David Grutman on Experience-Driven Hospitality and Modern Luxury
By any traditional measure, David Grutman has already built what most hospitality leaders spend a lifetime chasing. A portfolio that spans restaurants, nightlife, and hotels. A brand identity that feels instantly recognizable without ever feeling repetitive. A global reputation rooted in Miami, yet no longer bound by it, shaped by destinations such as Komodo, Papi Steak, Gekkō, Casadonna, and nightlife landmarks like LIV Nightclub, with recent expansions inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas extending that vision onto a national stage.
But legacy, for Grutman, is not a retrospective concept. It is something actively shaped through intuition, evolution, and an unrelenting focus on how people feel when they walk into a room. As Groot Hospitality continues its expansion across the U.S., Grutman remains firmly anchored to the same principle that launched his career in South Florida: hospitality is emotional before it is operational.
That philosophy has become increasingly relevant as luxury dining and nightlife shift away from rigid formality and toward experience driven connection. In Grutman’s world, cooking is not just about what lands on the plate. It is about atmosphere, pacing, energy, and memory. The meal becomes a chapter in a larger story, one guests continue to talk about long after the table is cleared.
Dining as Experience, Not Performance
Luxury hospitality has changed dramatically over the past decade, and few have been as influential in steering that evolution as Grutman. His venues are known less for excess and more for orchestration. Music, lighting, service, design, and cuisine operate in sync, each element supporting the next.
You’ve built a reputation for creating destinations that feel immersive rather than just places to dine or drink. What defines luxury for you in hospitality today?
Luxury today is about the “feeling”, not formality. It’s walking into a space and instantly sensing energy, intention, and ease. The best experiences feel effortless; the service is intuitive, the atmosphere is alive, and nothing feels overdone. Guests want to feel connected, inspired, and taken care of without being interrupted. If people leave talking about how a place made them feel rather than just what they ordered, that’s real luxury to me.
Miami as a Training Ground for Global Thinking
Grutman’s rise is inseparable from Miami, a city whose pace, diversity, and cultural fluidity demand constant reinvention. Long before Groot Hospitality expanded beyond Florida, Miami had already taught its founder how to think globally.
Miami has been central to your story. How has South Florida shaped your approach to hospitality on a global scale?
Miami teaches you how to read people. It’s one of the most diverse, fast-moving cities in the world, culturally, creatively, and socially. You’re serving locals, international travelers, artists, athletes, and entrepreneurs all in the same room, sometimes on the same night. That pushes you to think globally from day one. Miami also has no patience for anything that feels stale. If you don’t evolve, you get left behind.
Expansion Without Dilution
As Groot Hospitality grows, restraint has become just as important as ambition. Grutman’s first out-of-state opening, Komodo Dallas, marked a turning point, followed by major presences inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas, including Komodo, Papi Steak, LIV Nightclub, and LIV Beach Club.
Your portfolio spans dining, nightlife, and hotels. How do you decide when a concept is ready to expand beyond Miami?
Expansion has to feel organic. We don’t chase markets; we wait for the right opportunity, the right partners, and the right audience. If a concept resonates emotionally in Miami and continues to perform because people genuinely connect with it, that’s when we start asking whether it can live elsewhere without losing its soul; that’s how we expanded Komodo into Dallas and Las Vegas, and brought Papi Steak and LIV to the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The minute something feels forced, I’m not moving it forward. Protecting the integrity of the experience always comes first.
The Power of Creative Alignment
Partnerships have become a defining feature of Grutman’s career, from collaborating with artists like Bad Bunny on Gekkō to aligning with powerhouse hospitality groups such as Tao Group Hospitality on Casadonna, with each collaboration rooted in shared creative instinct and respect for the guest experience.
Your partnerships have become a defining part of your brand. What makes a partnership feel like the right creative fit?
The best partnerships feel natural. Whether it’s with artists, creatives, or hospitality groups, I look for people who care deeply about the guest experience and understand culture. If we’re aligned creatively and we respect each other’s lane, the collaboration usually elevates everything, not just the brand, but the energy of the room.
Celebrating Culinary Culture on a Global Stage
Few events have done more to amplify Miami’s culinary credibility than the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, and Grutman has been a visible presence within its evolution.
What role do events like South Beach Wine & Food Festival play in shaping Miami’s global reputation?
What Lee Schrager has done with the South Beach Wine & Food Festival is huge for Miami. It puts the city on the world stage in a way that feels authentic and celebratory. For years, the Festival has brought together chefs, talent, brands, and guests from around the globe, and it shows that Miami isn’t just a great place to visit, it’s a serious culinary and hospitality destination. Being part of that energy year after year is something I’m proud of. I love putting together the David Grutman Experience at the Grand Tasting Village on Sunday; and, this year, we’re kicking off the Festival with a special live performance by Diplo on Thursday night.
Looking Ahead With Intention
As Groot Hospitality prepares for future national and international openings, Grutman’s focus remains firmly on experience over expansion for expansion’s sake.
As Groot Hospitality continues to expand, what excites you most about the future?
What excites me is pushing experiences further – making them more immersive, more emotional, more connected. Guests are more sophisticated than ever, and they’re looking for places that surprise them, move them, and bring people together. Whether it’s through food, music, design, or storytelling, the goal stays the same: create moments that feel unforgettable.
