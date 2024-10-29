Empowering Awareness: Marilyn Dans on Living Proactively with the Pink Luminous Advocacy Project
Marilyn Dans, founder of the Pink Luminous Advocacy Project, has transformed a deeply personal journey into a mission for global impact. Her path began at 17 when a health scare prompted a lifelong commitment to breast health awareness. Today, she is a pioneer of the "awareness lifestyle," encouraging both women and men to actively engage in self-care and early detection practices. Through innovative tools like the Luminous device and the Breast Awareness App, Dans empowers individuals worldwide to take charge of their health and make proactive choices that could save lives.
Your personal journey with breast health began at 17, long before breast cancer awareness became as widespread as it is today. How did that early experience shape your passion for creating the Luminous device, and what lessons from your own life influenced your mission of promoting breast health awareness?
At the age of 17, finding a lump in my breast was a traumatic experience for both my family and I. I remember feeling scared and embarrassed as I waited for weeks to receive the pathology report, which thankfully turned out to be benign. Since then, I’ve undergone several needle biopsies due to non-cancerous tumors.
This experience pushed me to adopt an “awareness lifestyle,” always vigilant about my health. This personal journey inspired me to create the Luminous device with Dr. Lin Yang, focusing on early detection. It took years to develop, but my passion for empowering women through early detection has only grown stronger. Living an awareness lifestyle allows for early detection, which can ultimately save lives.
The Luminous Advocacy Project promotes an “awareness lifestyle.” Can you elaborate on what this means for both women and men and how it goes beyond traditional breast cancer prevention methods?
An awareness lifestyle means taking proactive steps to understand your body and health. For both women and men, this includes performing regular self-examinations. Breast cancer cannot be prevented, but catching it early can be the difference between life and death.
In today’s world, the death rate for women under 40 is increasing, while for those over 40, it’s decreasing—thanks to early detection. Our Breast Awareness App helps individuals make self-exams a part of their routine, reminding them to check for changes. It’s crucial that everyone, regardless of gender, learns how to conduct breast or chest self-examinations. This empowers people to detect potential issues early, leading to a higher survival rate.
You launched the Luminous Society for monthly donors at the third annual Light Up the Night event. How do you envision this initiative expanding the impact of your advocacy, and what role does community involvement play?
The Luminous Society is our monthly giving program, allowing individuals to make a global impact by helping to fund our initiatives. Every contribution—no matter the size—helps us support medical missions, distribute devices, and promote early detection in underserved communities around the world.
With the help of the Luminous Society, we can provide free access to our devices and educational tools to women who would otherwise never have the opportunity for early detection. This collective effort is essential to expanding breast health awareness globally.
Your work emphasizes the importance of early detection. What do you believe are the biggest obstacles in shifting public perception from reactive to proactive healthcare?
The biggest obstacle is education. Globally, we aren’t teaching individuals from a young age to understand their bodies and conduct self-exams. This isn’t just about breast cancer—it’s about general health awareness, including conditions like testicular cancer.
If we educate young people about their health and create habits early, they will carry those habits throughout their lives. For example, teaching a child to floss leads to a lifetime of better dental health. Similarly, teaching self-exams at a young age can lead to early detection, which can save lives. The fact that more than 70% of individuals discover their own tumors shows how vital this education is. Imagine if everyone knew how to perform these exams—the death rates would be drastically lower.
Many individuals diagnosed with breast cancer face emotional as well as physical challenges. How does the Luminous device support not just early detection but also the emotional well-being of those concerned about their breast health?
Knowledge is power, and knowing how to monitor your health gives you control. The Luminous device provides individuals with the ability to see within their breasts, offering a sense of security beyond just touch.
By using the device and our app, individuals can follow their journey from wellness to diagnosis and back, monitoring changes along the way. This visual insight provides comfort and reassurance, allowing users to feel empowered rather than fearful. The device brings peace of mind because you’re no longer operating in the dark—you have the power to understand what’s happening within your body.
As a mother of twin boys, how do you balance your role as a parent with your work as an advocate? What message do you hope to pass on to the next generation about health awareness and making a positive impact?
Balancing parenting and advocacy is challenging, but my work is deeply personal, which makes it easier to stay driven. I want my children—and the next generation—to grow up understanding that health awareness is key to a long and healthy life. The advances in technology and research are incredible, and we now have more tools than ever to combat diseases.
The Luminous device is one of those first lines of defense, and I’m confident that future generations will continue to take these tools and elevate the fight against breast cancer. Teaching health awareness from a young age is essential because it’s a habit that will last a lifetime.
As Marilyn Dans continues to balance her roles as a mother, community leader, and health advocate, her vision for the Pink Luminous Advocacy Project remains unwavering: fostering a world where early detection is accessible, habitual, and life-saving. Her dedication to an awareness lifestyle serves as a beacon of hope and empowerment, proving that health advocacy can be both a personal journey and a global call to action. Marilyn’s work stands as a reminder that through education, innovation, and community support, we can collectively reduce the impact of breast cancer and empower generations to come.
