Eddie Hearn on Legacy, Wellness, and the Business of Boxing’s Global Future

EH: Being around athletes is a blessing, because you get to see what they do, you get to see the boxes that they tick, you get to see the little one percent. And the reality is if you’re in sport, those one percent are crucial, but actually, if you’re in business as well, it’s the same thing, it’s still high performance. So the way I look at it is, if I can build an engine that can go for longer, that can be sharper, think smarter, and also live longer in life, that is an incredible opportunity.

About four years ago, I was overweight. After every show, I’d wake up on a Sunday and I’d feel terrible, and then I’d eat terribly, and then I’d wake up Monday still not feeling great. And with the global expansion, I’m traveling every week around the world, with flights and travel, it’s a recipe for disaster. You live a life that’s going to implode very quickly.

So I stopped drinking pretty much, and I started training a lot, and I lost quite a bit of weight. And I just found that my engine got stronger and stronger, my ability to push myself to the limits in terms of working hard every day. Also the ability to deal with stressful situations, and the ability to travel and hit time zones and not let it affect me as much.

Now I travel with my trainer, I’ve got a nutritionist, and people might think that’s a bit over the top, but actually if you’re getting that much more out of you, it’s a great investment. There’s no better investment. Health is wealth.