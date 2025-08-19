Kids Cancel Cancer Raises $100,000 in the Hamptons
In the Hamptons, philanthropy often takes center stage during the summer season, but few events capture the spirit of legacy and community quite like the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s (SWCRF) 4th Annual Kids Cancel Cancer. Held at The Clubhouse in East Hampton, the fundraiser, created by kids for kids, brought together young advocates, families, and supporters for an evening of purpose-filled fun. This year’s edition raised nearly $100,000, a figure that was matched dollar-for-dollar by the Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, amplifying its impact on pediatric cancer research.
Young Advocates Leading the Way
The initiative is distinguished not only by its mission but also by its leadership. The 2025 co-chairs — Mischa Abend, Abey Fuks, Ava Litman, and Hayley Silvers — exemplified how the next generation is stepping into roles of advocacy and impact. Their commitment, supported by a larger committee of peers, transformed the event into both a celebration and a call to action.
Guests enjoyed an atmosphere brimming with arcade games, miniature golf, delicious food, and auctions that combined excitement with generosity. Beyond the entertainment, the program featured a moving address from Ben Kahne, who was just 21 when he was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor while away at college. After successful treatment, Kahne reflected on the life-saving importance of research, noting he might not be alive without the advancements funded by organizations like SWCRF.
A Message of Urgency and Hope
The event’s resonance extended beyond its youthful leadership. Dr. Samuel Waxman, founder and CEO of SWCRF, underscored the stakes:
“I want to congratulate our incredible four co-chairs for organizing such a successful and inspiring event. Kids Cancel Cancer is proof that philanthropy—at any age—can drive real change.”
Dr. Samuel Waxman, Founder and CEO of SWCRF
He continued, “With federal funding for cancer research facing significant challenges, private support like this is more essential than ever to accelerate discoveries and bring hope to children and families affected by cancer.”
The urgency is clear. According to the World Health Organization, more than 400,000 children aged 0–19 are diagnosed with cancer globally each year. In the United States alone, an estimated 10,500 children (ages 0–14) will be diagnosed in 2025, with over 1,000 expected to lose their lives to the disease. While treatment advances have reduced childhood cancer deaths by 65% since 1970, the fight is far from over.
Building Community in the Hamptons
The event attracted a roster of notable attendees including Mischa Abend, Abey Fuks, Ava Litman, Hayley Silvers, Ben Kahne, Lori and Scott Levine, Dr. Samuel and Marion Waxman, William T. Sullivan, and Howie Schwartz. Their presence highlighted the strength of intergenerational support in the Hamptons philanthropic landscape.
The community’s generosity was evident through donor recognitions such as:
Jolly Jellybean Recognition: Dena K. Weiner & David Rozenholc
Gooey Gummy Bears Recognition: The Eisenhofer Family, Beryl & Evelyn Gross, Richard Rothfeld, Eric Rothfeld, and The Seigel Family Fund
Poppin’ Pop Rocks Recognition: Ethan Binder, Cami NYC, Edit New York, Abey & Helen Fuks, Morton Lembeck, Ellen Libby, Ava Litman, Nancy Litman, Kate Maurer-Hollaender, Meica Roth, The Silvers Family, and Summer 365
In addition, a wide array of in-kind sponsors, ranging from luxury boutiques and wellness brands to hospitality leaders and entertainment venues, reinforced the Hamptons’ reputation for rallying around causes with both heart and resources.
Philanthropy with a Legacy Mindset
Since its founding in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has invested more than $120 million to support over 200 distinguished scientists worldwide. Its pioneering work in cross-institutional, collaborative cancer research has advanced minimally toxic therapies aimed at improving both survival rates and quality of life.
Kids Cancel Cancer adds a unique dimension to this mission, ensuring that young philanthropists inherit not just an event, but a culture of giving. By engaging children and teens directly in advocacy, the program plants seeds of lifelong commitment to service and impact — ensuring the Hamptons’ philanthropic legacy extends well into the future.
A Summer Evening That Matters
As the night closed at The Clubhouse, attendees left with more than the memory of arcade games and lively auctions. They carried the weight of stories like Ben Kahne’s and the determination of the youth who co-chaired the event. Kids Cancel Cancer reminds us that in the Hamptons, amid summer gatherings and cultural milestones, philanthropy remains a force that unites generations and changes lives.
