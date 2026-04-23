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72 Carlyle: Italian Precision Meets Miami’s Emerging Luxury Enclave

Explore 72 Carlyle in North Beach, Where Italian Design, Refined Living, and Resort-Style Amenities Redefine Miami’s Next Luxury Destination
Luxury lobby interior with modern seating, tall windows, and warm ambient lighting in Miami
Double-height lobby at 72 Carlyle blends Italian design with warm lighting, curated furnishings, and floor-to-ceiling glassCourtesy of 72 Carlyle Residence
Author:
Mark Derho
Mark Derho
5 min read

A New Era Rises in North Beach

Luxury oceanfront tower with curved balconies at sunset in Miami Beach
Sunset view of 72 Carlyle’s sculptural tower with curved terraces overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in North Beach MiamiCourtesy of 72 Carlyle Residence

Miami Beach has always evolved in cycles, but what’s happening in North Beach feels less like a trend and more like a deliberate shift. For years, the neighborhood existed in the shadow of its more energetic southern counterpart, offering charm without the same level of investment. Now, that balance is changing in a meaningful way. 

At the center of this transformation is 72 Carlyle, a 20-story residential development that captures both the ambition and restraint of modern luxury living. This is not a project built on spectacle or excess, but one rooted in intention and clarity of vision. With 134 residences and a design ethos grounded in European sophistication, it signals the arrival of a new kind of buyer—one who values design pedigree, privacy, and authenticity as much as location.

The Lissoni Philosophy: Minimalism with Meaning

Man in suit adjusting glasses in a modern office setting
Portrait of Piero Lissoni adjusting glasses in a design studio environmentCourtesy of 72 Carlyle Residence

The architectural and interior vision comes from Italian master Piero Lissoni, whose work consistently blends minimalism with warmth and livability. His approach is not about making bold statements for attention, but about crafting spaces that feel balanced, intuitive, and quietly refined. At 72 Carlyle, that philosophy is evident from the moment of arrival. The double-height lobby is flooded with natural light, framed by floor-to-ceiling glass that dissolves the boundary between interior and exterior. 

Materials are carefully curated: carved marble, custom millwork, and furnishings designed by Lissoni himself, each contributing to a cohesive and elevated atmosphere. Even the porte cochere, with its custom tilework and soft illumination, introduces a sense of Italian ease that feels transportive yet entirely appropriate for Miami’s coastal rhythm.

Residences Designed Around Real Living

Luxury terrace with seating area and skyline views in Miami
Outdoor terrace lounge with pergola, greenery, and skyline views designed for entertainingCourtesy of 72 Carlyle Residence

Inside the residences, the focus shifts from aesthetics alone to how people truly live. Layouts are fluid and intentional, with kitchens seamlessly integrated into living areas to create spaces that feel social yet intimate. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors extend these interiors outward, connecting to expansive wraparound terraces that function as genuine outdoor living rooms.

These are decorative additions that are designed for everyday use, whether for dining, entertaining, or simply unwinding in the open air. Views stretch effortlessly across the Atlantic Ocean, the Intracoastal Waterway, and nearby green spaces, reinforcing a constant connection to nature. It’s this seamless blend of interior comfort and exterior openness that defines the project’s approach to modern coastal living.

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Craftsmanship That Reveals Itself Over Time

Modern luxury kitchen with marble island and ocean view at sunset
Contemporary kitchen with marble island, wood cabinetry, and floor-to-ceiling ocean views at sunsetCourtesy of 72 Carlyle Residence

The interiors at 72 Carlyle lean heavily into craftsmanship, materiality, and enduring design principles. Kitchens are anchored by custom cabinetry and imported stone, creating a visual language that feels both modern and timeless. The attention to detail becomes more apparent the longer you spend in the space. 

Primary suites are conceived as private retreats, featuring Lissoni-designed walk-in wardrobes with integrated lighting that transforms storage into a curated experience. Bathrooms extend this sense of calm, offering oversized layouts, freestanding soaking tubs, and in many cases, direct access to private terraces. It’s a level of refinement that doesn’t overwhelm at first glance, but gradually reveals itself as a hallmark of design that prioritizes longevity and emotional connection over fleeting trends.

Elevated Living: The Penthouse Collection

Rooftop infinity pool with city and water views in Miami
Private rooftop plunge pool with green tile and panoramic views of the Intracoastal WaterwayCourtesy of 72 Carlyle Residence

At the top of the building, the penthouse collection pushes this philosophy even further, offering a more personalized and elevated living experience. Each of the eleven residences is individually designed, avoiding the repetition that often defines high-rise luxury. Ceiling heights expand dramatically, ranging from 12 to 14 feet, while private elevator landings introduce an added layer of exclusivity and discretion. 

Outdoor spaces take on even greater importance here, with expansive terraces that blur the line between residence and resort. Select penthouses feature private rooftop pools and fully equipped outdoor kitchens, complete with wine coolers and dedicated entertaining areas. These homes are not simply larger—they are more expressive, designed for those who view their residence as both sanctuary and social setting.

The Carlyle Club: A Lifestyle Ecosystem

Modern library lounge with wood shelving and seating inside luxury residence
The Lissoni library lounge with custom shelving, warm lighting, and modern seating designCourtesy of 72 Carlyle Residence

Luxury today extends far beyond the walls of a residence, and 72 Carlyle addresses this shift through The Carlyle Club, a 45,000-square-foot amenity level designed as a seamless extension of the home. The concept is holistic, blending social, wellness, and work-focused environments into a unified experience. Indoor spaces include an aperitivo lounge with a wine cellar and chef’s table, as well as a flexible social salon designed for private gatherings and events. A co-working library, lined with curated books selected by Lissoni, offers a refined alternative to traditional office environments. There is also a dedicated music room, reinforcing the idea that luxury living should accommodate both productivity and personal expression in equal measure.

Wellness as a Way of Life in North Beach

Luxury pool with palm trees and lounge chairs in a Miami residential development
Resort-style pool deck with palm trees, cabanas, and in-water loungers at 72 CarlyleCourtesy of 72 Carlyle Residence

Wellness is not treated as an afterthought; it is central to the experience. Outdoors, a landscaped resort-style pool anchors the amenity offering, surrounded by custom-designed cabanas that encourage relaxation without sacrificing style. Hot and cold plunge pools introduce a level of recovery typically reserved for high-end spas, while padel courts and an activity lawn bring energy and movement into the daily routine. 

Inside, a fully equipped Technogym studio caters to serious fitness enthusiasts, complemented by Pilates and yoga spaces that open onto a landscaped terrace for indoor-outdoor sessions. The spa completes the experience with treatment rooms, steam and sauna facilities, and thoughtfully designed locker areas, creating a private wellness retreat within the building itself.

A Defining Moment for Luxury Living in Miami Beach

Aerial view of Miami Beach coastline with beachfront buildings and ocean waves
Aerial view of North Beach shoreline with turquoise water, sandy beach, and nearby luxury residential towersCourtesy of 72 Carlyle Residence

What makes 72 Carlyle particularly compelling is not just its design, but its timing. As North Beach continues to emerge as one of Miami’s most desirable enclaves, the project reflects a broader shift in how luxury is defined. Today’s buyers are more discerning, more design-aware, and more focused on lifestyle than ever before. They are looking for spaces that feel intentional, not excessive; refined, not performative. 

72 Carlyle meets that demand with clarity and confidence, offering a vision of Miami living that feels both globally informed and deeply personal. In many ways, it represents the future of the city where luxury is quieter, smarter, and ultimately far more enduring.

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