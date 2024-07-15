The Culinary Chronicles of Sara and Adam Waxman: Masters Behind DINE and DESTINATIONS Magazine

A

Sara: Many years ago in Shanghai, I was pleased to receive an invitation to a private dinner hosted by the Minister of Tourism. Adam, who lived and worked in Tokyo at the time, flew-in to join me. We all met in a beautiful private dining room with a table set in extraordinary splendor. The theme-colors were red and gold, and I recognized the exclusive English bone China pattern. The light reflected in the beautiful patina of the gold cutlery. When the Minister arrived with her assistant, Adam greeted her in a polite manner consistent with meeting a person of importance in Japan. The Minister's eyes lit up as she and Adam begin conversing in Japanese. It seemed that it was necessary in their profession to speak a second language, and she had chosen Japanese. Her Assistant had studied English at UCLA, so she and I spoke English. It would be impossible to describe the delicacy of the intricate dishes served, and the gracious style of service throughout. We were treated like royalty. But the conversation and connection through multiple languages—English, Mandarin, Japanese—was the most memorable part. We enjoyed our shared appreciation immensely. Sharing food together creates an intimacy and a friendship like no other experience. When you eat and drink with your neighbor, you can understand each other and live in harmony.