Joy By’s Christmas Pop-Up Brings Luxe Holiday Magic to Miami

Stepping into Joy By’s new pop-up on Coral Gables’ Miracle Mile is like unwrapping a carefully curated Christmas gift. This seasonal sanctuary, housed in a spacious 5,700-square-foot setting, is a collaboration with Terranova Corporation and marks Joy By’s U.S. debut, bringing the world-renowned Irony Home experience stateside. Originally a Dubai-based luxury brand, Irony Home has transformed Christmas decor into an art form, cultivating over three decades of expertise in creating bespoke holiday designs for globally celebrated hotels and malls. The Coral Gables pop-up is Joy By’s newest testament to luxurious and personalized Christmas decor—a haven for anyone looking to elevate their holiday celebrations.
During my tour of the store, the care and passion of Joy By’s team radiated. Founder Stephanie Dardenne, a friendly and knowledgeable guide to the Christmas industry, welcomed me warmly, sharing insightful tips on decorating and helping me find pieces that fit my vision. Every ornament, from tree toppers to shatterproof baubles, boasted high-quality craftsmanship without the premium price tag, making it easy to gather a collection of pieces that reflect both elegance and festive spirit. With Stephanie’s expert eye, clients can curate personalized decor, ensuring a cohesive theme that matches both new purchases and existing ornaments.
“Our goal is to help our clients create unforgettable holiday memories. We wanted a collection that’s not only luxurious but also accessible. This store is designed to make Christmas decorating effortless and magical for everyone.”
Stephanie Dardenne, Founder and CEO of Joy By
Joy By’s emphasis on personalization goes beyond aesthetics; it’s an experience rooted in thoughtful recommendations and decorating expertise. As I explained my own plans for a holiday tree, Stephanie attentively considered my color palette and existing decor, offering insightful tips on enhancing the overall design. Families, in particular, will appreciate Joy By’s collection of shatterproof ornaments—some crafted from lightweight felt and foam—perfect for households with young children and pets. Not only are these ornaments durable, but their lightweight design makes them a breeze to hang and store, combining luxury with practicality.
For families shopping with little ones in tow, Joy By has an enchanting twist—an “Elf on the Shelf” hidden among the displays, providing kids with a fun activity while parents browse in peace. Stephanie’s eye for detail extends to every aspect of the shopping experience, ensuring that each visit is as memorable as the decorations themselves.
To empower customers in crafting their dream Christmas trees, Joy By offers biweekly decorating classes that showcase techniques for achieving a professionally designed look at home. With expert guidance from Stephanie, attendees will learn the finer points of arranging ornaments, creating lush ribbon effects, and adding unique touches to personalize their trees. “We want everyone to leave with the confidence to create their own Christmas masterpiece,” Stephanie noted, underscoring Joy By’s commitment to sharing the art of holiday decorating.
In addition to decor classes, Joy By’s pop-up location also hosts family-friendly holiday events, from Santa meet-and-greet photo ops to festive community gatherings. These immersive experiences provide clients and families with delightful holiday memories, elevating Miracle Mile’s festive appeal and making it a must-visit for the season.
Joy By’s Miami pop-up is an extension of Irony Home’s legacy. With over 30 years of experience in delivering personalized, high-end Christmas decor and mall pop-ups, Irony Home has sold over 10 million ornaments, completed more than 400 hotel projects, and installed 3,000 Christmas trees since its creation. Irony Home is synonymous with luxury Christmas decor across the globe, having transformed iconic locations like the Burj al Arab in Dubai, the Montage Laguna Beach, and the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore into holiday wonderlands. The Coral Gables location builds on this legacy, merging time-honored expertise with a fresh approach to Christmas in Miami.
“Joy By is a great addition to Miracle Mile. Their reputation for creating upscale, immersive Christmas experiences aligns well with our vision for Miracle Mile. We expect Joy By’s presence to drive more traffic to Miracle Mile and enhance the holiday shopping experience, attracting visitors from all over South Florida."
Mindy McIlroy, President of Terranova
Joy By’s presence on Miracle Mile is a celebration of Christmas magic with Miami flair, a place where holiday dreams come alive through meticulously crafted decor and thoughtful customer experiences. This pop-up is an invitation to explore, indulge, and be inspired. With an array of exclusive ornaments, a touch of whimsy, and expert guidance, Joy By offers a refreshingly personalized take on holiday decorating.
So, whether you’re shopping for a fresh set of ornaments or seeking inspiration to reinvent your holiday style, Joy By has something special waiting. Embrace the spirit of the season at Joy By on Miracle Mile—it’s the perfect place to start your holiday story.
