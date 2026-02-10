David Grutman on Experience-Driven Hospitality and Modern Luxury

A

What Lee Schrager has done with the South Beach Wine & Food Festival is huge for Miami. It puts the city on the world stage in a way that feels authentic and celebratory. For years, the Festival has brought together chefs, talent, brands, and guests from around the globe, and it shows that Miami isn’t just a great place to visit, it’s a serious culinary and hospitality destination. Being part of that energy year after year is something I’m proud of. I love putting together the David Grutman Experience at the Grand Tasting Village on Sunday; and, this year, we’re kicking off the Festival with a special live performance by Diplo on Thursday night.