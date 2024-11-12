Bringing Christmas Magic to Life: Expert Tips and Trends from Stephanie Dardenne of Joy By

A

Mix Textures, Shapes, and Scales: To create a tree that looks luxurious and visually rich, incorporate a variety of textures, shapes, and sizes. Combine matte, glossy, and glitter ornaments to add depth, and mix in different shapes like finials, spheres, and teardrops. Varying the size of the ornaments—from tiny accents to larger statement pieces—will add dimension and prevent the tree from looking flat.

Layer in Greenery and Picks: Add layers with picks. These elements create natural-looking fullness and give the tree a professional finish. Picks can be tucked throughout the branches to add volume and visual interest while also filling any gaps.

Stick to a Cohesive Color Scheme: Choose two to three colors that complement each other and stick to them throughout your tree. This will give your tree a polished, unified look. Metallics like gold, silver, or champagne pair beautifully with soft greens, whites, or even rich jewel tones for an upscale, cohesive feel.

Focus on Balance and Layering: Don’t just hang ornaments on the outer branches. To create a fuller, more layered effect, strategically place ornaments deeper into the tree as well. Positioning some ornaments closer to the trunk and layering outward adds dimension and makes the tree look beautifully abundant and balanced.

Opt for Warm White Lights: While lighting is a matter of personal preference, warm white lights are my top recommendation for creating a cozy, inviting atmosphere. The soft, golden glow of warm white lights gives your tree a welcoming, festive ambiance and complements any color scheme you choose.