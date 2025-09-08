Drinking Better with Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars: How Napa’s Iconic Winery is Shaping the Future of Wine

A

I was drawn to Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars because it’s one of Napa Valley’s most iconic wineries, with a history that truly changed how the world views California wine. The combination of the estate’s legacy, its terroir, and the character of its Cabernet Sauvignon was irresistible. I’ve always loved working with Cabernet because it can make a wine that is powerful yet elegant, rich but not heavy, and always expressive of where it’s grown.

Over the years, my approach has evolved as I’ve gotten to know the estate vineyards more deeply—especially S.L.V. and FAY. With each vintage, I learn something new about how Cabernet Sauvignon expresses itself in Napa Valley's unique microclimates.

At the end of the day, my philosophy is that everything begins in the vineyard. My job is to listen to what the vineyard and vintage are telling me and then bring that story to life in the cellar.