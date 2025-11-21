Elixir Opens in Miami Beach as a New Late-Night Sanctuary for Luxury, Mystery, and Modern Indulgence
Miami’s nightlife has always been defined by reinvention, but this week marks the arrival of a concept that pushes the city’s after-dark identity into a new realm. Elixir, the latest addition to Miami Beach’s luxury scene, officially opens on November 21, 2025, introducing a sultry blend of high-concept mixology, immersive performance, and design-driven escapism. Located above its sister restaurant, Oro, the lounge offers an experience grounded in decadence and shaped by the timeless fascination with eternal youth.
Wrapped in velvet and lit by a signature deep-purple glow, Elixir leans into its mythology with precision. The space is designed as a haven for both intimate rendezvous and late-night revelry, capturing the sophistication of New York nightlife while channeling Miami’s magnetic energy. Its indoor-outdoor layout features a lush terrace crowned by a fully retractable roof, framing the South Beach skyline like a cinematic backdrop.
A Nightlife Concept Rooted in Story and Sensation
Elixir’s visionary creator and owner, Philippe Kalifa, describes the lounge as a reflection of Miami’s evolution.
“Miami is evolving, and so are the expectations of its nightlife. With Elixir, we set out to redefine what a night out can be — this is a space for the curious, the adventurous, and anyone ready to experience the energy and luxury of a truly unforgettable evening.”
Philippe Kalifa, Owner and Visionary Creator of Elixir
That intention shapes each corner of the space. The lounge is crafted to heighten the senses, offering a realm where evenings feel suspended in time. Even before the first cocktail arrives, the atmosphere sets the tone: seductive lighting, tactile materials, and a soundtrack that shifts seamlessly between deep-house warmth and polished cabaret rhythms.
Reinventing Cocktail Craft with Theatrical Precision
At the core of Elixir’s identity is a mixology program that stretches the boundaries of modern craft. Drinks are infused with rare spirits and designed with a theatrical flourish that enhances the sense of discovery.
The signature Elixir cocktail is an instant showpiece, shimmering in deep purple and layered with Grey Goose Altius, orange wine, oolong tea, and lychee. It sits alongside Original Sin, a crisp green-apple vodka soda built on Grey Goose and Massenez Pomme Verte, balanced with clarified apple juice and a flash of CO2.
These creations are emblematic of the lounge’s philosophy: luxury expressed through imagination and technique.
Fast-Lux Dining with Playful Decadence
The culinary program, led by Chef Victor Muñoz, mirrors the mixology approach with dishes that revel in contrast and conversation.
“Every dish at Elixir is designed to be more than just food — it’s a performance. I love blending global influences with locally inspired ingredients to create flavors that surprise, delight, and spark conversation.”
Chef Victor Muñoz
The menu offers elevated interpretations of indulgent favorites, including:
Chicken Nuggets and Caviar with horseradish crème fraîche
White Truffle Pommes Frites layered with grana padano, chives, and fried-egg aioli
The Royal with Cheese, a hand-cut A5 Wagyu blend topped with shishito-shallot jam and Elixir’s signature sauce
It’s a culinary experience that nods to comfort while reveling in luxury, all with a wink of humor that feels distinctly Miami.
Immersive Performances and World-Class DJs
Elixir is more than a cocktail lounge; it’s an amphitheater of curated nightlife. Evenings unfold with rotating performances that bring together live vocalists, dance artists, painted models, and avant-garde acts. The entertainment draws inspiration from cabaret glamour while incorporating modern artistic expression.
The opening DJ lineup spans some of the most influential names in the global scene, including:
Malone on Friday, November 21
Sounds of Rituals on Saturday, November 22
Art Department on Thursday, December 4
Guy Gerber on Friday, December 5
These sets anchor the lounge’s high-energy identity, offering evenings that feel both immersive and elevated.
A New Force in Miami’s Luxury Hospitality Landscape
Elixir opens under Golden Era Hospitality, the Miami-based luxury group founded by Philippe Kalifa. The company’s expanding portfolio is rooted in global inspiration, design sophistication, and a commitment to exceptional culinary and nightlife experiences. With additional concepts planned for 2026 and beyond, Golden Era Hospitality is poised to play a defining role in shaping the future of Miami’s dining and entertainment landscape.
Elixir is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m., inviting Miami’s night seekers into a world where indulgence, imagination, and the allure of youth are served with confident style.
In a city that thrives on escapism, Elixir emerges as Miami Beach’s most compelling new destination; a place where nights expand, senses sharpen, and the pursuit of pleasure is elevated into an art form.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.