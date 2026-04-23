72 Carlyle: Italian Precision Meets Miami’s Emerging Luxury Enclave

Miami Beach has always evolved in cycles, but what’s happening in North Beach feels less like a trend and more like a deliberate shift. For years, the neighborhood existed in the shadow of its more energetic southern counterpart, offering charm without the same level of investment. Now, that balance is changing in a meaningful way.
At the center of this transformation is 72 Carlyle, a 20-story residential development that captures both the ambition and restraint of modern luxury living. This is not a project built on spectacle or excess, but one rooted in intention and clarity of vision. With 134 residences and a design ethos grounded in European sophistication, it signals the arrival of a new kind of buyer—one who values design pedigree, privacy, and authenticity as much as location.
The architectural and interior vision comes from Italian master Piero Lissoni, whose work consistently blends minimalism with warmth and livability. His approach is not about making bold statements for attention, but about crafting spaces that feel balanced, intuitive, and quietly refined. At 72 Carlyle, that philosophy is evident from the moment of arrival. The double-height lobby is flooded with natural light, framed by floor-to-ceiling glass that dissolves the boundary between interior and exterior.
Materials are carefully curated: carved marble, custom millwork, and furnishings designed by Lissoni himself, each contributing to a cohesive and elevated atmosphere. Even the porte cochere, with its custom tilework and soft illumination, introduces a sense of Italian ease that feels transportive yet entirely appropriate for Miami’s coastal rhythm.
Inside the residences, the focus shifts from aesthetics alone to how people truly live. Layouts are fluid and intentional, with kitchens seamlessly integrated into living areas to create spaces that feel social yet intimate. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors extend these interiors outward, connecting to expansive wraparound terraces that function as genuine outdoor living rooms.
These are decorative additions that are designed for everyday use, whether for dining, entertaining, or simply unwinding in the open air. Views stretch effortlessly across the Atlantic Ocean, the Intracoastal Waterway, and nearby green spaces, reinforcing a constant connection to nature. It’s this seamless blend of interior comfort and exterior openness that defines the project’s approach to modern coastal living.
The interiors at 72 Carlyle lean heavily into craftsmanship, materiality, and enduring design principles. Kitchens are anchored by custom cabinetry and imported stone, creating a visual language that feels both modern and timeless. The attention to detail becomes more apparent the longer you spend in the space.
Primary suites are conceived as private retreats, featuring Lissoni-designed walk-in wardrobes with integrated lighting that transforms storage into a curated experience. Bathrooms extend this sense of calm, offering oversized layouts, freestanding soaking tubs, and in many cases, direct access to private terraces. It’s a level of refinement that doesn’t overwhelm at first glance, but gradually reveals itself as a hallmark of design that prioritizes longevity and emotional connection over fleeting trends.
At the top of the building, the penthouse collection pushes this philosophy even further, offering a more personalized and elevated living experience. Each of the eleven residences is individually designed, avoiding the repetition that often defines high-rise luxury. Ceiling heights expand dramatically, ranging from 12 to 14 feet, while private elevator landings introduce an added layer of exclusivity and discretion.
Outdoor spaces take on even greater importance here, with expansive terraces that blur the line between residence and resort. Select penthouses feature private rooftop pools and fully equipped outdoor kitchens, complete with wine coolers and dedicated entertaining areas. These homes are not simply larger—they are more expressive, designed for those who view their residence as both sanctuary and social setting.
Luxury today extends far beyond the walls of a residence, and 72 Carlyle addresses this shift through The Carlyle Club, a 45,000-square-foot amenity level designed as a seamless extension of the home. The concept is holistic, blending social, wellness, and work-focused environments into a unified experience. Indoor spaces include an aperitivo lounge with a wine cellar and chef’s table, as well as a flexible social salon designed for private gatherings and events. A co-working library, lined with curated books selected by Lissoni, offers a refined alternative to traditional office environments. There is also a dedicated music room, reinforcing the idea that luxury living should accommodate both productivity and personal expression in equal measure.
Wellness is not treated as an afterthought; it is central to the experience. Outdoors, a landscaped resort-style pool anchors the amenity offering, surrounded by custom-designed cabanas that encourage relaxation without sacrificing style. Hot and cold plunge pools introduce a level of recovery typically reserved for high-end spas, while padel courts and an activity lawn bring energy and movement into the daily routine.
Inside, a fully equipped Technogym studio caters to serious fitness enthusiasts, complemented by Pilates and yoga spaces that open onto a landscaped terrace for indoor-outdoor sessions. The spa completes the experience with treatment rooms, steam and sauna facilities, and thoughtfully designed locker areas, creating a private wellness retreat within the building itself.
What makes 72 Carlyle particularly compelling is not just its design, but its timing. As North Beach continues to emerge as one of Miami’s most desirable enclaves, the project reflects a broader shift in how luxury is defined. Today’s buyers are more discerning, more design-aware, and more focused on lifestyle than ever before. They are looking for spaces that feel intentional, not excessive; refined, not performative.
72 Carlyle meets that demand with clarity and confidence, offering a vision of Miami living that feels both globally informed and deeply personal. In many ways, it represents the future of the city where luxury is quieter, smarter, and ultimately far more enduring.
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