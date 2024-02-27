Empowering Families Through Advocacy: An Exclusive Interview with Julianne Michelle of Mommy's Heart

A

I studied clinical social work at Columbia University and obtained my MSW and later my LMSW. It’s easy to neglect one’s mental health while facing the onslaught of the family court system. All you can think about is protecting your child, and the fear of losing your child can be debilitating. Being separated from your child or not knowing if your child is safe, healthy, or happy is a nightmare no parent should have to endure. My education and training experience while attending Columbia University School of Social Work taught me that if I want to effectively help others, I need to meet them where they’re at and not judge someone’s response to adverse events, as we all favor different coping styles, acknowledging that some may be more healthy than others. Coupling my education with my own personal life experience, I learned that while validating one’s feelings and experiences is very important, the emphasis should remain on looking forward and finding ways to create positive change. The family court retraumatizes abuse survivors and exploits innocent children for monetary gain. It has absolutely no regard for families. This is why we offer mental health services at Mommy’s Heart. We appreciate that our legal services are in the highest demand, but we also understand that families need nurturing, compassion, and plenty of emotional support to remain steadfast on their journey with warrior strength and will.