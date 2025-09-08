Serving Up Smiles: A Night Where Food, Fun, and Philanthropy Meet
I sat down with Jean Butler, President & CEO of enCourage Kids Foundation. It is always a treat to speak with Jean and hear about the many ways that the organization supports hospitalized pediatric patients across the country. Their many programs continue to grow and make a difference in the lives of those young, hospitalized patients. As we enjoy covering their many events, Serving Up Smiles is a NYC favorite for all those who attend including our team at Resident.
It’s almost time for the enCourage Kids 11th Annual Serving Up Smiles food tasting event on Monday, October 27th in Current at Chelsea Piers. Tell us about what guests can expect that night.
Jean Butler: Serving Up Smiles is the event I most look forward to each year. Led by Culinary Chair Chef Glenn Rolnick, Director of Culinary Operations at the Alicart Restaurant Group, this unforgettable evening brings together culinary excellence, featuring mouthwatering creations from top NYC area restaurants, premium wines and spirits, and world-class entertainment—all in support of bringing joy, hope and comfort to hospitalized children. Guests will also have the chance to bid on an impressive selection of silent auction items, including exclusive sports memorabilia, luxury getaways, VIP golf experiences, private dining packages, and other one-of-a-kind opportunities.
It’s a night filled with networking, laughter and connection, as supporters, partners and friends gather to celebrate and make a meaningful impact. Year after year, attendees call it one of the most fabulous, fun and memorable evenings on their calendars!
We hear you will be honoring Mike Puma who we consider to be “Burger Royalty” in New York. How did you come to select Mike and tell us about the award.
Jean Butler: Yes, this year is extra special as we introduce the inaugural Culinary Community Champion Award, an honor we are thrilled to bestow upon Mike Puma of Gotham Burger Social Club. We're proud to debut this award that celebrates chefs whose passion for food is matched by their dedication to uplifting their community. Mike is a renowned entrepreneur, brand ambassador, and chef who exemplifies the generosity, creativity, and community spirit that the food industry brings to the table. He has been participating in Serving Up Smiles for the past several years and is always a huge hit with our attendees. I can personally vouch for his product too!
Please share some of the restaurant and beverage participants who have been secured so far.
Jean Butler: We’re fortunate to welcome back many beloved favorites, some of whom have supported Serving Up Smiles since its earliest days, including Sfoglia, Ocean Prime, Bryant Park Grill, Aphrodise Sparkling Rose and JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery. Joining us this year are some exciting newcomers including the iconic One if by Land, Two if by Sea and the innovative Madame Backlash Gin, adding fresh flair to our lineup. And of course, thanks to our Culinary Chair, Chef Glenn Rolnick, we’re delighted to once again feature the legendary Carmine’s and Virgil’s Real BBQ.
Any menu items you can share to tease our readers?
Jean Butler: Well, any burger afficionado is going to want to come for a taste of Gotham Burger’s award-winning Smashburger. For those who crave a little heat, The Curry Blossom will be serving up bold and flavorful Indian specialties that are sure to impress. Meat enthusiasts will be delighted by a succulent selection of beef bites from the legendary Uncle Jack’s Steakhouse and One Rare Italian Steakhouse. And of course, no New York tasting would be complete without a classic, Carmine’s iconic eggplant parmigiana, a dish that’s pure comfort and perfection on a plate!
Where will the funds go from this very special food event?
Jean Butler: The funds from this event will help support our in-hospital programs and our Send a Smile, Send a Bear program in particular. Our Teddy Bear is a cornerstone of enCourage Kids that not only provides comfort and a sense of normalcy to pediatric patients but also serves as a tool used by medical professionals to help educate pediatric patients about tests and procedures such as MRIs and IV insertions, surgeries and diagnoses. Our programs are designed to tend to the emotional and mental well-being of pediatric patients, and the Bear program has become one of our most sought-after from hospital partners across the country. Over the past year, we have expanded our outreach to more hospitals nationwide and the funds from this event will go a long way towards putting a cuddly, incredibly soft furry friend into the hands of more children who are in need of joy and comfort during some of the scariest and most challenging times of their lives.
Will there be any surprise guests attending this year?
Jean Butler: At enCourage Kids, we love adding a touch of surprise to make our events truly unforgettable, and this year is no exception! We’re thrilled to welcome some very special guests—legendary radio personalities Skeery Jones, Danielle Monaro, and Medha Gandhi from Z100’s Elvis Duran and the Morning Show. With their energy, humor, and star power, they’re sure to bring even more fun and excitement to an already incredible evening!
Each year the event keeps growing. What can guests do to get involved?
Jean Butler: We love the momentum the event has built over the years, and its continued growth is critical to our fundraising and in turn, our ability to deliver programs to our hospital partners. We’re offering a compelling ticket price structure and ticket bundles this year to address demand from different audiences, so we encourage people to gather a group of their friends or coworkers and take advantage of these special deals! Corporate sponsorships are very important to us, and this is the perfect event for companies who want to make a significant impact on the lives of hospitalized children! Sponsorships range from $1,000 for a Banner Sponsorship to $50,000 for a Presenting Sponsorship and include a variety of benefits and promotion at each level, including tickets to the event. We have something to fit multiple budget levels and are happy to collaborate on that!
Will DJ Chef be on hand to keep the music pumping?
Jean Butler: How can there be a party without DJ Chef? We’re thrilled he’ll be joining us again this year. He has the best curated play list that really sets the party mood, and his unique talent transforms the room and completely elevates the celebration.
Please share the link to buy tickets, and how our readers can follow your social community.
Jean Butler: Tickets and sponsorships for Serving Up Smiles are available now and can be purchased at our event website, www.ekf-sus.org. The silent auction opens on Tuesday, October 21st, and the best part is, you don’t have to attend the event to participate! We encourage you to share the auction link with friends and family, both near and far, so everyone has a chance to bid on incredible items while supporting a great cause!
We’re continually updating the event site with new participants, auction highlights, and other exciting details. Be sure to check back often and follow us on social media to stay up to date on all the latest announcements.
X: @encourage_kids
Instagram: @encouragekids
Facebook: @encouragekidsfoundation
LinkedIn: @encourage-kids-foundation
