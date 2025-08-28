Kiki on the River Earns Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence for 2025
Source: Kiki on the River
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
A Toast to Excellence on the Miami River
In a city celebrated for its culinary diversity and vibrant dining culture, Kiki on the River has secured a place among the world’s top wine destinations. As part of Wine Spectator’s prestigious 2025 Restaurant Awards, the beloved Miami River restaurant has received the Best of Award of Excellence, an honor reserved for programs that demonstrate a deep commitment to wine curation and service.
Led by Wine Director Brandon A. Filipowicz, Kiki’s wine program boasts 435 selections from around the globe, with a strong emphasis on celebrated regions including France, Italy, Bordeaux, and California.
“Wine has always been about connection—bringing people together, elevating a meal, and sparking conversation. For me, this award is a moment of pride. For Kiki on the River, it’s a reflection of our team’s dedication, culture, and spirit.”
Brandon A. Filipowicz, Kiki’s Wine Director
Recognition on the Global Stage
Wine Spectator’s annual Restaurant Awards highlight dining destinations worldwide that offer thoughtfully curated wine lists to complement their cuisine. This year’s list features more than 3,800 restaurants in over 80 countries, across three categories: Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence, and Grand Award.
The Best of Award of Excellence—earned by Kiki on the River—recognizes lists typically exceeding 350 selections, showcasing breadth, depth, and a dedication to multiple wine-growing regions. At Kiki, the list is as much about atmosphere as it is about labels.
“It’s not just about prestige bottles. Our list integrates into the heartbeat of Kiki—the music, the laughter, the food. It amplifies the atmosphere while ensuring guests feel guided, celebrated, and at ease.”
Brandon A. Filipowicz, Kiki’s Wine Director
Pairing Atmosphere with Elegance
Set against the historic backdrop of the Miami River, Kiki on the River blends modern Greek cuisine with the breezy romance of the Greek islands. By day, guests enjoy refined riverside dining, while evenings transform the space into one of Miami’s most dynamic nightlife destinations, complete with live DJs, napkin-twirling, and an infectious Mykonos-inspired energy.
The wine list is crafted to complement this duality—offering prestige bottles for collectors, seasonal selections for adventurous palates, and approachable by-the-glass pours for casual sippers.
“Wine should never feel exclusive; it should feel like an invitation. At Kiki, whether you’re opening your first Burgundy or a rare vintage, you’ll always feel at home.”
Brandon A. Filipowicz, Kiki’s Wine Director
Looking Ahead
Filipowicz is already planning the next chapter for Kiki’s wine program, with seasonal updates, rare allocations, and elevated yet approachable options for guests of all experience levels. This balance of sophistication and accessibility mirrors Kiki’s own ethos—creating moments that feel special without ever sacrificing warmth or welcome.
For Miami locals, international travelers, and wine lovers alike, the Best of Award of Excellence is more than a distinction—it’s a promise that every glass at Kiki on the River will be poured with care, expertise, and a touch of riverside magic.
