Vanessa Gordon: Championing Hamptons Elegance and Philanthropy

My journey began with a labor of love and dedication to the community where I grew up. I remember when the idea for East End Taste first came to me - it started as a passion project to keep my creativity flowing while my daughter was a toddler. I enjoyed that East End Taste allowed me to go out, network, and connect with others in my industry. I quickly built a strong network of leaders and those who were also passionate about their businesses and industries. I loved being around such passionate and hardworking individuals - and that's how the concept for the Hamptons Interactive Brunch came to be.

I felt like I was spending too much time working at the computer. Although I didn't have much experience in the corporate world, except for some internships in editing and production before I started teaching ESL (which was my career before my daughter was born), I wanted to create an annual networking event. My goal was to bring together like-minded individuals for an afternoon of fun and giving back to local non-profits. In the spring of 2018, I came up with the idea for the Hamptons Interactive Brunch - a daytime event with interactive activities featuring brands and businesses I admire. Most of these brands are based in New York and Long Island!