Wine Not? A Luxe Getaway Through Napa Valley’s Vineyards

Once we settled into our cottage and organized our things, our appetite led us to explore nearby Healdsburg, a picturesque town known for its culinary delights and vibrant atmosphere. At the recommendation of our gracious Airbnb host, we ventured into town and stumbled upon Lo & Behold, a bar that immediately drew us in with its warm and inviting ambiance.

Here, we indulged in Guava Palomas, a refreshing and slightly tart cocktail that perfectly complemented the variety of snacks we ordered to share. The grilled halloumi salad was a standout, with its rich, smoky flavors, while the beef brisket tacos were tender and packed with spices. We also enjoyed the milk bread and edamame, all of which made for a satisfying and flavorful start to our Napa experience.

But the night didn’t end there. As we continued to explore Healdsburg, we came across Duke’s, a lively bar with upbeat music that beckoned us inside. The energy was contagious, and before we knew it, we were on the dance floor, enjoying the local scene. It was the perfect way to unwind and prepare for the exciting day that lay ahead.