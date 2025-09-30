Stefano Ricci: Guardians of Florentine Craft and Global Heritage
Florence has long been a city where artistry and innovation converge. Since 1972, Stefano Ricci has embodied that duality, beginning with a bespoke tie atelier and evolving into a global luxury house with more than 80 boutiques worldwide. Yet, for the Ricci family, international growth has never come at the expense of their roots. At the heart of the brand lies a mission: to safeguard endangered artisanal traditions and reimagine them for modern life.
Excellence Beyond Luxury
The Ricci family resists the easy label of “luxury.” For CEO Niccolò Ricci, the ethos runs deeper.
“The word ‘luxury’ has never been enough to define what we do. We speak about excellence because excellence means starting where everyone else stops. It is a philosophy my father instilled from the very beginning, this is the meaning of excellence, and it is the foundation on which my brother and I continue to build. To be family-owned after more than fifty years is a privilege, but it also carries a responsibility – to our artisans, to our clients, and to Florence itself. With every decision we make, we aim to honour that legacy while ensuring the brand continues to inspire the next generation.”
Niccolò Ricci, CEO of Stefano Ricci
This philosophy anchors every aspect of the Stefano Ricci world, from tailoring and silversmithing to interior design and lifestyle experiences. More than 140 artisans across Tuscany carry forward disciplines, such as silk weaving, shoemaking, and engraving, that might otherwise fade in today’s world of mass production.
Reviving Florence’s Artisanal Legacy
The Ricci family’s commitment is not theoretical; it is embodied in tangible acts of preservation. In 2009, they revived Antico Setificio Fiorentino, one of Florence’s oldest silk mills, which still operates a loom based on Leonardo da Vinci’s 16th-century design. More recently, they secured the future of Moleria Locchi, a 19th-century crystal workshop, ensuring that hand-cut glassware and engraved crystal remain living traditions.
For Creative Director Filippo Ricci, these efforts are central to the brand’s identity:
“Craftsmanship is the very soul of Stefano Ricci. In Florence, we work with over 140 artisans – tailors, engravers, shoemakers, silversmiths, jewellers – and each of them carries forward knowledge that might otherwise disappear in today’s world of mass production. When we revive a historic silk mill or secure the future of a crystal and glass workshop like Moleria Locchi, we are not simply preserving the past. We are making these crafts part of the present, relevant to contemporary life, and ensuring they continue to inspire for generations to come.”
Filippo Ricci, Stefano Ricci Creative Director
The acquisition of Moleria Locchi in 2025 also marked a new chapter for the Stefano Ricci Home universe. Soon, part of the workshop will open to visitors, offering an immersive experience that echoes the successful model at Antico Setificio Fiorentino.
A Global Mission: The Explorer Project
While Florence remains the epicenter, the Ricci family has extended their preservationist ethos across continents. The Stefano Ricci Explorer Project highlights endangered cultural traditions and ecological treasures worldwide. Missions have spanned the Galápagos Islands, Mongolia’s Altai Mountains, Iceland’s glaciers, and Cambodia’s Angkor Wat.
In 2025, the Explorer Mission journeyed through Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, with photographer Steve McCurry capturing the Taj Mahal at dawn, the stepwells of Jaipur, and the Bengal tiger in Ranthambore National Park. A partnership with the Centre for Wildlife Studies was announced during this mission, supporting tiger conservation and research on human–wildlife coexistence.
The Explorer philosophy has also entered living rooms globally through Fashional Geographic, a four-part docuseries on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Valentino Conte, the series traces missions to Iceland, the Galápagos, Mongolia, and Luxor, blending cinematic landscapes with fashion, sustainability, and cultural dialogue.
Craft, Culture, and Continuity
Stefano Ricci’s trajectory demonstrates that true luxury is not about abundance but about depth—of craft, culture, and continuity. The Ricci family’s dedication has secured endangered workshops, revitalized Florentine heritage, and amplified global traditions through storytelling and partnerships.
Their model reveals that preservation and progress are not opposing forces, but complementary ones. In Florence and beyond, each silk, crystal, and tailored garment carries within it both the Renaissance spirit of ingenuity and a modern commitment to authenticity.
As the Ricci family continues to expand their world of design, interiors, and exploration, they reaffirm a singular belief: excellence is not an endpoint, but an ongoing journey.
