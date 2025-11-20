From Fine Pens to High-Tech Handbags: Montegrappa's Giuseppe Aquila Redefines Italian Luxury
Montegrappa: The Evolution of an Iconic Italian Brand
On the banks of the Brenta River in Bassano del Grappa, a historic building hums with quiet innovation. Inside, artisans polish precious metals, engrave intricate patterns, and assemble writing instruments revered across the world. This is Montegrappa, Italy’s oldest luxury pen maker, a brand whose story began in 1912 and continues to redefine elegance more than a century later.
Founded in a former hydroelectric plant that became the first Italian bank company, Montegrappa’s headquarters remains unchanged, a living monument to Italian craftsmanship and continuity. At its helm stands Giuseppe Aquila, representing the fourth generation of his family to guide the company.
Under Aquila’s vision, Montegrappa has evolved from a legendary pen manufacturer into a symbol of refined lifestyle, one now expanding into ultra-luxury handbags crafted from titanium, carbon fiber, and ceramic through its new partnership venture with Abel Richard. Yet even as it looks toward the future, the company’s heritage remains etched in every nib, every engraving, and every story shared within its walls.
Montegrappa's Century of Icons and Luxury Lifestyle Influence
Montegrappa’s legacy is written not only in ink but in history itself. For over a century, its pens have been wielded by royalty, presidents, artists, and popes who have signed peace treaties, economic accords, and cultural milestones.
At G7 and G8 summits, heads of state have used Montegrappa pens to mark defining global agreements. A walk through the company’s Hall of Fame feels like stepping into a gallery of human achievement. Behind glass displays, pens belonging to Ernest Hemingway, Sylvester Stallone, Paulo Coelho, Pope John Paul II, and His Majesty King Charles III sit side by side, each one a reflection of the owner’s personal aesthetic and intellect. There are musicians, scientists, and world leaders, all united by their appreciation for Montegrappa’s art of writing.
Interview: Mark Derho x Giuseppe Aquila
Giuseppe Aquila on Faith, Charity, and the Power of Craft
Over the years, several Popes, John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and Francis, have used our pens, recalls Giuseppe Aquila. "In 2000, I had the privilege of meeting Pope John Paul II alongside my father. It was an unforgettable moment for both of us. At that time, we had created a special edition pen for the Jubilee Year, engraved with the Pope’s image and signature. The proceeds from its sales were donated to a Vatican foundation that supported Brazilian street children. It was a meaningful way for our family to merge artistry, faith, and compassion, the values that have guided Montegrappa since its earliest days. Every pen tells a story. These are stories of power, creation, and legacy converging through the simplest of tools, the pen.”
Mark Derho: Giuseppe, Montegrappa has an extraordinary heritage. How do you feel about carrying such a legacy into the future?
Giuseppe Aquila: It’s humbling. My family’s connection began in 1938, and we’ve remained true to our roots in Bassano del Grappa. We’re still in that original 19th-century building, which is very symbolic for us. Montegrappa represents continuity, but also curiosity. We constantly ask ourselves how to reinterpret the art of craftsmanship for a new generation.
Mark Derho: Did you ever consider not going into the family business?
Giuseppe Aquila: In Italy, it’s a bit different, he explains. We have a lot of businesses that are still family-run and passed down from father to son.
Mark Derho: At the time, did that tradition feel more like a gift or an obligation?
Giuseppe Aquila: In my time, really, I didn’t have a choice. My father told me, ‘You must work in the family business. That’s it.’ There were no other opportunities or alternatives.
Mark Derho: It seems like it worked out great.
Giuseppe Aquila: Yes, I enjoy what I’m doing, and it’s my passion. Within the business, I've created my own space. I focused on the part I always loved, creating products. That’s my specialty and the part of the business I enjoy the most.”
The pen has become more than a writing instrument, it’s a status symbol, a statement of character. About 70% of our clients are men who view a fine pen as an extension of their personality, much like a bespoke watch or a classic car.
Giuseppe Aquila, CEO of Montegrappa
The Montegrappa Pen as a Status Symbol and Memory Tool
Mark Derho: I can definitely imagine how someone—especially a younger person—might be deeply connected to a Harry Potter pen. Maybe they were part of that generation that grew up with the books and movies, and now, years later, the idea of owning something so beautifully made that represents that time in their life is powerful.
A writing instrument like that becomes more than just a functional object. It turns into a time capsule. If they manage to keep it, ten years down the road, it still carries emotional weight, tied to that specific period and all the memories around it. And while most of us don’t write by hand as much anymore, I think there’s still something really personal about handwriting. I know for myself, I tend to type for work, emails, everything digital—but there are certain things I only want to write by hand. My to-do lists, notes to myself, even quick thoughts—there’s a kind of mental clarity that comes with physically writing them out. It slows you down, forces you to be more intentional.
There’s something about that tactile connection to paper and ink that makes the thought feel more grounded, more considered, compared to just tap-tap-typing on a screen. I wonder what your thoughts are on that—especially as someone who designs tools meant for such a personal experience?
Giuseppe Aquila: Absolutely, there’s a profound connection between handwriting and memory. When you write something by hand, your brain processes the information differently. It engages motor skills and cognitive pathways that help transfer what you're writing into long-term memory. Typing on a phone or computer, by contrast, often stays in short-term memory and is quickly forgotten. That’s why students who take handwritten notes, or professionals who jot things down during meetings, especially with a fountain pen, tend to retain the information more effectively. It’s not just about the words; it’s the physical action of writing that imprints the memory.
A few years ago, we actually collaborated with an American neuroscientist, Dr. Richard Restak, who is a professor at George Washington University. He’s written over 30 books on the brain, and together we launched a pen called The Brain. It came with a book by Dr. Restak that explored how handwriting benefits cognitive function. The science supports what we’ve always believed—writing by hand is good for the brain.
There’s even been a shift in educational policies because of this. In some American schools, cursive writing and pen use were removed from the curriculum. But studies began to show a noticeable drop in memory retention and overall performance among students who were only typing. In Sweden, for instance, they moved almost entirely to digital devices, but soon realized that students weren’t performing as well. Now they’re reversing that decision and reintroducing handwriting into the classroom.
Of course, I have a vested interest in writing instruments—it’s my business—but I truly believe in their cognitive value. I use a fountain pen every day. It forces me to slow down and really consider what I want to say before putting it on the page. That pause, that intention, is where the power lies. It’s a different kind of thinking that is more focused, more permanent. Writing by hand helps me process ideas more deeply, and I know many others feel the same. In an age dominated by digital tools, handwriting still has a vital place in how we think, learn, and remember. Beyond luxury, there’s science behind handwriting. It engages long-term memory in ways typing never can.
Mark Derho: I share that viewpoint, especially as social media, phones, and AI have changed how we think and communicate. The Brain Pen is my favorite. Hard to say with so many amazing designs and connections.
Giuseppe Aquila: You might be surprised by just how many people—especially younger people—are discovering fountain pens today. There’s a real movement happening. Journaling has made a strong comeback, and with it, interest in calligraphy is growing rapidly. You’ll find calligraphy classes offered all over the world, including in the U.S., and it’s all contributing to a renaissance in handwriting culture.
This resurgence has had a very real impact on our market. Sales of fountain pens are performing extremely well. At Montegrappa, when we break down the numbers by value, fountain pens account for about 50% of our overall sales. And if we focus specifically on our limited edition collections, where we cater to collectors and enthusiasts, that number jumps to around 70%. Collectors overwhelmingly favor fountain pens. There’s something about the craftsmanship, the ritual, and the historical connection that appeals to them.
For more practical, everyday use, we see people choosing rollerballs or ballpoints. But fountain pens remain our flagship product in terms of cultural significance and collector demand. They’re not just writing instruments—they’re deeply personal objects with lasting emotional and even artistic value.”
Mark Derho: Do you use artificial intelligence in product design?
Giuseppe Aquila: We’re not using artificial intelligence in product design, at least not yet. I do use it personally for communications, and it’s proven helpful, but when it comes to the creative process, we still rely entirely on people. At Montegrappa, we have a small, talented team of six designers. Some focus on the creative and aesthetic side, sketching initial concepts, either on paper or in 3D, while others handle the engineering side, designing each component of the pen with precision.
Typically, the initial ideas come from me, and then I collaborate closely with the team. Everyone brings a unique strength to the table, and after so many years working together, I know exactly who to assign depending on the concept or theme. That collaboration is what really drives our success in product creation. We also work with iconic brands on licensed collaborations, something that really excites both us and collectors. We've partnered with James Bond 007, Lamborghini, Warner Bros. for DC Comics and Harry Potter, and with Universal Pictures on their Classic Monsters series. We just released our Dracula edition, and the Harry Houdini edition, which I’m especially proud of.
Personalization, Collectors, and Collaboration
Mark Derho: You’ve managed to balance heritage with playfulness through collaborations. Tell me about that side of the brand.
Giuseppe Aquila: Our collectors are passionate; to serve that, we built the Montegrappa Configurator, an online tool that lets clients fully design their pens, materials, nibs, colors, and engravings. It’s personalization at a level never before seen in fine writing, with literally over a billion possible configurations.
Mark Derho: I used it myself. It’s great tech, with a clean UI and a client-centric strategy.
Giuseppe Aquila: We wanted to make customization as personal as handwriting itself. And our collaborations bring the brand into new cultural spaces. Each one tells a story that connects with a different kind of collector.
Abel Richard & Montegrappa: The High-Tech Handbag Revolution
Mark Derho: Let’s talk about Abel Richard, your most unexpected innovation. How did a pen company end up reinventing handbags?
Giuseppe Aquila: We realized that our expertise in precision metalwork could be applied to other forms of design. That’s how Abel Richard was born with Abel, a life-long friend, and a collection of ultra-luxury handbags that blend high technology with haute couture.
Abel's handbags are made with titanium, carbon fiber, ceramic, and aerospace-grade composites, materials usually reserved for Formula One or architecture. They’re strong, lightweight, and unlike anything else on the market.
What makes the process special is that we combine CNC machining and 3D metal printing with traditional artistry, painters, jewelers, and engravers. It’s the same ethos as Montegrappa, just expressed through fashion.
Mark Derho: The ones I’ve seen online are extraordinary. They almost look sculpted rather than sewn.
Giuseppe Aquila: That’s exactly it. We see each piece as a work of art, designed, not manufactured. It’s luxury for a new era: timeless craftsmanship meeting innovation.
Global Expansion and the Future of Luxury
Mark Derho: You’re opening boutiques around the world. Tell us about this new retail vision.
Giuseppe Aquila: We’ve just opened our first joint boutique on Via Rodeo in Beverly Hills. The next one will be our biggest so far, and the Grand Opening is on December 4th in Miami’s Design District, spanning 5,000 square feet. It’s a space designed to celebrate our full world: Montegrappa pens, Abel Richard handbags, leather goods, luggage, and cashmere accessories.
Then we’ll open in Dubai’s Burj Al Arab, New York on West 57th Street, London’s Old Bond Street, and Singapore. Each boutique represents the full evolution of the brand, a lifestyle house grounded in Italian artistry.
Mark Derho: May I suggest San Juan, Puerto Rico, as your next location, it’s elegant, wealthy, and full of potential.
Giuseppe Aquila: You’ve definitely sparked my curiosity. I’ve never been, but it sounds like a destination worth exploring.
Montegrappa and Abel Richard: The Art of Luxury Reinvention
Mark Derho: Giuseppe, it’s inspiring to see a century-old brand reinvent itself so boldly. What do you see as the future of Montegrappa, and luxury itself?
Giuseppe Aquila: Luxury is about emotion, precision, and permanence. Technology can enhance that, but it should never replace the human element. Our goal is to create pieces that endure, not only physically, but in meaning. Whether it’s a pen or a handbag, it should tell a story of passion and craftsmanship. That’s true luxury.
Mark Derho: Nailed it. Thank you for graciously sharing your valuable time at this amazing time for you and your team. I have learned a newfound respect for luxury fountain pens, and #powerbag luxe tech.
Giuseppe Aquila: Thank you, Mark. And good luck with your AI projects, it’s exciting to see creativity and technology converging in so many new ways.
Over 70% of Montegrappa’s limited-edition sales are fountain pens, proof that in the digital era, handwriting remains a mark of prestige, intellect, and personal identity.
