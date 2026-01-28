Kendall Toole’s Case for Wellness That Lasts
As the initial momentum of the New Year softens, the question many people face is not how to start, but how to continue. Sustainability, not intensity, has become the quiet ambition of modern wellness. Few voices articulate that shift with the clarity and lived experience of Kendall Toole.
A global fitness instructor, mental health advocate, and entrepreneur, Toole rose to prominence as one of Peloton’s most beloved instructors, building a worldwide following of more than two million through her Never Knocked Out mindset. Today, that philosophy has evolved into NKO Club, a wellness platform designed around longevity, mental resilience, and real life rhythms. The result is not a performance-driven system, but a lived ecosystem that integrates movement, mindset, nourishment, recovery, music, and community.
In conversation with Resident Magazine, Toole reflects on burnout, leadership, and why true consistency looks far more human than we are often taught.
Listening to the Pull That Became NKO Club
Every founder’s origin story carries a moment of quiet reckoning. For Toole, it was not a sudden pivot, but a sustained inner knowing shaped by years at the center of high-performance fitness.
Every founder’s story has a moment where instinct outweighs certainty. What led you, personally and professionally, to create your own company, and what did you feel was missing in the wellness space that you felt called to build?
For me, the moment where instinct outweighed certainty wasn’t dramatic or sudden, but I felt it as a persistent pull. After years helping millions push through physical challenges as a Peloton instructor, I was facing burnout, anxiety, and a disconnect between outward strength and inner struggle. The wellness industry often treats fitness as just a performance metric, like a number we need to chase, rather than a holistic practice that supports the whole person. I saw firsthand that we were missing tools for building mental and emotional resilience alongside physical strength. That gap pushed me to build NKO Club, not just as another ‘fitness app,’ but as a place where movement, mindset, nourishment, and recovery blend seamlessly and can be woven into everyday life.
Never Knocked Out as a Lifelong Practice
At the core of NKO Club is the Never Knocked Out philosophy, a phrase that has followed Toole through her career and now defines the platform’s culture.
Never Knocked Out is both a phrase and a lived posture. How did that philosophy influence the culture and structure of NKO Club, not just in how people move, but in how they see themselves over time?
Never Knocked Out isn’t about ‘never failing.’ It’s about refusing to disappear even when you’re down. It’s about staying in the fight. That philosophy is embedded into everything we do. It’s important to realize that our worth isn’t determined by our output, but rather in the way we honor ourselves by showing up in whatever capacity we have that day, whether you have 5% to give or 95%. At the end of the day, it’s not about perfection but our resilience to keep on going. NKO Club provides the tools to stay strong, not just through our workouts, but also with mental health practices and community to keep you supported on your journey.
Designing Wellness as an Ecosystem
Rather than isolating fitness into a single discipline, NKO Club was intentionally built to reflect how wellness actually functions in daily life.
NKO Club is intentionally designed as an ecosystem—movement, mindset, music, nourishment, recovery. Why was it important for you to design wellness as a lived experience rather than a performance-based outcome?
Health and wellbeing shouldn’t be confined to the gym or limited by our position on a leaderboard. Our wellness lies at the intersection of our physical training, mindset and nervous system, and lifestyle habits outside of the gym as well. These daily rhythms can ebb and flow, so I made sure that NKO Club has an approach that meets members where they are in their lives and experiences. NKO Club intentionally blends strength training, boxing, breathwork, Pilates, gratitude journaling, recipe building, and recovery. Wellness isn’t siloed, so neither should your approach be to achieve it.
Mental Health as a Non-Negotiable
Toole’s openness around anxiety and depression has long resonated with her community. Within NKO Club, those experiences translate into tangible tools.
You speak openly about mental health with a clarity that feels grounded. How did your own inner work shape the decision to integrate practices like breathwork, reflection, and gratitude into the platform?
Integrating these practices into NKO Club was a no-brainer. During my seasons of anxiety and navigating depression, I learned that physical training by itself wasn’t enough. Doing the inner work, like breathwork, self-reflection, and gratitude practices, saved me on my hardest days. These practices became necessities in calming my nerves, building awareness, and shifting my perspective when times got tough. They’re tools for transformation, not just physically, but emotionally and mentally as well. Everyone should have access to them!
Releasing the All-or-Nothing Mindset
For many women, wellness carries an unspoken pressure to be done perfectly. NKO Club seeks to dismantle that expectation.
Many high-achieving women struggle with the quiet pressure to do wellness “perfectly.” How do you invite your community to release the all-or-nothing mindset and embrace something more sustainable and life-giving?
As women, we experience so much pressure to be perfect in all facets of our lives. Perfect body, perfect hair, perfect outfits, perfect juggling act. It’s important to just slow down and listen to ourselves rather than the expectations people might have for us. At NKO Club, we redefine success as consistency. Show up and return to yourself over and over again, even when it’s hard and life fluctuates. Some days, you might feel compelled for a heavy lift or intense boxing session. Some days, you might crave gentle recovery. When you stop chasing a number and instead pursue a feeling, you can celebrate your micro-wins and shift from performance to presence.
Leadership, Burnout, and Learning to Soften
Toole’s career has spanned intensity and restoration, a balance she continues to refine as a founder.
Your background spans intensity—athletics, boxing, performance—and gentler, restorative disciplines. How do you personally discern when to push and when to soften, especially in seasons of growth and leadership?
I once defined ‘growth’ as ‘harder, faster, louder.’ Then came the burnout. Since then, I’ve learned to first listen to my nervous system and intuition rather than external expectations or ego. While no day is perfect, I strive to follow that gut feeling and make choices that align with how I truly feel so that I can move forward with clarity. I’ve found that when I soften and recalibrate when exhaustion rears its head, I’m better able to engage and be present. It’s not always easy though. Being able to discern when it’s time to slow down is a leadership muscle in itself. NKO Club provides tools, like journaling, that you can do first thing in the morning with just a few spare minutes, to help members find pause when real life demands more of us.
Redefining Consistency on Human Terms
Discipline has long been framed as rigidity. Toole offers a more forgiving definition.
Consistency is often framed as discipline, but lived consistency tends to look far more human. What does consistency mean to you now, and how has your definition evolved as both a founder and a woman?
With consistency, I know that I can give myself grace as long as I keep showing up. Maybe it’s not a 5am workout every morning, but 5am one day and then 7:30pm the next. Sometimes it’s a slower stretch session instead of an all-out sweat session. Having that shift in perspective changes everything. When I looked at consistency as constant discipline or a rigid checklist, a single slip up felt like judgement when I missed the mark. Life shifts and how we frame consistency should too. Think: consistent care, not consistent pressure.
Community as a Place to Return To
Connection remains a cornerstone of the platform, both digitally and beyond.
Community is at the heart of NKO Club. What kind of environment were you most intentional about creating, and how do you protect that culture as the platform grows?
I wanted to create a space that people can keep coming home to. NKO Club isn’t a performative stage. It’s a place where your superpower comes from your depth, vulnerability, and connection to others. That’s why community features are woven into its fabric, and as we grow we’re excited to bring more in-person events to the forefront as a third space for our members.
A Longer View of Wellness
Looking ahead, Toole sees wellness moving away from metrics and toward meaning.
Looking ahead, how do you envision the future of wellness—not just in terms of trends, but in how people relate to their bodies, their minds, and their lives over the long arc of health and longevity?
The conversation around wellness is already shifting from performance to longevity. It’s not just about the metrics on a screen or where we place in a competition, but our continuous pursuit toward being and feeling our best. I see a future where wellness is integrated, combining our physical, mental, and life experiences, to build lasting habits that support peace, presence, and, ultimately, joy.
