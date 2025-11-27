Two Chefs, Two Philosophies: Culinary Collabo at Langdon Hall

How did these two kindred spirits meet? Vicky Cheng tells the story: "Chef Jason was my first mentor when I started cooking. Before I even knew how to properly hold a knife, he was the chef who taught me that, and he even guided me on how to buy my first knife and which knives to choose. My journey in the F&B industry began as a high school co-op student, splitting my time between school and working at Auberge du Pommier. After finishing high school, Chef Jason took me under his wing, and we stayed together for about 6.5 years. I am truly grateful for the fundamental skills I learned from him—such as the mentality of no-waste policy in the kitchen and developing good habits—which continue to stay with me in terms of how to be a great chef."