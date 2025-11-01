Thanksgiving in Paradise: A Culinary Celebration at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla
A Thanksgiving Like No Other
This holiday season, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla is reimagining Thanksgiving as an island celebration of connection, flavor, and laid-back luxury. Framed by the Caribbean’s shimmering waters and Anguilla’s serene coastal beauty, the five-star retreat invites guests to gather for a culinary experience that blends tradition with innovation.
From November 26 through 29, 2025, the resort will host a dynamic series of festive dining events, marking the start of the holiday season with creative menus, warm hospitality, and inspired settings that highlight the art of celebration.
A Modern Mexican Thanksgiving at Lima-Limon
At the heart of this year’s festivities is an exclusive culinary collaboration between two acclaimed Mexican chefs: Johnny Curiel of one Michelin-star Alma Fonda Fina and Mezcaleria Alma, and Four Seasons Anguilla’s own Executive Chef Manu Calderon.
Together, the pair will present an elevated Thanksgiving dining experience at the resort’s signature restaurant, Lima-Limon. Guests can expect a menu that marries authentic Mexican flavors with contemporary finesse, reflecting both chefs’ shared philosophy of storytelling through food. Each dish promises to highlight seasonal ingredients, layered textures, and vibrant spices that celebrate Mexico’s culinary heritage through a modern lens.
Running throughout Thanksgiving weekend, this residency offers an inspired reimagining of holiday dining, transforming the traditional feast into a journey across regions, recipes, and generations.
Thanksgiving by the Sea at SALT
For those who prefer the comfort of a more classic Thanksgiving spread, the newly renovated SALT restaurant will offer a refined buffet experience on Thursday, November 27, 2025. Overlooking the resort’s breathtaking blufftop views, Executive Chef Manu Calderon and his team will curate an elegant dinner featuring timeless holiday favorites infused with a Caribbean twist.
The Thanksgiving buffet will be available for USD 140 per adult and USD 70 per child under 12, with seatings between 4:30 and 9:00 pm. Guests can reserve their table in advance to secure a front-row view of the sunset as they dine over roasted delicacies, local seafood, and freshly baked desserts that capture the spirit of the island.
Private Villa Dining and Seaside Living
Those seeking a more intimate celebration can opt for a personalized Thanksgiving experience within one of the resort’s private Residences or Villas. Each home features its own pool, expansive living areas, and fully equipped kitchens, offering the perfect setting for unhurried gatherings with family or friends. Guests can collaborate with the resort’s culinary team to create a tailored Thanksgiving menu served in the privacy of their own space, where the ocean breeze and soft sound of the waves set the pace.
Whether overlooking the turquoise sea or stepping directly onto the beach, each villa captures the essence of Four Seasons Anguilla’s effortless luxury—where every detail is seamlessly curated and every meal becomes a memory.
A Holiday of Connection and Celebration
Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla continues to redefine what a luxury holiday looks like, blending world-class gastronomy with the ease of island living. Between the Michelin-starred flavors at Lima-Limon, the timeless feast at SALT, and the serenity of private villa dining, guests are invited to experience Thanksgiving in a way that feels both familiar and entirely new.
For reservations or festive season stays, guests can visit the resort’s official website. This Thanksgiving, the Caribbean’s most exquisite address invites travelers to trade the chill of autumn for the warmth of island hospitality—one unforgettable bite at a time.
