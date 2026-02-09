Aarón Sánchez on Cooking With Purpose and Building a Culinary Legacy

A

Early in my career, I thought I wanted to do elevated Mexican food using European techniques, making tall food and all of that. But at the end of the day, I am not a fan of fusion. My true belief is that all food should be rooted in tradition.

As a chef now, what I do is take something classic, like chile en nogada, the poblano dish traditionally served around Cinco de Mayo with picadillo, walnut cream sauce, and pomegranates, and reinterpret it without losing its core essence. Maybe instead of pork and beef, I use venison. I might add different vegetables, spices like star anise, or a pomegranate syrup instead of fresh pomegranate seeds.

The goal is to alter the dish without losing what makes it recognizable. I want people to eat my food and say, “I get it.” The flavors feel familiar, but it is still distinctly mine. Developing that voice takes time. You have to go through it, experience it, and really understand it. That exposure is one of the most important things for chefs.