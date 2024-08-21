Crafting the Future: An Exclusive Conversation with Michael Achenbaum and Sean Largotta
In the heart of New York City’s Meatpacking District, the Gansevoort Hotel stands as a beacon of visionary innovation and luxury. Under the guidance of Michael Achenbaum and Sean Largotta, this iconic hotel has evolved from a pioneering project into a cultural and social hub that reflects the dynamic landscape of New York's hospitality industry. As the masterminds behind the Gansevoort, Achenbaum and Largotta have continuously pushed the boundaries of luxury, seamlessly blending hospitality with lifestyle and cultural engagement. In this exclusive conversation, they share their insights on the evolution of the Gansevoort, the integration of technology, their contributions to the cultural fabric of the Meatpacking District, and their exciting future projects.
Vision and Evolution
The Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC was a pioneering project in its neighborhood. How do you see its role and influence evolving in the dynamic landscape of New York's hospitality industry over the next decade?
Michael Achenbaum: We launched Gansevoort in early 2001, transforming a gritty neighborhood into a luxury hotspot. Over the next decade, we envision Gansevoort continuing to set trends. The Meatpacking District has evolved from broken cobblestones and decrepit buildings to a renovated and renewed nightlife hub and a high-end retail and cultural center reminiscent of exclusive European clubs and resorts. We’re committed to maintaining this blend of luxury and cultural engagement. The introduction of Seven24 Collective, our private members' club, reinforces our vision of a 24/7 lifestyle experience, offering an exclusive environment to experience everything from your favorite morning coffee to vibrant late-night entertainment and anything you need or want in between.
Our goal is to contribute to the cultural richness of the Meatpacking District.
Michael Achenbaum
Redefining Luxury
What were the key elements you focused on during the recent renovations of the Gansevoort Hotel?
Michael Achenbaum: The recent $40 million renovation of the Gansevoort Hotel was all about elevating every aspect of the guest experience. We redesigned every space, from the lobby to the rooftop, ensuring that each area exudes luxury and comfort. The rooftop, for instance, now features updated amenities that blend seamlessly with the breathtaking views of New York City. We wanted to create a space where guests can relax and enjoy the cityscape, whether they’re lounging by the pool or sipping cocktails at sunset.
Sean Largotta: It's exciting to share the details of our recent renovations, which have significantly enhanced the hotel's experience. My partner Michael and I spearheaded the transformation, repositioning the rooftop to create a truly unique and sophisticated space. Previously, the rooftop bar and Bagatelle were separate entities, but we’ve integrated a Mediterranean flair inspired by our summer visits to places like St. Tropez, Bondi, and Qashqai.
This transformed rooftop now features Saishin, a new omakase restaurant led by Michelin-star trained chefs.The restaurant is a glass jewel box in the sky. The rooftop has been designed not just for cocktails but also for intimate dinners, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy personalized culinary experiences. Eden is the ultimate city escape which is right next to our iconic pool. It has a retractable glass roof enclosure and sliding walls, a brass-framed blue onyx-topped cocktail bar, stylish custom patterned lounge seating, Moroccan tiled floors, and an outdoor terrace with stunning Hudson River and city views.
Downstairs, we have introduced a membership club lounge that complements the rooftop ambiance. Guests enter through 13th Street into an exquisite study adorned with beautiful dark lacquer paint, giving it a cozy library feel. This space is perfect for members to relax, hold meetings, socialize with friends, or enjoy a cocktail.
Additionally, we created a 1970s retro-themed cocktail lounge called Dimes, which has a speakeasy vibe, a bowling alley, and karaoke facilities, accommodating up to 200 people. This area serves as a dynamic venue for evening entertainment, offering a seamless transition from daytime activities.
Our goal was to create an inclusive destination for both our members and hotel guests, where they can feel comfortable and connected throughout the day and night. Whether it’s starting the day with work in the study, enjoying a celebratory dinner on the rooftop, or winding down in the club with friends, the space is designed to meet diverse needs.
Technology Integration
Technology continues to reshape hotel guest experiences. What innovative technologies has Gansevoort adopted recently, and how do they enhance the customer experience?
Sean Largotta: The integration of technology has been pivotal in redefining our guest experiences. We've incorporated advanced booking systems, personalized guest apps, and state-of-the-art room controls. Our renovation included tech-savvy amenities like smart rooms, where lighting, temperature, and entertainment can be controlled via a mobile app. We’re also exploring AI-driven concierge services to offer personalized recommendations and seamless interactions. These innovations not only enhance convenience but also create a unique, tailored experience for each guest.
We aim to create a space where members can seamlessly transition through their day.
Sean Largotta
The Seven24 Collective
Can you tell us more about the concept and benefits of Seven24 Collective private membership club?
Michael Achenbaum: Seven24 Collective is designed to provide a holistic lifestyle experience for our members. The name itself signifies a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week experience, aligning with our vision of offering, everything from morning coffee to late-night entertainment. Members can enjoy exclusive access to our state-of-the-art gym, luxurious spa treatments, and a variety of dining options within the hotel. The club also hosts a range of events, from unique liquor tastings to cultural evenings and networking sessions, ensuring there’s always something compelling happening.
Sean Largotta: Our goal was to create a space where members can seamlessly transition through their day. You can start with a workout in our newly expanded gym, have meetings in our co-working spaces, and end your day with dinner at one of our top-tier restaurants or a night out at Dimes. It’s all about flexibility and providing an environment that caters to the diverse needs of our members.
Cultural and Social Impact
Hotels often play a significant role in the cultural and social spheres of their locales. Can you share how Gansevoort contributes to the cultural richness and social scene of the Meatpacking District?
Michael Achenbaum: Our goal has always been to create a cultural epicenter. We've partnered with local artists and cultural institutions to host exhibitions and events that reflect the vibrant spirit of the Meatpacking District. Our food and beverage offerings include top-tier restaurants like Saishin and Medusa, which not only attract locals but also serve as cultural hubs.
By integrating wellness facilities, co-working spaces, and social venues, we’ve created a dynamic environment where people can work, relax, and socialize. This blend of amenities not only enhances our role in the community but also aligns with our vision of a seamless lifestyle experience.
Sean Largotta: In London, our programming was heavily influenced by music, but in New York, we’ve expanded to include a broader range of cultural and social events. This reflects our commitment to listening to our members and the community, adapting our offerings to meet their interests and needs. It’s about creating a space where meaningful conversations and connections can happen.
Future Expansions and Markets
You've previously discussed expansion in various global markets. Are there new markets or locations that you are currently exploring for Gansevoort's expansion, and what makes these markets attractive to you?
Sean Largotta: We're excited about our upcoming project in the Hudson Valley. We’ve acquired a stunning 152-acre property that will offer a countryside retreat just a few hours from New York City. This site will feature an apple orchard, hiking trails, a spa, and luxurious accommodations. We’re also exploring opportunities in other vibrant markets where we can replicate our unique blend of luxury, culture, and community. Each new location is carefully chosen for its potential to enhance our brand and offer exceptional experiences to our guests.
A Look Ahead
What can guests and members expect from the upcoming Hudson Valley project?
Michael Achenbaum: The Hudson Valley project is incredibly exciting for us. We’re planning a variety of amenities, including a spa designed by a world-renowned designer, a restaurant, a saloon, and private dining options. The property also features an apple orchard, hiking trails, and lakeside activities. Guests will be able to forfeit their cars at the door and explore the area using bicycles or golf carts, immersing themselves in the natural beauty of the surroundings.
Sean Largotta:We’ve spent a lot of time in the English countryside, which inspired us to create a similar experience in the Hudson Valley. It’s designed to be a family-friendly destination with a range of activities that cater to different interests. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful getaway or an active adventure, the Hudson Valley property will offer something for everyone. We’re looking forward to creating another space where guests can enjoy a seamless blend of luxury and nature.
Personal Leadership and Vision
Looking back at your extensive career in developing luxury properties, what personal philosophies or insights have guided you through the highs and lows of the industry?
Michael Achenbaum: Execution is everything. Great ideas are important, but the ability to bring those ideas to life is what sets successful projects apart. Sean and I thrive on the creative process, but we’re also meticulous about details. We learn from both successes and failures, continually refining our approach to meet the evolving needs of our guests. Our philosophy is to create memorable experiences by paying attention to the details and adding our unique flair to everything we do.
Sean Largotta: We believe in the importance of flexibility and adaptability. The hospitality industry is constantly evolving, and we strive to stay ahead of the curve by listening to our guests and members, understanding their needs, and delivering experiences that exceed their expectations. It’s about creating spaces where people feel comfortable, inspired, and connected.
Michael Achenbaum and Sean Largotta continue to push the boundaries of luxury hospitality, creating spaces that blend comfort, culture, and community. Their commitment to innovation and excellence ensures that each project offers a unique and unforgettable experience. As they look to the future with projects like the Hudson Valley retreat, their vision of seamless, 24/7 luxury living remains at the forefront of the industry. The Gansevoort brand stands as a beacon of what can be achieved when passion, vision, and execution come together to redefine hospitality.
