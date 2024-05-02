Legacy of Leadership: Honoring Jeffrey Beers (1956-2024)

A

Our Founder, Jeffrey, was appreciative, courteous, and honorable, as well as curious, dedicated, and fun. He led by example and always wanted the studio to push design boundaries, giving us creative freedom and collaborative support.

Reflecting on the past twenty years, during which we’ve been incredibly fortunate to work so closely alongside him, we’ve continued to practice what he instilled in us: work and collaborate by putting colleagues and clients first, mentor and support young and rising talent, and create inviting and memorable spaces across hospitality, entertainment, residential, and commercial practice areas.