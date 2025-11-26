Where to DINE Now: Lai Wah Heen

1995. A hot summer night on the packed terrace of Bloor Street Diner in the Manulife Center. Al Waxman over-expresses himself with a fling of his arm and—thwack—a wine glass vaults from the server’s hand for a double twirl into the air, and then falls, dousing a British gentleman’s starched, smart-casual white shirt. He is not amused.



Apologies, good humour, introductions and conversation brought a coincidence to light: that very day I had received a press release about these two men at the table. Henry Wu had purchased the newly named Metropolitan Hotel and the Brit was to be the General Manager. Wu confided that he was planning a Chinese restaurant for the Hotel. “Please,” I urged, “Can you create a splendid Chinese restaurant like Lai Ching Heen at the Regent Hotel in Hong Kong.” Mr. Wu replied: "I plan to do exactly that." From an awkward mishap, a friendship was born.