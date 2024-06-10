Vanessa Gordon Announces the 5th Annual Hamptons Interactive Brunch

MEDIA ALERT: On Saturday, June 22, 2024, Hamptons Tastemaker Vanessa Gordon will host the at a private estate in Water Mill.
The event will benefit the charity , whose mission is to promote hope and prevent teen suicide. Guests will savor gourmet tasting and beverage stations, shop at designer trunk shows, receive complimentary beauty and spa treatments, explore a curated gifting suite, and mingle at an iconic address in New York’s renowned summer destination - The Hamptons. As in year’s past, several boldface names are expected to attend as featured guests.
A select number of tickets will be available for purchase. Learn more about the Hamptons Interactive Brunch on Instagram or
Vanessa Gordon (Hamptons Tastemaker)
Deborah Cox (Singer/Songwriter & Actress)
The 5th Annual Hamptons Interactive Brunch hosted by Vanessa Gordon
Guests can enjoy Tarot card readings by Celebrity Astrologer Alisha Sharma, Skincare Guru Pietro Simone and his signature treatments Endospheres and the Pietro Simone Signature Exosomes Facial, design elements from The Vintage Gatherings, B12 shots provided by NuHydration, unique ice designs from Montauk Ice, catering from Tullulah's, Spirits by LALO Spirits and Chinola, wine by Aphrodise and Kazaisu Rosé, a specially curated 360 photo booth exclusively for the 5th Annual Hamptons Interactive Brunch by Visions by Angel, onsite sushi class and tastings by The Sushi Class, silent auction with proceeds benefiting Francesco's Foundation as well as a live auction. There will also be a special performance by Cuban American Latin Pop Singer, Sasha Prendes, and a violinist and DJ provided by AMP Entertainment.
Loaded gift bags with products by Pietro Simone Skincare, Dylan’s Candy Bar, Lunalis Cosmetics, The Mad Hippie, Dr. Sobel, Mood Bars and more, Designer pop up featuring Alexis Isabel, Alexandra Madison Jewelry, DawlCakes signature cake kits and onsite experiences and cake decorating for guests, and more.
Private Estate in Water Mill, NY
Saturday June 22, 2024, 11am - 3:30pm
On Saturday June 22, 2024 a carefully selected group of influential and notable guests are expected to attend the interactive dining experience, The 5th Annual Hamptons Interactive Brunch hosted by Vanessa Gordon. The invitation-only private event is an exclusive opportunity to enjoy an afternoon of delight including a gourmet brunch menu paired with top brand spirits and culinary favorites. Guests who attend the brunch will receive unlimited access to the interactive stations complimentary beauty services and at branded activations and leave with a VIP gift bag.
This quintessential celebration of the summer season out east will include conversations and insights from Hamptons Taste Maker Vanessa Gordon who is valiant in her efforts to raise awareness for Francesco’s Foundation.
