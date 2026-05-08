Leading with Purpose: Kylie Schuyler on Global Girls G.L.O.W. and Why Investing in Girls Changes Everything

A

There have been many, as you can imagine. Last fall, I was in Kenya attending one of our summits and I met a young woman named Neema. She grew up in deep poverty, with a father who subjected the family to domestic violence. She told me she used to wonder how she could change herself into the "boy my father always wanted" because she had been told, over and over, that her life mattered less. With the guidance of mentors and her peers, she eventually found her voice. She connected to a community that believed in her and she became a leader who now shares her story openly to advocate for other girls. That's why this work exists and that's why I will never stop doing it.