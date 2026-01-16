Kythira NP Brings a Greek Island Story to SoHo With Chef Nicholas Poulmentis
In a dining landscape often driven by speed and spectacle, Chef Nicholas Poulmentis is choosing something quieter and more personal. Winter 2026 will mark the opening of Kythira NP, his first solo restaurant and a deeply considered tribute to his native island of Kythira, Greece. Set in the heart of SoHo, the 65-seat restaurant is not positioned as a reinvention of Greek cuisine, but rather a thoughtful continuation of it, shaped by memory, restraint, and refined technique.
Poulmentis, an acclaimed chef and Food Network Chopped champion, has spent years honing his craft in notable kitchens. With Kythira NP, that experience comes into focus through a menu that reflects his upbringing, his values, and the traditions of an island often overlooked despite its cultural depth. The result is a restaurant grounded in seafood, seasonality, and classic Greek cooking, filtered through a distinctly personal lens.
Dishes such as Black Truffle Tarama, Goat Cheese Gnocchi, Perka in Paper, and Ek Mek Kataifi are not presented as showpieces, but as narratives. Ingredients sourced directly from Kythira anchor the menu, reinforcing a sense of place that extends beyond the plate. The beverage program follows the same philosophy, featuring Greek-inspired cocktails and a curated wine list with a focus on Greek producers.
Ahead of the restaurant’s debut, Poulmentis will also connect with audiences at SOBEWFF, appearing at events including Wine Spectator’s Best of the Best and Tacos & Tequila, further introducing his culinary point of view to Miami before bringing it fully to New York.
Below, the chef reflects on heritage, vulnerability, and what it means to invite guests into a story that began long before Kythira NP had a name.
A Conversation With Chef Nicholas Poulmentis
Caroline Dalal: Kythira NP is a tribute to your home island. What does it mean to bring the flavors and traditions of Kythira to SoHo?
Chef Nicholas Poulmentis: The world deserves to see what Kythira has to offer. Bringing Kythira to SoHo means sharing a deeply personal part of who I am, but it’s also about giving a small, overlooked island the platform it deserves. Kythira may be small, but it’s rich in history, authenticity, and spirit. The food is rooted in intention, seasonality, and respect for ingredients. Bringing that philosophy into SoHo is my way of honoring where I come from, while inviting New York to experience the warmth, generosity, and quiet confidence of Kythira.
Caroline Dalal: This will be your first solo restaurant. How does this chapter feel different from your previous work in the kitchen?
Chef Nicholas Poulmentis: This chapter feels deeply honest and more vulnerable. In past kitchens, I was contributing to someone else’s vision. With Kythira NP, every decision reflects my own story, including my upbringing, my values, and my evolution as a chef. There’s a sense of education, but also freedom, that I want Kythira NP to reflect. I’m cooking with more intention and clarity than ever before, and I feel honored to have Kythira NP reflect my journey as a chef.
Caroline Dalal: Your cooking blends heritage with refined technique. How do you approach honoring tradition while keeping the menu feeling modern?
Chef Nicholas Poulmentis: I always start with memory. I think about how a dish was eaten, who made it, and why it mattered. Then I apply my own techniques, not to change the soul of the dish, but to elevate it. These techniques include making dishes cleaner, more creative, or more precise. Modernity, for me, isn’t about trends - instead, we find refinement in balance and allowing tradition to speak clearly in today’s language.
Caroline Dalal: Several dishes, like the Black Truffle Tarama and Goat Cheese Gnocchi, are deeply personal. How did your family and upbringing influence these recipes?
Chef Nicholas Poulmentis: Food was how my family and my island communicated love and community. These dishes are inspired by flavors I grew up with. The Black Truffle Tarama reflects how I’ve learned to layer refinement and inspiration onto humble roots, while the Gogges (known as Goat Cheese Gnocchi) is about comfort and nostalgia. Every bite and dish at Kythira NP is connected to a memory, a person, or a place from my childhood.
Caroline Dalal: You’re appearing at SOBEWFF this year alongside events like Wine Spectator’s Best of the Best and Tacos & Tequila. What excites you most about connecting with Miami audiences right now?
Chef Nicholas Poulmentis: Miami has incredible energy. It’s vibrant and deeply connected to food and culture. I’m excited to share my cooking with The Miami community and SOBEWFF attendees, in a festival setting that’s created to celebrate cuisine. These events allow for real connection, where guests can taste, ask questions, and engage with me without formality. It feels like the right moment to continue this relationship and continue to share the news and menu of Kythria NP to future guests.
Caroline Dalal: Looking ahead to the Winter 2026 opening, what are you most looking forward to when guests finally sit down at Kythira NP for the first time?
Chef Nicholas Poulmentis: I’m most excited to see people slow down. To watch guests share plates, linger in conversation, and settle into the space. My hope is that people come in as guests and leave feeling like family. Feeling more connected to each other, to the dishes, and to the spirit of Kythira. If they leave nourished and feel welcomed and curious about the island and its culture, then I’ve done what I set out to do.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.