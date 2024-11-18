Collab Dinner Series: Chefs Paul Qui & Shaun Hergatt Team Up at Pao, Dec. 12-14

This winter, from Thursday, December 12th - Saturday, December 14th, at the luxurious Faena Miami Beach invites guests to experience an inspired culinary collaboration between two exceptionally talented, fine dining experts - James Beard Award recognized Chef Paul Qui and Chef Shaun Hergatt of Michelin-starred restaurant in New York City. The pair has partnered to create an unforgettable dining experience, combining their culinary prowess and offering an immersive journey through bold flavors, artful presentations, and precise craftsmanship.
The evening will unfold in four-courses, showcasing Qui’s fusion-style cooking and vibrant flavors, melded seamlessly with Hergatt’s refined technique and his creative and modernist, memorable presentations. Together, they will deliver a globally-inspired menu that merges Filipino, Spanish, Japanese, and French influences, taking guests on a captivating tour of tastes and textures while they are surrounded by Damien Hirst’s striking Golden Myth unicorn sculpture and spectacular ocean views.
The journey begins with a Parmesan Milk Bread amuse-bouche served with shio-kombu butter to excite the palate and blossoms over a series of four thoughtfully crafted courses, affording guests the opportunity to pave their own experience with a choice of three dishes per course. For the first, Chefs Qui and Hergatt have crafted a Bluefin Tuna & Diver Scallop Tartare served with Caspy Caviar, fine chives, and hazelnut oil; Foie Gras Cherry Ripe with coconut, chocolate, anise hyssop, and Sicilian pistachio; Roasted Scottish Langoustine with a puree of sunchoke and black truffle; and a Tomato-Coconut Soup served with scallop-ginger wontons topped with micro cilantro.
For the second course, guests can choose from a Chilled Sunchoke Dashi peppered with petite winter vegetables, jamon Iberico and uni bottarga; Mussels Conserva in a red curry piperade, Tulsi basil, and kaffir lime; Winter Yellowtail topped with preserved cherries, a barley cherry ponzu, and mizuna; or Smoked Clam Chowder with Middle Neck clams, Benton's bacon, buttered potato espuma, and pine oil. Chefs Qui and Hergatt have prepared a rousing selection of delicious entrees, including Confit Toro Belly served with preserved yuzu, clear soy, white sesame oil, and topped with borage flowers; Dry Aged Duck Breast with sauce “a la press,” roasted salsify, and pickled ramps; a Black-Spiced Wagyu Strip Loin with cipollini onion, burdock, maitake, and mizuna; or Arros de Gamba served with tom kha rice, sinigang cracker, and shellfish sprinkles.
The experience concludes on a sweet note, as guests are invited to select their choice of two desserts. Offerings include Preserved Cherries and Tapioca served with pink peppercorn and lime; Cheesy Cheesecake; a Hukambi Chocolate Pod with bergamot-mango confit and passion fruit pearls; or a Corn Ice Cream Sandwich made with cajeta (caramel) and garrotxa (goat) cheese.
Tickets for this exclusive culinary experience are now available for $165 per person and can be purchased online . Reservations are available beginning at 7:00pm for either indoor or outdoor dining.
