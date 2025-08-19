Kids Cancel Cancer Raises $100,000 in the Hamptons

In the Hamptons, philanthropy often takes center stage during the summer season, but few events capture the spirit of legacy and community quite like the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s (SWCRF) 4th Annual Kids Cancel Cancer. Held at The Clubhouse in East Hampton, the fundraiser, created by kids for kids, brought together young advocates, families, and supporters for an evening of purpose-filled fun. This year’s edition raised nearly $100,000, a figure that was matched dollar-for-dollar by the Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, amplifying its impact on pediatric cancer research.