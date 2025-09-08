Drinking Better with Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars: How Napa’s Iconic Winery is Shaping the Future of Wine
Inside Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars: From the Judgment of Paris to Napa Valley Icon
In the rolling hills of Napa Valley, where morning fog curls through the vines and afternoons blaze golden in the California sun, there’s a winery whose name still makes wine lovers sit up a little straighter: Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars.
Founded in 1970, this is the place that stunned the wine world in 1976, when its 1973 S.L.V. Cabernet Sauvignon beat out top French reds in the now-famous Judgment of Paris blind tasting. In one afternoon, California wine went from promising newcomer to global contender, and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars’ name was etched into the history books.
Nearly fifty years later, that legacy still draws visitors from around the world, but the winery’s eyes are firmly on the future. Today, the challenge isn’t just making great wine; it’s making great wine in a way that protects the land, responds to shifting tastes, and speaks to a new generation of wine drinkers.
From Vineyard to Glass: How Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars Embodies the Drinking Better Movement
If you’ve noticed your friends ordering fewer drinks but spending more on each one, you’ve already seen the drinking better trend in action. According to the IWSR’s 2025 Global Wine Trends report, Millennials and Gen Z are leading the charge, not by buying more wine, but by buying better wine. They’re willing to pay a premium for bottles made with sustainable, organic, and regenerative practices, and they expect a story and a sense of authenticity behind the label.
It’s a shift that works in Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars’ favor. Their vineyards aren’t just farmed for yields; they’re managed with cover crops, no-till farming, biochar-enriched soils, and even a team of sheep that graze between the rows, all part of a regenerative farming system designed to keep the land healthy for decades to come. Owl boxes, pollinator strips, and 15% of the property set aside as protected habitat ensure that the ecosystem, not just the grapes, thrives.
And it’s not only what happens in the vineyard. In the cellar, lighter glass bottles reduce carbon footprint, natural corks keep packaging renewable, and wine caves eliminate the need for energy-intensive cooling. It’s the kind of holistic approach that modern wine drinkers notice and reward.
Balancing Legacy and Innovation at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars
Of course, even a storied winery can’t stand still. The global wine market faces headwinds, an aging core consumer base, rising moderation trends, and increasing economic pressure. But Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars is tackling these challenges head-on, not by chasing trends, but by staying true to their strengths while welcoming innovation.
“The heart of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars is undoubtedly the estate vineyards, which express distinct personalities and a sense of place.”
Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars
For Marcus Notaro, Head Winemaker since 2013, that means holding fast to the winery’s signature style, Cabernet Sauvignon with Old World elegance and New World vibrancy. It’s a style shaped by meticulous vineyard work, thoughtful blending trials, and a belief that great wine should always taste like the place it comes from.
Inside Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars: Marcus Notaro on Legacy, Sustainability, and What’s Next
I caught up with Marcus to learn more about the drinking better movement, the role sustainability plays in his work, and what excites him most about the next chapter for Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars.
Where Legacy Meets the Land
You’ve been shaping the wines of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars for more than a decade. What first drew you to this historic winery back in 2013, and how has your approach evolved over the years?
I was drawn to Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars because it’s one of Napa Valley’s most iconic wineries, with a history that truly changed how the world views California wine. The combination of the estate’s legacy, its terroir, and the character of its Cabernet Sauvignon was irresistible. I’ve always loved working with Cabernet because it can make a wine that is powerful yet elegant, rich but not heavy, and always expressive of where it’s grown.
Over the years, my approach has evolved as I’ve gotten to know the estate vineyards more deeply—especially S.L.V. and FAY. With each vintage, I learn something new about how Cabernet Sauvignon expresses itself in Napa Valley's unique microclimates.
At the end of the day, my philosophy is that everything begins in the vineyard. My job is to listen to what the vineyard and vintage are telling me and then bring that story to life in the cellar.
“The Judgment of Paris is part of our DNA — it’s a daily reminder of the legacy we’ve inherited and the responsibility to keep it alive.”
Marcus Notaro
Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars holds one of the most celebrated moments in wine history, the 1976 Judgment of Paris. How do you keep that legacy alive in your work today while ensuring the wines still feel fresh and relevant to modern wine drinkers?
That victory isn’t just about looking back; it’s about holding ourselves to that same standard every vintage. We do that by making sure our vineyards are healthy and producing the very best fruit possible. Once we understand what the vines have given us, we can shape the winemaking to honor that fruit.
You can see the legacy most clearly in our S.L.V. -- or Stag’s Leap Vineyard – Cabernet Sauvignon. This is the vineyard that produced the Judgment of Paris winning wine, and we’re still crafting single vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon that still resonates with modern wine lovers today. Every year, we make small adjustments in the cellar to stay in step with evolving tastes, but the foundation remains the same: wines of balance, structure, and timeless character.
At the heart of that legacy are two remarkable vineyards, Stag’s Leap Vineyard and FAY. What makes these sites so distinctive in terms of terroir, and how does working with such storied fruit influence your winemaking decisions?
When people come into our tasting room, it is always interesting to see which wine they gravitate towards more – our S.L.V. Cabernet Sauvignon, or our FAY Cabernet Sauvignon. Although S.L.V. and FAY sit side by side on our estate, they couldn’t be more different. S.L.V. is rooted in volcanic soils formed from ancient ash and lava flows, and that geology produces wines that are powerful and structured with layers of dark fruit and elegant tannins. Just across the way, FAY sits on alluvial soils left by water deposits, which yield a very different style—softer, more supple tannins and flavors of red and blue fruit. I like to say that FAY has a softer side while S.L.V. has more concentrated power, and people can really taste that difference when they compare the two wines side by side.
Both vineyards are such an important part of our history – S.L.V. produced the Cabernet that triumphed in the Judgment of Paris, while FAY Vineyard, which became part of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars in 1986, was first planted in 1961 by grape growing pioneer Nathan Fay. That vineyard was the first Cabernet Sauvignon in Napa Valley planted south of Rutherford. It was considered too cold for Cabernet to ripen fully, but Nathan saw the true potential of the area that is now the Stags Leap District AVA. These vineyards don’t simply influence my winemaking decisions – they make the decisions for me. I simply enhance what the fruit has already given me.
Sustainability in Every Sip
Of course, great vineyards are only part of the story. Today’s wine world is also shaped by how people choose to drink, and a new movement is redefining what that means.
Lately there’s been a lot of talk about the drinking better movement, people choosing fewer but more meaningful bottles. What does that idea mean to you personally, and how does it guide the way you craft wines at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars?
Consumers are simply searching for a wine that has clean qualities from start to finish, and we can understand why – the benefits of growing with organic nutrition apply to all living things, human or vine. We are proud to bottle wines from our vineyards that are organic, free of chemicals and pesticides produced both sustainably and ethically, while still upholding the quality and structure that we are known for.
Our Vineyard Manager, Guillermo Perez, inspired us to start farming organically in 2022, which led to our remarkable transformation into one of just four Regenerative Organic Certified wineries here in Napa Valley.
“Our wines are not just made from a vineyard; they are made from an ecosystem that is tended to every day by our dedicated team.”
Marcus Notaro
Sustainability at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars goes far beyond a buzzword, from using biochar in the soil to boost vine health, to biodiversity efforts that support ecosystem stability, sheep grazing in the vineyards, and renewable energy from wine caves. While these are just a few of your initiatives, can you share a memorable example of how one has made a real difference in the vineyard’s health or the winery’s success?
Healthy vines are the foundation of resilience. They’re better able to withstand challenging weather events, particularly close to harvest. Just last vintage (2024), we experienced an unexpected and prolonged heatwave in early October. Most of our estate grapes had already been harvested, but I’d held back a couple of small Cabernet Sauvignon blocks in FAY Vineyard, waiting for just a bit more flavor development. As the heat persisted, I worried I’d made the wrong call—that the grapes would shrivel and Guillermo [our vineyard manager] would remind me I should have picked earlier.
One evening, I couldn’t stand the anticipation any longer. I drove up to the vineyard with my daughter and our dog, flashlight in hand, bracing myself for disappointment. To my surprise—and relief—the vines were still strong, the fruit perfectly intact. We harvested the next morning, in cooler weather, and the result was a beautiful wine thanks to the vines’ ability to persevere in the heat due to their health.
You’ve described Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars wines as having both Old World elegance and New World energy. In what ways do your sustainable practices influence the flavor, texture, and overall character of the wine in the glass?
Our sustainable practices are really at the heart of what gives the wines their character. Healthy soils and balanced vines produce grapes with more vivid flavors, more natural acidity, and better structure. When that fruit comes into the cellar, the winemaking is more about refining than correcting. That’s where the Old World and New World come together—you get wines that have the elegance and balance reminiscent of Old World styles, but also the vibrancy, clarity, and energy that people love about Napa Valley.
A Taste of Today, A Vision for Tomorrow
Sustainability shapes the wine in the glass, but Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars also sees it as part of the full experience, from what’s poured to how guests encounter the winery.
More and more wine lovers are seeking not just great bottles, but unforgettable visits, through tastings, food pairings, and unique experiences that create a lasting connection. How is Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars evolving its hospitality to make those moments special?
A visit to Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars is simply a must when enjoying Napa Valley, with our tasting experiences designed to give visitors a look into our historical vineyard and wines. Our signature wine tasting gives guests a glimpse into the depths of both our S.L.V. and FAY Vineyards, while the Estate Experience and Exploration of FAY offer tours of the wine caves and property, plus seasonal food pairings curated by our culinary team. Our goal is to continue to create experiences that bring guests closer to the heart of the winery, becoming a part of our storied history. Looking ahead, especially as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Judgment of Paris, we hope to introduce new experiences that will include some very special library pours.
Looking ahead, what excites you most about the next chapter for Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, whether it’s an upcoming vintage, a new sustainability initiative, or something completely unexpected?
May 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of the Judgment of Paris. While we will be organizing different tasting experiences, events, and more for people to learn about the history of this moment in wine and celebrate it with us, I am excited to take some time to really reflect on the past 50 years of winemaking at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, and shape the foundation of what the next 50 years will look like.
While anniversaries and milestones matter, sometimes the truest picture of a wine is found at the dinner table. Let’s imagine a perfect evening. Which Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars wine would you open, what would you pair it with, and where would you be enjoying it?
I’d open a bottle of 2016 S.L.V. Cabernet Sauvignon and pair it with one of my favorite homemade pizzas, shared with my wife and kids at home. One we love is topped with homegrown eggplant, morel mushrooms, and Iberico ham—it’s a perfect match for the wine, especially when enjoyed outside on a warm summer evening as the sea breezes start to cool the Napa Valley. With roots in Connecticut, our family has a tradition of making pizza in our backyard oven. It can get pretty competitive when it comes to whose dough reigns supreme!
Just as family traditions evolve over time, Marcus notes, so do the wines themselves.
Wines from Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars really start to hit their stride after about seven years. They retain their youthful vibrancy, but the edges soften, and layers of complexity begin to emerge. A 2016 S.L.V. is right in that sweet spot now. Looking deeper into the library, vintages like 1995, 1996, 1997, and 1999 are truly in their peak—refined, elegant, and a joy to savor at the end of a memorable meal, whether alongside hearty cheeses or simply on their own.
And finally, when someone pours a glass of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars wine, what do you hope they experience in that very first sip?
I hope they experience balance—balance between richness and elegance, structure and approachability, place and time. That’s the hallmark of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars. From the first sip, I want the wine to tell its story: where it was grown, the character of the vintage, and the care that went into it. More than anything, I hope it sparks a moment—whether that’s a conversation, a celebration, or simply a pause to enjoy the beauty in the glass.
“From the first sip, I want the wine to tell its story — where it was grown, the character of the vintage, and the care that went into it.”
Marcus Notaro
Shaping the Future of Napa Valley Wine
From the historic Judgment of Paris to its pioneering role in regenerative farming, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars has always been more than just a winery. It is a symbol of Napa Valley’s past and future. As Marcus Notaro looks ahead to the next fifty years, the mission is clear. The goal is to craft wines that honor the land, reflect their legendary vineyards, and inspire a new generation of wine lovers to embrace the drinking better movement. At Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, sustainability and excellence are not competing ideals. They are the foundation of world-class Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.
