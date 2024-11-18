Collab Dinner Series: Chefs Paul Qui & Shaun Hergatt Team Up at Pao, Dec. 12-14

This winter, from Thursday, December 12th - Saturday, December 14th, Pao by Paul Qui at the luxurious Faena Miami Beach invites guests to experience an inspired culinary collaboration between two exceptionally talented, fine dining experts - James Beard Award recognized Chef Paul Qui and Chef Shaun Hergatt of Michelin-starred restaurant Vestry in New York City. The pair has partnered to create an unforgettable dining experience, combining their culinary prowess and offering an immersive journey through bold flavors, artful presentations, and precise craftsmanship.

The evening will unfold in four-courses, showcasing Qui’s fusion-style cooking and vibrant flavors, melded seamlessly with Hergatt’s refined technique and his creative and modernist, memorable presentations. Together, they will deliver a globally-inspired menu that merges Filipino, Spanish, Japanese, and French influences, taking guests on a captivating tour of tastes and textures while they are surrounded by Damien Hirst’s striking Golden Myth unicorn sculpture and spectacular ocean views.