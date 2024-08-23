William Stanford Davis: Fashionably Late and Here to Stay in Hollywood

The Power of Hats: A Personal and Timeless Accessory

A key element of his fashion is his collection of hats—over fifty of them, each with its own story. “Hats have always been a part of my life,” he says, recounting a memorable incident involving his stepfather’s prized Knox Jaguar hat, which he once “borrowed” and nearly lost in a street altercation. “For me, hats will never go out of style.”

This sartorial philosophy has served Davis well throughout his career, helping him stand out in an industry where image is essential. His style, a blend of classic sophistication and daring flair, mirrors his approach to acting—respectful of tradition yet unafraid to push boundaries.