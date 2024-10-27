The Legacy of Leather: A Conversation with Will Adler, Founder of Will Leather Goods

A

WA: The initial concept of everything we do is called consider: designing with consideration. Consideration means what are we making, who is it for, how are they using it, what are the elements needed to create form function and are the features and benefits of the product clear to the consumer of how to use our product. If it’s a bag for carrying groceries or a bag to carry your computer, there’s different elements of weight and security. We consider what we’re making before we design it. It’s not just for aesthetics. Elements of design for consideration of compliance and sourcing for keeping the waste to a minimum, protecting the Earth. Because we’re a designer with Nike for over 20 years, there’s nobody in the shoe or garment industry that protects compliance as strictly as Nike. So Will Leather Goods follows the same principles of 100% compliant, 100% social consciousness in the factories we use, social behavior to protect the workers and wastewater improvements and waste elements are high standard with Nike. Will Leather Goods adopts all these principles.