Resilience in Motion: Ciro Dapagio’s Journey Through Film and Life

Dapagio's career in TV and movies began in early 2018. His performance as Mike White in "The Mob King" and as Giancarlo in his short film entitled "Brass Knuckles," his comedic portrayal of lead actor Capo in his prison comedy "Suitcasing," which is available on Amazon Prime, and "The Mob King" series lead him to receive best leading actor accolades as well as best picture awards in several IMDb qualified festivals. He is working alongside award-winning directors and name actors to create original content within the mob/crime genre. "Silent Partners," a drama based on true events that features an ensemble cast: Garry Pastore, James Russo, Garry Pastore, James Russo, Joseph D'Onofrio, Antoni Corone, London Grace, Action star Paul Marmando, and Ronnie Marmo, to name a few.