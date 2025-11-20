From Fine Pens to High-Tech Handbags: Montegrappa's Giuseppe Aquila Redefines Italian Luxury

A

Giuseppe Aquila: Absolutely, there’s a profound connection between handwriting and memory. When you write something by hand, your brain processes the information differently. It engages motor skills and cognitive pathways that help transfer what you're writing into long-term memory. Typing on a phone or computer, by contrast, often stays in short-term memory and is quickly forgotten. That’s why students who take handwritten notes, or professionals who jot things down during meetings, especially with a fountain pen, tend to retain the information more effectively. It’s not just about the words; it’s the physical action of writing that imprints the memory.

A few years ago, we actually collaborated with an American neuroscientist, Dr. Richard Restak, who is a professor at George Washington University. He’s written over 30 books on the brain, and together we launched a pen called The Brain. It came with a book by Dr. Restak that explored how handwriting benefits cognitive function. The science supports what we’ve always believed—writing by hand is good for the brain.

There’s even been a shift in educational policies because of this. In some American schools, cursive writing and pen use were removed from the curriculum. But studies began to show a noticeable drop in memory retention and overall performance among students who were only typing. In Sweden, for instance, they moved almost entirely to digital devices, but soon realized that students weren’t performing as well. Now they’re reversing that decision and reintroducing handwriting into the classroom.

Of course, I have a vested interest in writing instruments—it’s my business—but I truly believe in their cognitive value. I use a fountain pen every day. It forces me to slow down and really consider what I want to say before putting it on the page. That pause, that intention, is where the power lies. It’s a different kind of thinking that is more focused, more permanent. Writing by hand helps me process ideas more deeply, and I know many others feel the same. In an age dominated by digital tools, handwriting still has a vital place in how we think, learn, and remember. Beyond luxury, there’s science behind handwriting. It engages long-term memory in ways typing never can.