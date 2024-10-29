Empowering Awareness: Marilyn Dans on Living Proactively with the Pink Luminous Advocacy Project

A

At the age of 17, finding a lump in my breast was a traumatic experience for both my family and I. I remember feeling scared and embarrassed as I waited for weeks to receive the pathology report, which thankfully turned out to be benign. Since then, I’ve undergone several needle biopsies due to non-cancerous tumors.

This experience pushed me to adopt an “awareness lifestyle,” always vigilant about my health. This personal journey inspired me to create the Luminous device with Dr. Lin Yang, focusing on early detection. It took years to develop, but my passion for empowering women through early detection has only grown stronger. Living an awareness lifestyle allows for early detection, which can ultimately save lives.