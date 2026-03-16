Marylin Dans of URLuminous on the Future of Breast Health Awareness Technology
For many innovators, the origin story begins with curiosity. For Marylin Dans, it began with a moment of fear.
At just seventeen years old, Dans experienced a breast health scare that would leave a lasting imprint on her life. The experience exposed a troubling gap in the way young women are taught to understand their bodies. Conversations about breast health often began only after a problem appeared. Education was inconsistent, and tools that encouraged awareness at an earlier stage were limited.
Years later, that moment would inspire Dans to build URLuminous, a breast health technology platform dedicated to advancing awareness through accessible tools, guided education, and global outreach.
Today, her work sits at the intersection of women’s health, consumer health technology, and preventative wellness. Through the Luminous Pro Series, the Luminous Breast App, and a nonprofit initiative known as the Luminous Advocacy Project, Dans is building a platform designed to encourage individuals to engage with their breast health earlier and more consistently.
The vision is not centered on diagnosis. It is centered on awareness.
Key Takeaways
Marylin Dans founded URLuminous after experiencing a breast health scare at age seventeen.
The company developed the Luminous Pro Series, a light-based breast awareness device designed to help users observe soft tissue patterns over time.
The device is positioned as a non-diagnostic awareness tool meant to complement traditional screening and physician care.
URLuminous also includes the Luminous Breast App and the Luminous Advocacy Project, a nonprofit focused on global breast health education and outreach.
An Awareness-First Approach to Breast Health
Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women worldwide. Medical research consistently shows that survival rates rise dramatically when the disease is identified early. Yet early intervention often begins long before formal screening.
It begins with awareness.
Dans believes familiarity with one’s own body is a critical yet overlooked part of preventative health.
“Awareness is the first step toward early detection. When individuals are familiar with their bodies, they are more likely to recognize changes and seek medical guidance.”
Marylin Dans, Founder of URLuminous and Breast Health Technology Innovator
That philosophy sits at the heart of the URLuminous platform, which encourages individuals to observe patterns in their breast tissue over time and seek medical evaluation if changes appear.
The company’s flagship innovation, the Luminous Pro Series, uses light-based imaging technology that allows soft tissue to be viewed through transillumination. The noninvasive device is designed for at-home use and helps individuals establish a visual baseline that can be monitored over time.
The company positions the device as a non-diagnostic awareness tool meant to complement — not replace — traditional breast self-exams, clinical care, and recommended screening methods such as mammography.
When changes are observed, users are encouraged to consult a medical professional for further evaluation.
Technology Designed to Encourage Engagement
Healthcare is undergoing a transformation. Individuals are increasingly taking an active role in managing their wellbeing through wearable devices, home diagnostics, and digital health platforms.
Dans saw an opportunity to bring that same spirit of engagement to breast health awareness.
The Luminous Pro Series works alongside the Luminous Breast App, a digital platform that offers guided self-exam support and educational resources designed to help individuals incorporate breast awareness into regular wellness routines.
Through the app, users can:
Follow guided breast self-exam instructions
Learn about breast health and preventative care
Track observations over time
Receive reminders that encourage consistent engagement
By pairing physical technology with educational resources, the platform aims to transform breast health awareness from an occasional concern into a regular habit of self-care.
How the Luminous Pro Series Technology Works
The Luminous Pro Series uses a process known as transillumination, where light is projected through soft tissue to make patterns visible beneath the skin. The device uses specialized red LED light technology that allows users to observe structural variations in breast tissue over time.
By establishing a visual baseline and periodically observing changes, individuals may become more familiar with their own breast tissue patterns. The device is designed to encourage awareness and prompt consultation with healthcare professionals if new changes are observed.
From Innovation to Global Advocacy
For Dans, the mission extends far beyond product development.
Through the Luminous Advocacy Project, the nonprofit arm of URLuminous, she works with healthcare professionals and local organizations to expand breast health education and support in underserved communities around the world.
The initiative supports outreach efforts that provide:
Breast health education
Screening programs
Access to medical professionals
Support resources for women with limited healthcare access
Advocacy, in Dans’ view, is inseparable from innovation. Technology may introduce new tools, but education remains the foundation of lasting change.
“International Women’s Month is a reminder that access to information and tools can empower individuals to advocate for their health.”
Marylin Dans, Founder of URLuminous and Breast Health Technology Innovator
The Growing Momentum of Women’s Health Innovation
Women’s health technology has emerged as one of the most dynamic areas of healthcare innovation in recent years. From fertility tracking and hormonal health platforms to menopause support and preventative diagnostics, entrepreneurs and researchers are developing new tools designed specifically for women’s health needs.
Breast health awareness represents a vital component of that movement.
Historically, breast health conversations have focused primarily on clinical screenings such as mammograms and physician exams. Those screenings remain essential. At the same time, healthcare experts increasingly emphasize the importance of body familiarity and ongoing awareness between appointments.
Dans’ approach reflects this evolving perspective.
Rather than positioning technology as a replacement for medical screening, URLuminous presents its platform as a complementary tool that encourages individuals to stay engaged with their health between visits to their physicians.
This approach aligns with a broader shift toward continuous health awareness, where individuals play an active role in monitoring their wellbeing throughout their lives.
Preparing for Global Expansion
The company says the Luminous Pro Series has received regulatory approval in the European Union and the United Kingdom, and it is preparing for expansion into the United States.
As the platform grows, Dans remains focused on three guiding pillars.
Technology
Developing accessible tools that support breast health awareness and familiarity.
Education
Providing clear information that helps individuals understand the importance of early awareness.
Advocacy
Expanding outreach programs that bring education and resources to communities where breast health knowledge remains limited.
Together, these pillars form the foundation of a platform designed to empower individuals with knowledge and access.
Continuing the Conversation
Dans’ journey from a teenager facing a frightening health uncertainty to a global advocate for breast health awareness reflects both personal determination and entrepreneurial vision.
In October 2024, she shared more about her personal story and the inspiration behind URLuminous in an earlier conversation with Resident.
Read our previous interview with Marylin Dans here:
That discussion offered a deeper look into the mindset that shaped the company and the mission behind its creation.
Together, these conversations reveal a founder driven by a simple belief: that knowledge, awareness, and access can empower individuals to take a more active role in their health.
Looking Ahead
As health technology continues to evolve, tools that support preventative awareness are becoming an increasingly important part of the wellness conversation.
For Dans, the ultimate goal is cultural as much as technological.
She envisions a future where breast health awareness becomes as routine as skincare or fitness habits. Where education begins earlier. Where individuals feel confident engaging with their health before concerns arise.
If that future takes shape, it will be built not only through medical breakthroughs but through innovators who challenge how people interact with their own wellbeing.
For Marylin Dans, that mission began with a moment of uncertainty at seventeen.
Today, it has grown into a global effort dedicated to helping individuals approach their health with knowledge, confidence, and awareness.
Related Reading
Read our earlier conversation with Marylin Dans on her journey, advocacy work, and the inspiration behind URLuminous here: Empowering Awareness: Marilyn Dans on Living Proactively with the Pink Luminous Advocacy Project
Explore more stories on women’s health, wellness innovation, and preventative care in the Resident Beauty & Health section.
FAQ: Understanding URLuminous and Breast Health Awareness
Who is Marylin Dans?
Marylin Dans is a health-technology entrepreneur and breast health advocate. She is the founder of URLuminous, a platform focused on advancing breast health awareness through accessible technology, education, and advocacy initiatives.
What is URLuminous?
URLuminous is a breast health awareness platform that includes the Luminous Pro Series device, the Luminous Breast App, and the Luminous Advocacy Project nonprofit initiative. Together, these programs aim to encourage proactive engagement with breast health.
Is the Luminous Pro Series a diagnostic device?
No. The company positions the Luminous Pro Series as a non-diagnostic awareness tool. It is designed to help individuals become familiar with their breast tissue patterns and seek medical evaluation if changes are observed. It is intended to complement, not replace, clinical care and recommended screening methods.
What is the Luminous Advocacy Project?
The Luminous Advocacy Project is the nonprofit arm of URLuminous. It focuses on expanding breast health education, research, and support services through partnerships with healthcare professionals and community organizations around the world.
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