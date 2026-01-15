ORO Miami: Gilded Glamour and Global Cuisine Shine on Lincoln Road

ORO Miami doesn’t whisper luxury, it declares it. From the moment you enter beneath sculptural golden arches and ascend the glowing escalator, you know you’re in for something cinematic. Set high above Lincoln Road in the heart of South Beach, this 7,431-square-foot rooftop sanctuary from Golden Era Hospitality Group redefines modern luxury with a side of international flavor. Designed by visionary Philippe Kalifa, ORO is a statement in gold, glamour, and gastronomic grandeur.