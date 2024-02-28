Chef Mitchell Hesse - Executive Chef of Queen Miami Beach

CMH: I feel very passionate about the whole menu here at Queen, It's impossible to pick one dish. If I had to pick, the Duck L’Orange with orange miso and pickled apples, Avocado Tarte fine with truffle Aioli, Jalapeno and Lime caviar, and Lamb chops with Chipotle miso, whipped tofu and pickled cucumber are three of my favorite dishes. These were the first 3 dishes I created for the menu at Queen. They all have a little influence of my previous experiences from around the globe and have been here since the beginning. I truly believe Queen’s butcher reserve is the best in the city as we taste our steak program every day. The Robata grilled Omi Japanese Wagyu Filet is something truly unique encompassing an exquisite flavor profile and extreme tenderness.