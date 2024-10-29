Lois Robbins on Living with Purpose, Creating Iconic Roles, and Inspiring Sun Safety with WATSKIN Resort Wear
Lois Robbins has crafted an enviable career that spans decades, with standout roles in theater, film, and television, including the much-anticipated release of Ezra, co-starring Robert De Niro and Bobby Cannavale. But Lois is more than her celebrated acting career; she’s an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and a woman on a mission. After a skin cancer scare, she turned her experience into purpose by founding WATSKIN, a luxury sunwear brand with a mission to empower women to enjoy the outdoors safely and stylishly. In this exclusive conversation, Lois shares the journey that shaped her into the multifaceted leader she is today, her passion for health advocacy, and the evolution of her brand, WATSKIN, which recently launched its latest resort wear line.
Early Inspirations and Lessons Learned
Lois, reflecting on your early days, what or who were your primary inspirations that led you to pursue acting and entrepreneurship? Can you share some of the unique challenges you encountered during these transitions and how you navigated them?
Lois Robbins: Acting started for me when I was five. I was the youngest of four girls, so our home was full of creative energy. My mom was a dancer who choreographed for the local community theater, and two of my older sisters were always involved in school plays. I was cast as an understudy in a school play, and when the lead fell ill on performance day, I stepped up. I had watched all the rehearsals and knew the part by heart. The moment I took the stage, heard the applause, and felt the spotlight, I was hooked. Growing up in a bustling household where I couldn’t always get a word in edgewise, that moment of attention was magical, and I knew that acting was my calling.
Producing, however, came with some hard lessons. I found a script I loved, sent it to a few people for feedback, and received incredible responses. Being new to producing, I trusted the people I was working with without formal agreements in place. Eventually, a seasoned actor joined and wanted his producers involved, and before I knew it, I was sidelined. I learned that in show business, verbal agreements aren’t enough; contracts are essential. I’ve since worked closely with an entertainment lawyer to make sure I’m protected on every project. It’s called "show business" for a reason—being passionate is only part of it; you have to be savvy and protect yourself as well.
Empowering Women to Dream Big
Given your success in both acting and entrepreneurship, what advice would you offer other women aiming to pursue their dreams, especially in fields traditionally dominated by men?
Lois Robbins: In any field—whether it’s acting, producing, or creating a clothing line, as I have done—it’s essential to read extensively about the industry. Surround yourself with knowledgeable and trustworthy individuals. Trust can be complex; strong instincts and thorough background checks are necessary. I have built an amazing group of women around me, each with strengths in areas where I may lack, and I’ve learned a great deal from them.
In acting, I’ve also realized the importance of listening. Recently, while filming an episode of *Law & Order*, we had courtroom scenes where my on-screen husband and I listened to testimony about our son’s murder. The focus is on reacting to what others say, which often carries more weight than your own dialogue. Listening is a critical skill in any field.
Bringing Characters to Life
You’ve portrayed a diverse range of characters. How do you prepare for each role, and does this creative process influence your approach to other professional endeavors?
Lois Robbins: My preparation varies depending on the role. I usually conduct extensive background work, creating a rich backstory if one isn’t provided. Larry Moss, a fantastic acting coach, has a set of 50 to 100 questions designed to help develop a character, including aspects like how the character came into the world. As a mother, I’ve seen firsthand how a child’s birth can influence their personality. For example, my eldest was born via cesarean section, while my other two were delivered naturally, and they reflect the manner of their arrivals. If I’m portraying a historical character, I immerse myself in the relevant era. My approach depends on the script, but I focus heavily on listening and absorbing information.
Innovations in Sunwear and the Launch of WATSKIN Resort Wear
Your line, Watskin, blends fashion and sun protection in a unique way. What sparked this innovative idea, and are there any new projects you’re excited about?
Lois Robbins: Necessity truly is the mother of invention! I was diagnosed with a squamous cell carcinoma on my face, and my doctor advised me to avoid the sun. I wasn’t a sun-worshiper, but I still spent time outdoors, and I didn’t want to sacrifice my lifestyle. So, one night, I designed protective pieces for myself—cat suits with matching skirts. I found the right fabrics, added zippers, and had a tailor create them for me. Every time I wore them, people asked where they could get one. Eventually, I met someone who worked in swimwear and offered to help me launch a line. Six months later, Watskin was born, and the response has been overwhelming.
Now, we’re launching a children’s line on May 3, and I’m working on an outerwear piece to launch next year. It’s amazing how creativity from one field can translate to another, and I’m thrilled to see this line grow.
Balancing Success and Chaos
You manage to balance multiple high-profile roles and projects. What’s your secret to thriving in the midst of life’s chaos?
Lois Robbins: I thrive on chaos—I’m definitely one of those people. I have incredible energy and a drive to stay busy; I’m not one to sit still. I multitask well and often take advantage of downtime on set between scenes to catch up on emails or make calls. My friends joke that I must have a rechargeable battery because I keep going without a break. I think it’s a matter of finding what energizes you and leaning into it.
Living in the Moment and New Adventures
Looking ahead, what are your dreams for the future? Are there particular goals or projects you’re especially excited about?
Lois Robbins: I don’t usually think too far ahead; I focus on living in the moment. However, I do have a few exciting projects in the works. I'm thrilled about the direction my clothing line, Watskinn, is headed. We launched a children’s line in May, which was very exciting! Additionally, I have an idea for an outerwear piece we plan to launch soon, and I look forward to seeing the company continue to grow.
As for my acting career, I would love to land a recurring or regular role on a television series, something that has eluded me so far—possibly due to my busy life. But I'm ready to take that on, and I feel like it’s going to happen.
I'm also working on a project I’m passionate about and am currently trying to option. I have a book that I optioned, and I’m looking for a writer to adapt it. Overall, I take it one day at a time and enjoy where I am in each moment.
Artistic Influences and Production Insight
Ezra, a project you were deeply involved in as both an executive producer and actor, has recently been released. Could you share what initially drove the concept and what it was like working alongside stars like Robert De Niro and Bobby Cannavale? What do you hope audiences take away from this film?
Lois Robbins: Ezra is a beautiful story. Working with Robert De Niro and Bobby Cannavale was fantastic. You might think that working with someone like De Niro would be intimidating, but he’s such a down-to-earth, regular guy. He made me feel comfortable on set, just like Bobby did. At the end of the day, everyone is there to do the work, and I enjoyed every moment. Tony Goldwyn was also wonderful to work with. The story revolves around three generations of men, each on the autism spectrum, shedding light on what life can be like for those affected. It’s also a family story that explores a broken marriage and the challenges of raising a child with special needs. I believe it’s an important narrative that many people will relate to.
Giving Back Through Advocacy and Philanthropy
As we conclude this wonderful conversation, please tell us a little about your philanthropic work in health and environmental advocacy. How have personal experiences fueled this passion, and what impact do you hope to make?
Lois Robbins: For me, philanthropy is in my DNA. I was raised by two incredible parents who prioritized giving back. They taught me by example that when life presents you with good fortune, it’s your responsibility to share it with others. Growing up, it never felt like a question—it was simply what we did.
My family has faced numerous health challenges. My three sisters have all battled thyroid cancer, I had breast cancer, my dad suffered from heart disease, and my mom has Alzheimer’s. With melanoma also being a potential concern for me, it’s impossible not to be involved in these issues.
When I decided to create Watskin, I knew it had to include a philanthropic component. There was no way I would build a successful business without dedicating part of it to giving back. That’s why I chose to focus on melanoma. After my breast cancer diagnosis, supporting breast cancer research became non-negotiable.
Throughout my life, my family has actively engaged in causes we believe in. My sister serves on the board of the Alzheimer’s Foundation, and I’ve been involved with the Plastic Pollution Coalition after meeting its founder, Deanna Cohen, at an Oceana event. I feel incredibly fortunate to have been raised with this mindset, and it’s a commitment I will continue for as long as I can.
Lois Robbins continues to inspire through her multi-faceted career, innovative approach to sunwear, and unwavering commitment to advocacy. With her latest WATSKIN resort wear line, she invites women everywhere to embrace the sun with elegance and safety. To learn more about Lois Robbins, visit and explore her sunwear collection at .
