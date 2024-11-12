Bringing Christmas Magic to Life: Expert Tips and Trends from Stephanie Dardenne of Joy By
When it comes to holiday decor, few people have the expertise and passion that Stephanie Dardenne brings to the table. With years of experience crafting luxurious Christmas displays for luxury hotels and resorts, Stephanie is well-versed in the art of transforming spaces into holiday wonderlands. This season, she’s brought her magic to Coral Gables, opening Joy By, a festive pop-up located at 348 Miracle Mile, that’s quickly become Miami’s go-to destination for sophisticated, personalized holiday decor. Stephanie’s approach centers on helping each client create a unique and cohesive holiday look—whether they’re aiming for timeless elegance, nostalgic charm, or vibrant modernity. From decorating classes to an enchanting range of ornaments, her store is brimming with ideas and guidance. We sat down with Stephanie to gain some expert insights into making holiday decorating a breeze, helping readers bring a touch of luxury into their homes.
What are the most common challenges people face when decorating their Christmas tree, and how do you recommend overcoming them?
One of the biggest issues I encounter is clients using only one size of ornament. The key to creating a tree with depth and dimension is mixing various ornament sizes. By incorporating different shapes and sizes, you achieve a visually stunning tree filled with interest and character. This small change often makes a world of difference and can really take your tree to the next level.
Could you share your top tips for creating a Christmas tree that looks as elegant and polished as those found in luxury resorts and high-end Christmas shops?
Mix Textures, Shapes, and Scales: To create a tree that looks luxurious and visually rich, incorporate a variety of textures, shapes, and sizes. Combine matte, glossy, and glitter ornaments to add depth, and mix in different shapes like finials, spheres, and teardrops. Varying the size of the ornaments—from tiny accents to larger statement pieces—will add dimension and prevent the tree from looking flat.
Layer in Greenery and Picks: Add layers with picks. These elements create natural-looking fullness and give the tree a professional finish. Picks can be tucked throughout the branches to add volume and visual interest while also filling any gaps.
Stick to a Cohesive Color Scheme: Choose two to three colors that complement each other and stick to them throughout your tree. This will give your tree a polished, unified look. Metallics like gold, silver, or champagne pair beautifully with soft greens, whites, or even rich jewel tones for an upscale, cohesive feel.
Focus on Balance and Layering: Don’t just hang ornaments on the outer branches. To create a fuller, more layered effect, strategically place ornaments deeper into the tree as well. Positioning some ornaments closer to the trunk and layering outward adds dimension and makes the tree look beautifully abundant and balanced.
Opt for Warm White Lights: While lighting is a matter of personal preference, warm white lights are my top recommendation for creating a cozy, inviting atmosphere. The soft, golden glow of warm white lights gives your tree a welcoming, festive ambiance and complements any color scheme you choose.
Now that your pop-up shop in Miami is up and running, what holiday decoration trends have you seen resonating most with your customers this year?
Now that the pop-up shop in Miami is buzzing with holiday spirit, we’re seeing a few key decoration trends that customers are really connecting with this season:
Traditional: Classic holiday decor, like rich reds, greens, and golds, along with timeless ornaments, is making a strong comeback. People love the warmth and familiarity of traditional colors and patterns that instantly evoke holiday cheer.
Natural: There’s a growing appreciation for nature-inspired decor, with greenery, raffia, and earthy tones taking center stage. Customers are drawn to elements that bring the outdoors in, creating a cozy, organic feel.
Moody and Organic: Darker, richer colors paired with organic textures are making waves. Deep jewel tones like emerald and burgundy, combined with natural elements, are creating an elegant, moody vibe that feels sophisticated and fresh.
A Return to Nostalgia: Customers are embracing decor that brings back memories of holidays past. Ornaments that feel vintage or carry a retro touch are especially popular, as people want to infuse their spaces with a sense of nostalgia. We see this in the color, tone, and shade that people are gravitating towards.
For families with small children or pets, what are your must-have decorating tips to ensure safety while still achieving a beautiful tree?
Switch to Shatterproof or Drop-Resistant Ornaments: Opt for shatterproof ornaments to avoid breakable glass and any hazards that come with it. Shatterproof options are much better than what they used to be, and you can create a beautiful tree entirely in shatterproof with picks without sacrificing look and feel.
How can homeowners mix old, sentimental ornaments with new decor to maintain a cohesive and stylish look?
Yes! You absolutely can! Choose a color palette that ties everything together. Even if your sentimental ornaments vary in style or color, anchoring them within a consistent color scheme helps create a cohesive look. I often recommend options for a more traditional color scheme that is grounded in a metal tone. For example, a red with a champagne metallic tone often works when tying in sentimental ornaments.
Can you share any insider tricks for adding final touches that make a tree truly stand out, such as lighting placement or ribbon arrangements?
Don’t forget picks! Picks, branches, and sprays add depth, texture, and fullness to your tree. Use them to fill in any gaps or add pops of color and shimmer. You can cluster them near the top or scatter them throughout the tree to create visual interest and make it feel professionally styled.
What are some simple yet impactful ways to decorate other areas of the home, such as mantels, staircases, or entryways, to create a cohesive holiday atmosphere?
Focus on a few key spots, like the mantel, staircase, or entryway, rather than decorating every surface. This approach creates a more intentional and polished look, allowing your decorations to stand out rather than get lost in a sea of decor.
Closing Thoughts
With Stephanie’s expert tips, transforming your home into a festive retreat becomes a joyful, creative experience. From adding dimension to your tree to curating cohesive decor throughout your space, her advice empowers you to craft a holiday atmosphere that feels both luxurious and personal. Embrace the magic of the season with a beautifully styled space that reflects your unique holiday spirit.
