Aarón Sánchez on Cooking With Purpose and Building a Culinary Legacy
Aarón Sánchez has spent decades doing far more than cooking. His career has unfolded as a layered narrative of heritage, responsibility, and evolution, one rooted in Mexican tradition and shaped by a deep sense of service to the next generation. A chef, television host, author, and philanthropist, Sánchez has built a body of work that treats food as both craft and cultural record, where recipes carry memory and kitchens become classrooms.
As a third-generation cookbook author and the son of legendary chef Zarela Martinez, Sánchez has always understood that legacy is not something inherited passively. It is something practiced daily, refined over time, and shared generously. From his restaurants and television work to his mentorship on MasterChef and his philanthropic efforts through the Aarón Sánchez Impact Fund, his approach to food remains anchored in one guiding belief: tradition is not static. It is alive, responsive, and meant to be carried forward with care.
That philosophy is especially visible as Mexican cuisine continues to gain global recognition, often filtered through modern techniques and visual trends. For Sánchez, honoring the past while remaining creatively engaged requires restraint, clarity, and respect for the dish itself.
Tradition as a Living Foundation
Mexican cuisine is at the heart of everything you do. How do you honor tradition while continuing to evolve the way people experience Mexican food today?
Early in my career, I thought I wanted to do elevated Mexican food using European techniques, making tall food and all of that. But at the end of the day, I am not a fan of fusion. My true belief is that all food should be rooted in tradition.
As a chef now, what I do is take something classic, like chile en nogada, the poblano dish traditionally served around Cinco de Mayo with picadillo, walnut cream sauce, and pomegranates, and reinterpret it without losing its core essence. Maybe instead of pork and beef, I use venison. I might add different vegetables, spices like star anise, or a pomegranate syrup instead of fresh pomegranate seeds.
The goal is to alter the dish without losing what makes it recognizable. I want people to eat my food and say, “I get it.” The flavors feel familiar, but it is still distinctly mine. Developing that voice takes time. You have to go through it, experience it, and really understand it. That exposure is one of the most important things for chefs.
Mentorship Beyond the Kitchen
Sánchez’s influence extends well beyond his own plates. As a longtime judge on MasterChef and MasterChef Junior, he has helped guide both aspiring professionals and young cooks at formative stages of their lives.
You’ve spent years guiding home cooks on MasterChef and mentoring young talent on MasterChef Junior. What does it mean to you to help shape the next generation of cooks?
It is extremely important to me. When I started working with the kids, my own children were young, so I was living that experience every day. What impressed me most was how prepared they were. They were using terms like vinaigrettes, emulsions, and marinades at eight or ten years old.
What was most gratifying was realizing that the future is bright. These kids are genuinely interested in cooking. It showed that cooking can be a meaningful pursuit and not just another activity competing with video games.
With adults, I am always inspired by career changers. People who spent years in another profession, felt unfulfilled, and decided to go all in on cooking. Many of them quit their jobs to pursue it. When you think about the sacrifices people make to follow that passion, it is incredibly powerful.
Creating Access Through the Aarón Sánchez Impact Fund
That same sense of responsibility led Sánchez to establish the Aarón Sánchez Impact Fund, a program designed to provide Latino youth with culinary education, mentorship, and real opportunity. The initiative reflects his firsthand experience in professional kitchens and his determination to change who gets to lead within them.
The Aarón Sánchez Impact Fund focuses on uplifting Latino youth through food. Why was it important for you to create a program that connects mentorship, education, and culture in such a direct way?
For me, it was about giving back to an industry that has been incredibly good to me and has allowed me to build a beautiful life through cooking and serving others.
Our youth is our most valuable commodity. If we do not plant seeds for the future, then we are not doing our job. As a proud Mexican American, it was also important to make sure Latino communities had access to opportunity. When I started out, many kitchens were full of Latinos doing the work, but not calling the shots. I never liked that.
I wanted to create a pathway where the people working behind the scenes had a real chance to excel. Education should not be a barrier. If you provide education and a strong culinary foundation, there are no excuses not to succeed. That was the genesis of the Impact Fund, and it has been incredibly rewarding.
Food as Memory and Story
Across Sánchez’s work, storytelling remains a constant thread. It appears in his memoir Where I Come From: Life Lessons From A Latino Chef, in his podcast Cooking in Mexican from A to Z, and most powerfully, in the way he speaks about family and time.
Whether on screen or at the table, your work is rooted in storytelling. What elements do you believe turn a good meal into a lasting memory?
For me, it starts with abuelas and grandmothers. You never see your grandmother rushing. That patience reflects the food. Those dishes sit in the pot all day, developing flavor, guided by hands that have made them for decades.
Through that process, storytelling unfolds naturally. If you are lucky enough to still have your elders, you should film them cooking or telling stories about their lives. Those moments become some of the most beautiful things you will ever have.
Food tells stories through technique, tradition, and time. I always encourage people to ask their elders questions and preserve those memories.
Miami, Community, and the Power of Gathering
Sánchez’s long relationship with the South Beach Wine and Food Festival reflects his belief in food as a communal experience. Hosting Tacos & Tequila in the Miami Design District this year feels both familiar and newly energizing.
South Beach Wine & Food Festival continues to be a powerful platform for culinary culture. What does hosting Tacos & Tequila in the Miami Design District represent for you this year?
I have hosted this event many times over the years, and it is always an honor. What excites me this year is moving it to the Design District. Miami is bigger than South Beach, and I think people are really starting to understand that.
I have been with the festival team for more than 20 years. I am one of the originals, so being part of it after such a long career feels special. I love how versatile the taco is. Everyone brings their own interpretation, and that creativity is what makes the event exciting.
Miami has always felt like home to me. There is such a strong food culture and a deep Latino influence. It is nothing but love. Cooking for large crowds does not intimidate me. That is just what we do. I am excited because it feels like the festival is shaking things up, and that is always a good thing.
Looking Forward Without Limits
Even with decades of experience behind him, Sánchez shows no interest in slowing down. His upcoming projects reflect a desire to revisit earlier chapters while continuing to expand his reach across food, media, and education.
Looking ahead, what are you most excited to explore next in food, storytelling, and hospitality?
I am part of Cocina, a company focused on creating Latino content in both Spanish and English. We are working on a new show called Barrio, which brings everything full circle for me, going back to my first cookbook almost 25 years ago. I will be traveling to different cities and retracing my steps, which I am really excited about.
I am also returning to Food Network with a new show, which feels like coming home. You will be hearing more about that very soon.
Beyond that, it is about continuing to put more kids through culinary school and making people happy through food. The future feels very bright. I believe in growing, being multifaceted, and not limiting yourself to one lane. That is where the fun is, and that is where I am headed next.
