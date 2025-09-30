Stefano Ricci: Guardians of Florentine Craft and Global Heritage

“The word ‘luxury’ has never been enough to define what we do. We speak about excellence because excellence means starting where everyone else stops. It is a philosophy my father instilled from the very beginning, this is the meaning of excellence, and it is the foundation on which my brother and I continue to build. To be family-owned after more than fifty years is a privilege, but it also carries a responsibility – to our artisans, to our clients, and to Florence itself. With every decision we make, we aim to honour that legacy while ensuring the brand continues to inspire the next generation.”

Niccolò Ricci, CEO of Stefano Ricci