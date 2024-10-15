Miami's 3rd Annual Light Up The Night Gala Shines Bright for Breast Cancer Awareness

This past Friday, the lush gardens of the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden in Coconut Grove played host to Miami’s most stylish and philanthropic for the 3rd Annual Light Up the Night gala. In support of the Pink Luminous Advocacy Project, guests were treated to an evening of enchantment and elegance, all in the name of raising awareness and funds for early breast cancer detection.
The theme of the evening, The Enchanted Garden, transported attendees into a magical world filled with candlelight, lush floral arrangements, and captivating performances, setting the perfect atmosphere for an unforgettable night.
As I walked into the cocktail reception, I was immediately enveloped by an air of beauty and sophistication. Lush floral arrangements surrounded us, cascading with soft hues of pink and cream, while the gentle notes of a grand piano filled the room. The soft glow of candlelight flickered across the venue, creating an atmosphere both inviting and enchanting. The guests, dressed in various shades of pink or adorned with floral prints, embodied a beautiful unity, each outfit a personal nod to supporting breast cancer awareness. Before entering the ballroom , Marilyn Dans, founder of the Pink Luminous Advocacy Project, recognized individuals whose contributions to breast cancer research and support have been monumental.
As the evening progressed, the ballroom doors opened to reveal candlelit tables adorned with vibrant flower arrangements, creating a dreamy, garden-like setting. The live band immediately captured the crowd's attention with upbeat renditions of popular songs, interspersed with lively Spanish music that had guests swaying to the rhythm. The energy in the room was palpable as attendees enjoyed an indulgent buffet featuring tender steak, creamy mashed potatoes, sautéed mushrooms, and an impressive charcuterie board that spanned the length of a large table.
With plates in hand, guests gathered around their tables to enjoy the evening's atmosphere, which was both celebratory and intimate. Later, the dance floor came alive as the band continued to play a dynamic mix of hits, offering the perfect soundtrack to a night where purpose met pleasure.
The heart of the gala unfolded as Marilyn Dans took to the stage to share her deeply personal journey and mission. “This is why Pink Luminous Breast is passionate about increasing breast consciousness,” Dans said, reflecting on her own breast surgery at the young age of 17. Her words reminded all in attendance of the importance of early detection, a message underscored by the statistics shared throughout the evening. Every 12 minutes, a woman dies of breast cancer in the U.S., and every two minutes, a woman is diagnosed. Shockingly, 50% to 80% of those diagnosed are already in the later stages of the disease, making early detection even more crucial.
The Pink Luminous Breast device is a CE Class 1 Registered tool designed for both clinical and at-home use, offering individuals a way to take charge of their health with regular self-examinations between doctor visits. “We know that early detection is key,” Dans emphasized, as she spoke of the device’s growing impact both locally and globally.
Julio Hernandez, a key figure in the organization’s outreach efforts, joined Dans on stage to speak about the significant impact the Pink Luminous Advocacy Project has had on third-world countries. Together, they discussed the medical missions that provide life-saving breast cancer detection tools to communities with limited access to healthcare, underlining their commitment to expanding these efforts through the newly launched Luminous Global initiative.
The night also introduced the Luminous Society, a program designed to engage monthly donors in supporting the organization’s expanded mission. Dans revealed plans to broaden their outreach, incorporating Luminous devices for oral health and exploring new ways to apply these revolutionary tools to other areas of the body.
During the awards segment, the prestigious Luminator Award was presented to Dr. John Diaz, a leading gynecologic oncologist at Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute, for his unwavering dedication to women’s health. Miami’s philanthropic icon, Norma Jean Abraham, was also celebrated with the Lifetime Legacy Award for her exceptional commitment to various causes, including breast cancer awareness. These honorees exemplify the kind of impact the Pink Luminous Advocacy Project continues to champion.
One of the most poignant moments of the evening came when Cristina Miller took the stage to share her emotional story. Her speech was raw and eye-opening, recounting her personal battle with breast cancer and the toll it takes, both physically and emotionally. It was a powerful reminder of the life-changing impact that organizations like the Pink Luminous Advocacy Project have on individuals and families around the world. In response, many guests in the ballroom raised their hands and pledged significant donations to help the organization continue its crucial work in early detection and awareness.
Once the speeches concluded, it was time to celebrate. With drinks in hand, the crowd hit the dance floor, and the band turned up the energy, making sure the night ended on a high note. Guests laughed, danced, and celebrated the incredible impact of the Pink Luminous Advocacy Project while soaking in the enchantment of the evening.
Looking forward, the Pink Luminous Advocacy Project’s mission will continue to evolve and expand under the leadership of Dans and her team. With the rebranding to Luminous Global and plans to extend their medical missions to new regions and health concerns, the future looks bright for this incredible organization.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!