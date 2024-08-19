Wine Not? A Luxe Getaway Through Napa Valley’s Vineyards

If you've always dreamed of visiting Napa Valley, consider this your sign to pack your bags and embark on a journey through one of the world's most renowned wine regions. Our recent adventure through Napa was filled with unforgettable moments, exceptional wines, and a touch of luxury—making it the perfect destination for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Here’s a step-by-step guide to our trip, complete with all the insider tips and spots that made our experience truly memorable.
Our journey began at San Francisco International Airport, where we decided that the best way to get to our Airbnb would be by car. Renting a vehicle gave us the flexibility to explore not just Napa Valley but also the surrounding areas at our own pace. We chose to stay in Santa Rosa, a quaint town just outside of Napa Valley, which provided a perfect base for our explorations.
Our accommodation in Santa Rosa was a charming and cozy cottage, ideal for our group. The cottage offered an intimate setting with a fire pit outside, where we spent one of our last evenings sipping wine under the stars. Our Airbnb host was incredibly helpful, offering advice on where to go in the area, teaching us how to turn on the fire pit, and making herself available for anything we might need. The affordability and comfort made it a great choice, allowing us to enjoy our stay without breaking the bank
Once we settled into our cottage and organized our things, our appetite led us to explore nearby Healdsburg, a picturesque town known for its culinary delights and vibrant atmosphere. At the recommendation of our gracious Airbnb host, we ventured into town and stumbled upon Lo & Behold, a bar that immediately drew us in with its warm and inviting ambiance.
Here, we indulged in Guava Palomas, a refreshing and slightly tart cocktail that perfectly complemented the variety of snacks we ordered to share. The grilled halloumi salad was a standout, with its rich, smoky flavors, while the beef brisket tacos were tender and packed with spices. We also enjoyed the milk bread and edamame, all of which made for a satisfying and flavorful start to our Napa experience.
But the night didn’t end there. As we continued to explore Healdsburg, we came across Duke’s, a lively bar with upbeat music that beckoned us inside. The energy was contagious, and before we knew it, we were on the dance floor, enjoying the local scene. It was the perfect way to unwind and prepare for the exciting day that lay ahead.
The next morning, we awoke at 7:30 AM, eager to start our day of wine tasting. To kick things off, we made mimosas and toasted to the adventure ahead. Given that we planned to visit multiple wineries, we wisely decided to book a private chauffeur with Tour Napa-Sonoma Wines to guide us through Napa Valley—a decision that ensured we could fully enjoy the day without any concerns about driving.
Our driver, Michel, arrived promptly at 8:50 AM, and we couldn’t have asked for a better guide. Michel was not only knowledgeable about the region but also incredibly accommodating, allowing us to customize our itinerary while offering valuable suggestions to make the most of our time. His positive attitude and humor added to the experience, making him an essential part of our Napa adventure.
Our first stop was the iconic “Welcome to Napa Valley” sign—a must-see for anyone visiting the region. We paused to take plenty of photos, capturing the excitement of the day before heading to our first winery.
Our wine journey began at V. Sattui Winery, one of Napa Valley’s most historic estates, dating back to 1885. The winery’s picturesque setting, complete with a charming stone tower and lush gardens, welcomed us with open arms. Instead of opting for a traditional tasting, we decided to purchase a few bottles and enjoy them picnic-style with a selection of charcuterie from the winery’s artisan deli & marketplace.
The deli offered a mouthwatering array of meats, cheeses, and crackers, and the blueberry-crusted goat cheese quickly became a favorite among our group. We spent a leisurely morning sipping wine and indulging in our picnic, savoring the relaxed, carefree atmosphere that V. Sattui provides.
After a delightful time at V. Sattui, we made our way to the next stop on our itinerary: Castello di Amorosa. This winery is unlike any other in Napa Valley, as it is housed in a stunning medieval-inspired castle that looks like it was transported straight from 14th-century Tuscany.
Castello di Amorosa is an architectural marvel, built using traditional methods and materials to ensure authenticity. The castle required more than 8,000 tons of hand-chiseled local stone and nearly one million antique bricks imported from Europe. As we approached, the sight of the castle took our breath away—it truly felt like stepping into another era.
We had pre-booked our wine tasting, which took place outside, allowing us to take in the castle’s grandeur while sampling five different wines. The selection ranged from a crisp Chardonnay to a bold Pinot Noir, with each wine offering a distinct taste of the region. Some in our group chose their wines from the curated list, while others left it up to the server for a delightful surprise. The experience was nothing short of magical, as we were guided through the wines with expertise and care.
For those seeking an even more luxurious experience, Castello di Amorosa offers exclusive tours of the castle’s wine cellars and curated tastings that can be tailored to your preferences, ensuring a truly unique and elevated Wine Country experience.
Our final destination of the day was the Francis Ford Coppola Winery, founded by the legendary director of The Godfather. This winery is a haven for both wine lovers and film buffs, offering a unique blend of cinematic history and viticulture.
As we explored the winery, we were drawn to the personal museum, where we marveled at artifacts from Coppola’s films, including behind-the-scenes glimpses and props from iconic scenes. The sense of history and creativity permeates the entire estate, making it a must-visit for anyone with an appreciation for the arts.
For dinner, we dined at Rustic, the winery’s restaurant, which features a menu inspired by Coppola’s favorite dishes from around the world. I chose the Rigatoni Bolognese, a hearty and flavorful dish that lived up to its reputation as a specialty of the house. Although we dined indoors, the outdoor dining area offers a stunning view of the surrounding vineyards, hills, and flowers—perfect for those visiting on cooler days.
Before leaving, we took a leisurely stroll through the property, where we noticed two inviting swimming pools nestled in the center of the park area. On warmer days, guests can take a dip and relax by the pool, adding another layer of luxury to the experience.
As the sun began to set, we made our way back to our cozy cottage with Michel, our wonderful driver, at the helm. It was a day filled with exquisite wines, breathtaking scenery, and unforgettable experiences—everything you could hope for in a Napa Valley getaway.
Napa Valley is more than just a destination for wine enthusiasts; it’s a place where history, culture, and luxury come together to create a one-of-a-kind experience. Whether you’re planning your first visit or returning to discover new gems, Napa offers something for everyone. So raise a glass, take in the view, and let Napa Valley work its magic.
