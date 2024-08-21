Crafting the Future: An Exclusive Conversation with Michael Achenbaum and Sean Largotta

A

Michael Achenbaum: The recent $40 million renovation of the Gansevoort Hotel was all about elevating every aspect of the guest experience. We redesigned every space, from the lobby to the rooftop, ensuring that each area exudes luxury and comfort. The rooftop, for instance, now features updated amenities that blend seamlessly with the breathtaking views of New York City. We wanted to create a space where guests can relax and enjoy the cityscape, whether they’re lounging by the pool or sipping cocktails at sunset.

Sean Largotta: It's exciting to share the details of our recent renovations, which have significantly enhanced the hotel's experience. My partner Michael and I spearheaded the transformation, repositioning the rooftop to create a truly unique and sophisticated space. Previously, the rooftop bar and Bagatelle were separate entities, but we’ve integrated a Mediterranean flair inspired by our summer visits to places like St. Tropez, Bondi, and Qashqai.

This transformed rooftop now features Saishin, a new omakase restaurant led by Michelin-star trained chefs.The restaurant is a glass jewel box in the sky. The rooftop has been designed not just for cocktails but also for intimate dinners, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy personalized culinary experiences. Eden is the ultimate city escape which is right next to our iconic pool. It has a retractable glass roof enclosure and sliding walls, a brass-framed blue onyx-topped cocktail bar, stylish custom patterned lounge seating, Moroccan tiled floors, and an outdoor terrace with stunning Hudson River and city views.

Downstairs, we have introduced a membership club lounge that complements the rooftop ambiance. Guests enter through 13th Street into an exquisite study adorned with beautiful dark lacquer paint, giving it a cozy library feel. This space is perfect for members to relax, hold meetings, socialize with friends, or enjoy a cocktail.

Additionally, we created a 1970s retro-themed cocktail lounge called Dimes, which has a speakeasy vibe, a bowling alley, and karaoke facilities, accommodating up to 200 people. This area serves as a dynamic venue for evening entertainment, offering a seamless transition from daytime activities.

Our goal was to create an inclusive destination for both our members and hotel guests, where they can feel comfortable and connected throughout the day and night. Whether it’s starting the day with work in the study, enjoying a celebratory dinner on the rooftop, or winding down in the club with friends, the space is designed to meet diverse needs.