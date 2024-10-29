Lois Robbins on Living with Purpose, Creating Iconic Roles, and Inspiring Sun Safety with WATSKIN Resort Wear

A

Lois Robbins: Acting started for me when I was five. I was the youngest of four girls, so our home was full of creative energy. My mom was a dancer who choreographed for the local community theater, and two of my older sisters were always involved in school plays. I was cast as an understudy in a school play, and when the lead fell ill on performance day, I stepped up. I had watched all the rehearsals and knew the part by heart. The moment I took the stage, heard the applause, and felt the spotlight, I was hooked. Growing up in a bustling household where I couldn’t always get a word in edgewise, that moment of attention was magical, and I knew that acting was my calling.

Producing, however, came with some hard lessons. I found a script I loved, sent it to a few people for feedback, and received incredible responses. Being new to producing, I trusted the people I was working with without formal agreements in place. Eventually, a seasoned actor joined and wanted his producers involved, and before I knew it, I was sidelined. I learned that in show business, verbal agreements aren’t enough; contracts are essential. I’ve since worked closely with an entertainment lawyer to make sure I’m protected on every project. It’s called "show business" for a reason—being passionate is only part of it; you have to be savvy and protect yourself as well.