Vanessa Gordon: Championing Hamptons Elegance and Philanthropy
Join me as we discover Vanessa Gordon’s story, from launching East End Taste Magazine to creating the Hamptons Interactive Brunch, a unique event that celebrates luxury and, this year, supports teen suicide prevention.
In the heart of the Hamptons, Vanessa Gordon has carved a niche for herself as a beacon of elegance and philanthropy. From the inception of East End Taste Magazine to the creation of The Hamptons Interactive Brunch, Vanessa's journey is a testament to her dedication and passion for fostering connections and giving back. Join us as we delve into her inspiring story, exploring how she has become synonymous with the Hamptons lifestyle, and learn about the distinctive elements of this year's brunch, dedicated to supporting teen suicide prevention through Francesco’s Foundation.
Vanessa, you’ve become synonymous with the Hamptons lifestyle and luxury experiences. Can you share the journey that led you to become the founder of East End Taste Magazine and the host of the prestigious Hamptons Interactive Brunch?
My journey began with a labor of love and dedication to the community where I grew up. I remember when the idea for East End Taste first came to me - it started as a passion project to keep my creativity flowing while my daughter was a toddler. I enjoyed that East End Taste allowed me to go out, network, and connect with others in my industry. I quickly built a strong network of leaders and those who were also passionate about their businesses and industries. I loved being around such passionate and hardworking individuals - and that's how the concept for the Hamptons Interactive Brunch came to be.
I felt like I was spending too much time working at the computer. Although I didn't have much experience in the corporate world, except for some internships in editing and production before I started teaching ESL (which was my career before my daughter was born), I wanted to create an annual networking event. My goal was to bring together like-minded individuals for an afternoon of fun and giving back to local non-profits. In the spring of 2018, I came up with the idea for the Hamptons Interactive Brunch - a daytime event with interactive activities featuring brands and businesses I admire. Most of these brands are based in New York and Long Island!
This year, we celebrate the 5th Annual Hamptons Interactive Brunch. How has this exceptional event evolved over the years, and what distinctive features can attendees anticipate at this year’s gathering?
I am incredibly proud of how the Brunch has evolved over the years. I am certain that the 5th annual event will be a great cause for celebration. What I love most is that when people hear about the event, they show a lot of enthusiasm and are always eager to help spread the excitement to those around them, creating a very organic and curated ripple effect.
This year, we are expecting a record number of attendees. The event will feature a walk-through style experience with activities in the beauty and wellness space, plenty of food and drinks, shopping, and much more. I enjoy surprising my guests, and there will certainly be plenty of new and unique experiences throughout the event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The cause championed by the brunch, Francesco’s Foundation, is dedicated to a deeply sensitive and critical issue – teen suicide prevention. What motivated you to align with this specific cause and incorporate it into your event?
The founders, Jennifer and Diana, are dear friends of mine, and I applaud them for what they have accomplished so far. They are actively lobbying to pass Francesco’s Law, which will focus on firearm safety measures for households with minors.
Like many of us, I have experienced the loss of someone close to me due to suicide. Two of my classmates from high school committed suicide, and their names have never left my mind. I am completely supportive of anything I can do to advocate for this sensitive yet crucial cause!
Given your extensive experience in the luxury lifestyle sector, how do you curate the experiences, brands, and personalities that come together at the Hamptons Interactive Brunch, ensuring they resonate with both the Hamptons' essence and the event's philanthropic goal?
I personally hand-select each brand and business along with my production team. We receive a tremendous amount of interest from various businesses, but we carefully consider who will be attending and the kind of experience we want to offer our guests. We also focus on creating lasting memories at the brunch that will encourage attendees to share their experiences on social media or through word of mouth. Many of the business owners are personal friends of mine with whom I've developed close relationships over the years. These are brands that I am passionate about and that I want others to discover and appreciate as I have.
When it comes to creating the silent auction, I strive to include experiences and items that are unique and hard to come by. I ensure that they are something I would want to bid on myself, in support of our beneficiary, Francesco’s Foundation. I want people to be impressed and excited by the offerings and eager to win them, saying, “Wow, I’ve never seen this or heard of this before. I really want to win this!
Looking towards the future, how do you envision the growth or transformation of the Hamptons Interactive Brunch, and are there any aspirations or goals you aim to achieve with this event in the coming years?
I find it really interesting how every year, the Brunch introduces something new and special, adding a different flair and extra elements to make the event stand out. I'd like to organize more events in Manhattan and even consider holding an event in a different part of the country. I believe in gradual, natural growth and I'm already planning for next year and ways to expand. The most important thing for me is the feedback I receive from guests each year — they often express how much they enjoyed the event, reconnecting with past attendees and meeting new ones, and they can't stop talking about the gift bag from last year!
Additional information from Francesco's Foundation Founder, Diana Cochran:
Francesco’s Law, set to replace New York State’s current inadequate gun storage legislation, is set to be introduced in Albany in the coming months, sponsored by Assemblyman Anderson’s office. If passed, the law will classify it as a felony to grant a minor access to a firearm, punishable by a maximum prison sentence of 15 years. This law aims to serve as a strong deterrent, safeguarding the 4.2 million children in the US who currently have unrestricted access to firearms and ammunition. With guns being the leading cause of death among children and teens, with 32% of those deaths being attributed to suicide resulting from parental or relative negligence, and over 70% of school mass shootings occurring due to minors obtaining unsecured guns, the implementation of this law is critical for saving lives. It’s evident that had Francesco’s Law been in effect in 2021, it could have saved Francesco’s life.
Vanessa Gordon's Hamptons Interactive Brunch is a celebration of luxury, community, and philanthropy. Through her meticulous curation of experiences and unwavering support for meaningful causes, Vanessa has created a platform that not only showcases the best of the Hamptons but also makes a significant impact on critical social issues. As we look to the future, her vision for expanding the brunch and its philanthropic reach promises even greater opportunities for connection and positive change.
