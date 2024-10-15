Miami's 3rd Annual Light Up The Night Gala Shines Bright for Breast Cancer Awareness

The heart of the gala unfolded as Marilyn Dans took to the stage to share her deeply personal journey and mission. “This is why Pink Luminous Breast is passionate about increasing breast consciousness,” Dans said, reflecting on her own breast surgery at the young age of 17. Her words reminded all in attendance of the importance of early detection, a message underscored by the statistics shared throughout the evening. Every 12 minutes, a woman dies of breast cancer in the U.S., and every two minutes, a woman is diagnosed. Shockingly, 50% to 80% of those diagnosed are already in the later stages of the disease, making early detection even more crucial.

The Pink Luminous Breast device is a CE Class 1 Registered tool designed for both clinical and at-home use, offering individuals a way to take charge of their health with regular self-examinations between doctor visits. “We know that early detection is key,” Dans emphasized, as she spoke of the device’s growing impact both locally and globally.