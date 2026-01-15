ORO Miami: Gilded Glamour and Global Cuisine Shine on Lincoln Road
ORO Miami doesn’t whisper luxury, it declares it. From the moment you enter beneath sculptural golden arches and ascend the glowing escalator, you know you’re in for something cinematic. Set high above Lincoln Road in the heart of South Beach, this 7,431-square-foot rooftop sanctuary from Golden Era Hospitality Group redefines modern luxury with a side of international flavor. Designed by visionary Philippe Kalifa, ORO is a statement in gold, glamour, and gastronomic grandeur.
A Sensory Playground in the Sky
If Midas had a dream dinner destination, it would look like ORO. Dim lighting dances across 24-karat gold-plated accents, sculptural fixtures glisten against layered textures, and the indoor-outdoor space pulses with a theatrical energy, complete with live music, ballet dancers, and performance artists gliding through the room on select evenings.
Despite the high drama, the atmosphere never feels cold. There’s warmth in the details: plush seating, panoramic skyline views, and a staff that offers seamless, tailored service—from switching out utensils between each course to knowing just when to top off your lychee martini. Even on a Wednesday night, the space buzzed with energy and purpose.
Cocktails That Command Attention
We began our evening with two standout cocktails: the Ambrosia, a tropical lychee martini that balanced sweetness and sophistication with Truman vodka and Rémy V; and the Gold Cuban, a passion fruit mojito elevated with finesse and flair. Both were delicious and beautifully presented, like jewelry in a glass.
ORO’s bar program, known for its precision and showmanship, complements the culinary theatrics. From rare spirits to silky champagne foam-topped concoctions like The Oro and Adam’s Apple, the drink list is crafted to surprise and delight.
An International Menu That Balances Indulgence and Innovation
Our meal began with a bang: Steak & Eggs made with A5 Wagyu and caviar on a buttery brioche. Rich, addictive, and full of umami, it set the tone for what was to come. The Beet Carpaccio offered a clever, delicate counterpoint, while the Octopus was tender and expertly charred—a true standout.
For pasta, the Truffle Celeriac Ravioli delivered a melt-in-your-mouth experience, the black truffle butter elevating each bite into pure decadence. This was the kind of dish that lingers in your memory (and dreams).
Next, the Wagyu-X Farms Short Rib arrived with a cloud-like potato purée and sharp horseradish, comforting, yet dressed in a tuxedo. The Ora King Salmon was another surprise hit, bathed in a coconut huancaína sauce that brought South American flair to a classic fish dish.
A Dessert Worth Saving Room For
To end on a sweet note, the Salted Caramel Coffee Cake delivered balance and boldness: creamy coffee cake layered with cacao nibs and paired with a scoop of silky salted caramel gelato. It was the kind of dessert that doesn’t ask if you want dessert, it insists.
The Final Glow
With its immersive design, polished service, and globally inspired menu, ORO Miami is a destination. The space feels like a love letter to light, art, and indulgence, and every detail is calibrated to make guests feel celebrated.
As founder Philippe Kalifa put it:
“At ORO, we wanted to celebrate luminosity – the warmth, the artistry, and the beauty that define Miami.”
Philippe Kalifa, Founder of ORO
And celebrate it they do. ORO isn’t simply about golden accents, it’s about a golden standard.
