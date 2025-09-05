Marion Miami Marks a Decade of Defining the City’s Dinner Party Scene
This October, Marion Miami celebrates a milestone that few hospitality venues in the Miami can claim, ten years of shaping the city’s now world-renowned dinner party culture. Since its 2015 debut, the Brickell hotspot has become synonymous with immersive dining experiences, where elegant cuisine meets electrifying entertainment. Long before bottle parades and table dancing became the norm, Marion was already setting the stage.
A Legacy Built on Energy and Atmosphere
Founded by Mathieu Massa and Mr. Hospitality Miami, the team also behind Queen Miami Beach and Lafayette Steakhouse, Marion quickly rose to prominence as a cultural anchor in Miami’s fast-evolving nightlife landscape. Its signature Thursday Soirées remain legendary, attracting a mix of local regulars and international tastemakers who come for the dining but stay for the energy.
At the core of Marion’s identity is its ability to transform dinner into an event. Bottle parades illuminate the room, guests dance between courses, and the atmosphere effortlessly transitions from sophisticated supper club to late-night celebration.
A New Era, A Familiar Pulse
In September 2024, the venue unveiled a multi-million-dollar renovation, reaffirming its place at the forefront of Miami’s high-energy dining scene. The redesign, featuring custom Murano chandeliers, dramatic ceiling installations, plush textiles, and an expanded open-air patio, enhances the visual allure without diluting its signature vibrance.
The refresh also welcomed world-class DJs to its lineup, elevating the soundscape to match its striking visuals. Under the direction of Entertainment Director Sebastiano Di Meo, performances now blur the line between dining and showmanship, ensuring every guest feels like part of the spectacle.
A Culinary Experience Designed for Sharing
Executive Chef Kylian Goussot leads the kitchen with a menu that reimagines Asian American cuisine through a lens of bold flavors and artful presentation. The emphasis on shareable dishes makes the experience inherently social, mirroring the communal energy that defines Marion’s evenings.
Each plate is crafted to complement the rhythm of the night, perfect for lingering over as the music builds and the crowd moves from conversation to celebration.
A Decade of Memories, A Future of Possibilities
Reflecting on the milestone, Founder and CEO Mathieu Massa shares:
“Reaching 10 years is an incredible milestone, especially in a city as fast-moving as Miami. Marion has been a part of people’s most memorable nights for the last decade, and our vision is to continue evolving while staying true to the magic that makes Marion so special.”
Mathieu Massa, Founder and CEO of Marion Miami
With its tenth anniversary, Marion not only celebrates its past but also signals a continued commitment to redefining what a night out in Miami can be. For a city that thrives on reinvention, Marion’s enduring allure lies in its ability to evolve without losing its pulse.
