Chef Max Kamakura - Executive Chef of Queen Omakase

Rooted in a renowned lineage of sushi chefs in Brazil, Chef Max Kamakura's culinary journey spans an impressive 23 years, during which he has played a pivotal role in elevating multiple restaurants to prestigious Michelin star status. With a blend of Japanese and German heritage, Kamakura's introduction to the world of sushi began at the age of 15 when he assumed the role of Assistant Sushi Chef at his family’s restaurant, with deep roots in Japan. After some time, he relocated to the North of Brazil and immersed himself in the culture of native Indians, delving into the exploration of Brazil's natural ingredients. Acquiring knowledge of indigenous cultivation methods and fishing techniques, Kamakura integrated these elements into his Japanese recipes, influenced by years of learning from the best Japanese chefs in Brazil.