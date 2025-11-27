Two Chefs, Two Philosophies: Culinary Collabo at Langdon Hall
Originally published by Dine Magazine. Republished with permission as part of Resident's editorial content exchange. All rights remain with the original publisher.
I sat in the lap of mother nature and she fed me with a spoon
It is 40°C as our black limo drives up the winding tree-lined road to Langdon Hall Country House & Spa. It has been ten years since my last visit here, and the trees and foliage have grown fuller and closer to the sky. The white columns of the stately federal revival style family home gleam in the late morning sun. Purchased by William Bennett and Mary Beaton in the l980s, the house was transformed with loving care and opened as a country house hotel in 1989. I was there at the opening, awestruck by its gracious rooms and the respectful homage to the original 1902 building.
We stroll through shady arbours to one of the several lush manicured gardens that make up the 30-acre grand estate in the Carolinian Forest. A Horticulturalist guides us on a private tour. Clearly, he loves his work and shares his passion for every plot of flowers, herbs and vegetables. For a vegan, this is akin to a chocoholics visit to the Willy Wonka Factory. The corn is as high as an elephant's eye; the nasturtium patch dazzles with orange and red hues; herbs such as lemon verbena, dill, basil and more, release their subtle perfume into the light breeze.
Apparently, the Brassica seeds got all mixed together, and there is one garden plot with many different kinds of cabbage including bok choy, Brussels sprouts, mustard and more. Bright blue cornflowers are mixed with basil and parsley that is so green it seems unreal. Here is the Three Sisters Planting Bed, originally invented by Latin American indigenous peoples: if you grow three different types of plants together, they all benefit from each other's nutrients.
I ask the question that is probably on everyone's mind, "What kind of insecticide do you use to keep everything so healthy and perky?" His reply, "Oh, we don't use any chemicals--everything here is organic." He explains that there are some caretaker plants and herbs that drive insects and bugs away, onions for example, are interspersed within the beds. Insects and bugs take one sniff and scuttle away or fly off. I'm just a country girl at heart, happily receiving virtual hugs from the bosom of mother nature as I stroll in her garden.
But, back to reality, we have been invited by three illustrious hosts: Hong Kong Tourism Board, Visa Infinite Card, and the super-luxe, Cathay Pacific, to a preview of the Visa Infinite Dining Series—an exclusive collection of multi-course culinary experiences at some of the country’s most acclaimed restaurants. Designed for Visa Infinite and Visa Infinite Privilege cardholders, these events offer a rare opportunity to enjoy chef-curated menus, thoughtfully paired with wine or cocktails, in an intimate and interactive setting. Today’s luncheon is a culinary collaboration of two kitchen Superheroes.
We're seated on a handsome terrace at a long wooden banquet table. Our small group is privileged to be served a meal prepared at the culinary reunion of two super-star chefs, twenty years in the making: Chef Vicky Cheng of Wing—Michelin-recognized and ranked #11 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025—along with his other acclaimed restaurants, K by Vicky Cheng, and VEA; and Chef Jason Bangerter of Langdon Hall—also Michelin-recognized—coming together for a rare collaboration.
I have followed Chef Bangerter’s career for decades now, and have admired and applauded his extraordinary culinary journey. In Hong Kong, I sat at the luxurious counters at Vicky Cheng's VEA, and marvelled at the meticulous beauty of each dish served. In his kitchen, the sign reads "Teamwork makes the dream work."
How did these two kindred spirits meet? Vicky Cheng tells the story: "Chef Jason was my first mentor when I started cooking. Before I even knew how to properly hold a knife, he was the chef who taught me that, and he even guided me on how to buy my first knife and which knives to choose. My journey in the F&B industry began as a high school co-op student, splitting my time between school and working at Auberge du Pommier. After finishing high school, Chef Jason took me under his wing, and we stayed together for about 6.5 years. I am truly grateful for the fundamental skills I learned from him—such as the mentality of no-waste policy in the kitchen and developing good habits—which continue to stay with me in terms of how to be a great chef."
Notably an influential leader in the culinary industry, Michelin-recognized Chef Jason Bangerter’s career spans nationally and internationally, working alongside some of the world’s greatest chefs. His unbridled passion for excellence is fueled by his dedication to supporting and developing sources for sustainable, responsibly-produced ingredients. He has successfully crafted a talented team that shares his philosophy and vision. Living by example, he is equally proud of his role as an innovator and a mentor, continuing to have a profound effect on Canada’s culinary scene.
Langdon Hall Country House Hotel and Spa welcomed Executive Chef Jason Bangerter in 2013. Chef Bangerter’s philosophies have grown since then, by creating a “taste of place,” with a focus on the freshest and most flavourful ingredients on the property and surrounding farms. Our lunch experience today also includes a few exotic surprises imported from Hong Kong.
In the lounge before lunch, I am offered an amuse bouche nestled in a refreshing floral bouquet—smoked trout nasturtium, a quail egg sprouting tiny ferns and flowers, and a herbal elixir in a glass.
This love of fine dining is recognized by one of our hosts today. The Visa Infinite Dining Series brings together unforgettable food, drink, and hospitality—all tailored for the discerning guest. Guided by Canada’s top chefs, sommeliers, and mixologists, each dining experience invites guests back-stage to explore the creativity and stories behind every course. Not a Johnny-come-lately to fine dining, Visa has invested $19,000,000 over the past 17 years in the restaurant industry.
As our two Chefs describe and serve each of their dishes, they share with us a love of their culinary artistry and appreciation of the history behind each presentation. The menu is a collaboration of traditional Chinese cuisine and contemporary Canadian creations: a dialogue between two chefs and two philosophies.
Chef Cheng: White Pepper Dungeness Crab Bird's Nest Soup. An intellectual presentation of land and sea. The first spoonful— uh oh—a hot pepper. The pepper evaporates in the second taste, replaced by the complex flavour nuances of each ensuing spoonful.
Chef Bangerter: Taste the Langdon Hall Garden. Flowers, leaves and herbs with nubbins of soft cheese, all moistened by vegetable juice vinaigrette. I feel absolutely virtuous while indulging in the purity of nature's bounty. The Wine: Jasci & Marchesani Pecorino Terre di Chieti 2024.
Chef Cheng: He displays what looks like an old dried-up white sneaker, and passes it around. It is heavy. Aha! A dehydrated sea cucumber which, when rehydrated, gets twenty times larger. Chef Cheng makes crackling crisp spring rolls with scallions and sea cucumber in a lush sauce. They are prepared, cut and served right in front of us. I daresay that this a first for many at the table. The Wine: 2023 Istria, Malvazija, Coronica.
Chef Bangerter: Lobster. Under a cloud of heavenly-tasting foam, festooned with the tiniest of blue cornflowers, is a tender chunk of lobster, fresh from its oceanic home, partnered with sweet corn and Langdon Hall fungi. Sweet and savoury crustacean velouté anchors the dish. This is more than food—I am eating beauty. The Wine: 2023 Okanagan Valley, Petit Blanc, Le Vieux Pin.
Chef Cheng: Fragrant Chili Alaskan King Crab with Crispy Cheung Fun. This crab, Chef tells us, was swimming fifteen minutes ago. (Most restaurants will cook the beast hours earlier and chop it to order.) The fresh, sweet flavour of the sea, as well as a springy texture tells the tale. The Wine: 2024 Tavel, Chateau de Trinquevedel
Chef Bangerter: Lamb Belly with Peas, Radish, Lamb Bone Jus. An auspicious cut. The lamb filet is as tender as a mother's kiss. And let's toast the hands that shelled all these fresh baby peas. We tend to forget their wonderful taste from one summer to the next. The Wine: 2016 Marlborough, Arie Syrah, Staete Landt.
Chef Cheng: Fish Maw Rice with Abalone Sauce. Fish maw is a prized ingredient in Chinese cuisine for its collagen and other health benefits. It is actually the dried swim bladder of large fish such as sturgeon. In the hands of a master chef, it has a pleasant chewy texture, and here it is enhanced by rich abalone sauce. Set in a small bowl that holds a mix of golden rice and other tiny treasures, this dramatic last act is much admired by our group of adventurous diners. The Wine: 2021 Volpaia Chianti Classico.
A Sweet Collaboration
Could there possibly be a dessert with enough charisma to leave us awestruck at this point? Yes, indeed my friends: a bouquet of heirloom rose petals, arranged over a lush interior, in a lustrous bowl that may well have been created for the heirloom rose. I would guess that this was created by Chef Cheng. Instinct tells me that the three petit fours that arrive on a slate coaster in a flower-filled bowl is from Chef Bangerter. A herbal jelly roll, a crisp cigar with an orangey nuance that might be a custard of Marigold, and a layered hazelnut chocolate square, have satisfied every curve and corner of my palate. I forgo coffee to keep the flavours alive a little longer.
One dish after another, we have tasted the purity of nature, prepared by chefs whose respect for their ingredients and their diners is legend. Shrewd wine pairings have further enhanced this pleasurable experience.
Look, I do not Golf, Water-ski, Swim, play Pickle-ball or Bridge. My "happy place" is a glorious afternoon spent at the table, enjoying the basic social interaction of dining on beautiful food with like-minded people. In this most fulfilling activity, we indulge our senses: eyes, palate, emotions, all in the peaceful enclave of Langdon Hall.
I return home with renewed faith in the world, and an appreciation of the power of sustainability and our natural resources. To preserve this lovely mood, I will refrain from clicking on the television news for the remainder of the day.
