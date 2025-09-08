Serving Up Smiles: A Night Where Food, Fun, and Philanthropy Meet

A

Jean Butler: Serving Up Smiles is the event I most look forward to each year. Led by Culinary Chair Chef Glenn Rolnick, Director of Culinary Operations at the Alicart Restaurant Group, this unforgettable evening brings together culinary excellence, featuring mouthwatering creations from top NYC area restaurants, premium wines and spirits, and world-class entertainment—all in support of bringing joy, hope and comfort to hospitalized children. Guests will also have the chance to bid on an impressive selection of silent auction items, including exclusive sports memorabilia, luxury getaways, VIP golf experiences, private dining packages, and other one-of-a-kind opportunities.

It’s a night filled with networking, laughter and connection, as supporters, partners and friends gather to celebrate and make a meaningful impact. Year after year, attendees call it one of the most fabulous, fun and memorable evenings on their calendars!