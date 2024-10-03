The Perfect Turtleneck: How Fallon & Ava Revolutionized Luxury Fashion with Timeless Craftsmanship

A

Fallon: We make all our turtlenecks in Italy. We chose a family-owned factory in Tuscany, started by two brothers. It felt right to choose another sibling-owned business. Italy is known for its highest quality knitwear, so we knew that if we were going to make the perfect turtleneck, it had to be made in Italy. I also have a background in embroidery design. I had worked with a factory in Mumbai for five years. The artist I communicated with there is incredible, and I knew I wanted to work with her on this special piece. The entire embroidery on The Victoria is done completely by hand by the same artisans who also embroider for luxury, household-name brands. We love that this piece has literally traveled across the world and back, touched by so many different hands of diverse talents, all from family-run businesses. Designed by the two of us in New York, made in a family-owned factory in Tuscany, and embroidered by third-generation artisans in Mumbai, this piece tells a story of artists, friendships, and a family creating a modern take on a classic. That is one of the main things that makes it so special and luxurious.

Ava: The Victoria is also unique because we have a design patent on the bow, which allows us to add embroidery. Usually, you can’t put embroidery on a turtleneck because with the traditional design, there’s no way to get it over your head. But our bow neck design makes the neck adjustable making it as tight or as loose as you want and the embroidery becomes a statement that accentuates the face. It’s a truly unique piece that elevates the turtleneck in a special way.

Fallon: Our collaboration with Mark Seliger truly felt like an “only in New York” story as it captures a serendipitous moment of diverse creatives coming together. We met Mark in the gym 3 years ago and have been friends ever since. We met at a small apartment building gym where we both live and Mark goes to train. Our same routine of working out at 7am every morning was the catalyst to this creative collaboration. We first met in 2021 when the Fallon & Ava brand was still in the development stage. Since then we have developed a friendship and have supported one another in each other’s creative endeavors. Mark attended our launch party and has given us advice with past photoshoots. We would attend all of his concerts with his band, Rusty Truck, and to this day we still see each other every morning at the same gym. When we decided to create an editorial version of our turtleneck, The Victoria, we knew Mark would bring it to life in a way no other photographer could. Mark is truly exceptional at storytelling. That’s what sets him apart as such an accomplished photographer. His photos stop you in your tracks and make you feel something. They have a wow factor. That’s exactly the impact we wanted with The Victoria.