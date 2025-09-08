Expanding the Legacy: The Flatiron Room’s Journey from Manhattan to Miami
A Visionary in the World of Hospitality
Tommy Tardie, CEO and Founder of The Goodnight Group, has built a reputation as one of the most innovative minds in hospitality. As the Owner and Operator of The Flatiron Room, he has mastered the art of blending exceptional dining with live music, curating spaces where guests feel as welcome as they do inspired. With a marketing background that sharpened his understanding of consumer connection, Tommy has turned his vision into a reality that has not only garnered loyal patrons but also industry accolades, including “Best Bar Group in America” (2022) and “Best Bar in America” (2021) from Whisky Magazine. His commitment to community runs deep, supporting local initiatives and hosting tastings and events that benefit organizations such as the Leket Foundation. Now, as The Flatiron Room prepares to open its newest location in Miami in Fall 2025, Tommy is expanding his artistic vision while staying rooted in the culture of quality hospitality that defines his brand.
The Flatiron Room: A New York Institution, Miami Bound
Established in 2012, The Flatiron Room has become a destination for discerning cocktail enthusiasts and food lovers alike. With locations in NoMad and Murray Hill, and a highly anticipated Miami debut on the horizon, the venue is celebrated for its extensive selection of rare and unique spirits, meticulously crafted cocktails, and a food menu designed by Michelin-starred Chef Jiho Kim alongside Chef Randle Pagaragan. Live music and the signature Bottle Keep Program distinguish it from the typical dining or bar experience, while its sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere ensures guests feel at ease. Success in New York paved the way for expansion, and the forthcoming Miami location—inside the luxurious Aria Reserve in collaboration with Melo—promises to bring the brand’s distinctive identity to a new, dynamic market while honoring the local culture.
Q&A with Tommy Tardie
Caroline Dalal: The Flatiron Room has been a fixture in New York City for more than a decade. How would you describe its current success and place within the city’s hospitality scene?
Tommy Tardie: The Flatiron Room has been part of the New York City hospitality landscape for over 13 years now, and it’s been incredibly rewarding to see it grow into a true destination for foodies, spirits lovers, live music enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a memorable night out. I think the reason we’ve done so well is because we’ve stayed true to what we do best—great food, an ever-changing selection of unique spirits, live music, and genuine hospitality. Over the years, we’ve built an amazing community of regulars, and we still get first-time guests who walk in, fall in love with the place, and become part of the family. That’s really the magic of it.
CD: Operating in New York comes with its own set of demands. What challenges have you faced over the years, and how have you navigated them?
TT: New York is constantly changing. Between shifting trends, staffing, and endless regulations, you’re constantly adapting. Coming out of the pandemic was probably the biggest challenge—figuring out how to keep the same high-level experience while reworking almost every part of how we operate. It wasn’t easy, but I think it made us stronger.
CD: As you prepare to open in Miami, what unique challenges have you encountered in bringing The Flatiron Room experience to a new market?
TT: Launching in Miami has been extremely exciting for us, but not without its share of curveballs. From navigating local permitting processes to building a space from the ground up in a completely new market, every step has been a learning experience. We’re also fine-tuning the balance between maintaining The Flatiron Room’s signature style and tailoring our approach to Miami’s unique culture.
That said, we’re incredibly grateful to be working with an established and prestigious brand like Melo, and to be opening inside the beautiful space they’ve created for us at Aria Reserve. While the business landscape in Miami differs from New York, we’ve embraced it as part of the adventure. Each challenge has only reinforced our excitement to be working in Miami, where the community and culture continue to inspire us to build something special and lasting.
CD: Looking ahead, what is your vision for The Flatiron Room Miami and the brand’s growth beyond this new location?
TT: We see The Flatiron Room Miami as the start of an exciting new chapter. The goal is to create a space that feels like it’s been part of the community for years while still offering something fresh and unexpected. Beyond Miami, we’re open to expanding into other cities where our concept of great food, exceptional spirits, and live music can resonate. Each new location will carry the DNA of The Flatiron Room, but with its own local flavor, making every space unique while still unmistakably us.
CD: You’re now catering to two distinct markets. How do you tailor the experience for each city while preserving the core identity of The Flatiron Room?
TT: Every city has its own personality, and we’ve enjoyed learning what makes each audience tick. We love Miami for its’ high-energy, social vibe—people love to see and be seen and we plan to match that with some Miami-specific elements. That said, the common thread is that both audiences appreciate quality, authenticity, and a sense of connection. Whether in NYC or Miami, people are looking for more than just a meal or a drink—they want an experience they’ll remember, and that’s exactly what we aim to deliver.
Bridging Cities, Elevating Experiences
As The Flatiron Room prepares to debut in Miami, Tommy Tardie is proving that true hospitality transcends geography. His ability to preserve the soul of a New York institution while infusing it with the personality of a new city speaks to both his vision and adaptability. For guests, the promise remains the same—exceptional food, rare spirits, and live music served with genuine warmth. In both the heart of Manhattan and along Biscayne Bay, The Flatiron Room continues to craft experiences that feel timeless, yet thrillingly of the moment.
