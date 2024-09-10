Tiffany Smith on Career, Voice Acting, and Indie Film Success

Tiffany Smith is the kind of woman whose energy and passion can make even the most jaded Hollywood veteran sit up and take notice. Whether she’s lending her voice to powerful animated characters, commanding attention on screen, or diving into indie projects, Tiffany exudes a dynamic force that mirrors her career’s diversity. Known for her versatility, she is as comfortable leading productions as she is advocating for causes close to her heart.
In an exclusive conversation, Tiffany shared insights on her multi-faceted career, upcoming projects, and how she balances personal passions with professional demands. With projects ranging from voice acting in Masters of the Universe to the indie thriller In Flight, her career continues to evolve, capturing the attention of discerning audiences and critics alike.
From a young age, Tiffany Smith knew she wanted to be an entertainer. “I always knew I wanted to be a performer,” she recalls, with the kind of clarity that suggests her path was always set in the stars. Growing up, she was surrounded by inspiration. Her sister dabbled in commercial work, and Tiffany quickly became fascinated with the entertainment industry. But despite her enthusiasm, her parents encouraged her to delay her pursuit of a career until she was older. As Tiffany explains, “I remember many nights asking, ‘When can I start auditioning? When can I get an agent?’”
Her path took a detour when her family moved from California to the East Coast during her formative years. Still, her dreams of stardom didn’t wane. Tiffany recalls attending modeling school, taking voice lessons, and imagining a career in music. “I thought my career was going to lead into music and being a pop singer,” she shares. But as the industry presented its unique demands—such as a request to lie about her age—Tiffany made a bold choice to pivot.
It was during her time at Syracuse University, where she studied broadcast journalism and minored in the music industry, that Tiffany’s trajectory took its next significant turn. Armed with skills that would later help her navigate the complexities of entertainment contracts, she was ready for what came next.
Voice acting offers such freedom because you’re not thinking about how you look—you’re focused solely on the performance.
Tiffany Smith
Though music was her first love, Tiffany found a new passion in hosting and acting, particularly in the geek and comic book spaces. “I grew up really into comic books and video games,” she enthuses, reminiscing about her early days. Her deep love for the genre led her to Los Angeles, where she eventually landed a role at G4, a network dedicated to comic book and geek culture. It was there that Tiffany’s career in hosting began to flourish.
“I really think that so much of this industry is about showing that you can do what you’re trying to do,” she says, reflecting on her time at G4 and her eventual collaborations with Marvel and DC. From live streams to hosting YouTube shows, Tiffany’s authenticity as a fan opened the door to numerous opportunities.
But it wasn’t just her ability to connect with audiences that fueled her rise. Tiffany also understood the importance of relationships in Hollywood. “It’s not just about who you know; it’s about people knowing what you do,” she explains. And people certainly took notice. Opportunities continued to roll in, including roles in blockbuster franchises and indie projects.
One of Tiffany’s most exciting recent projects is her role as Andra in Masters of the Universe: Revolution, where she reprises her role in the third season of the iconic animated series. “I grew up watching He-Man,” she recalls with a smile, “so being part of that world feels like something I manifested as a kid.”
Voice acting, while often seen as an invisible art, offers Tiffany the freedom to bring characters to life in a way that live-action can’t always provide. “There’s such a freedom in voice acting because it’s all about the sound coming out of your mouth,” she explains. Whether she’s working on a blockbuster like Masters of the Universe or indie projects like Curious Matter Anthology, Tiffany’s approach to voice acting is deeply committed. “You have to let go of how you look and really focus on the performance,” she adds.
Her work as a co-producer and voice director on Curious Matter Anthology is another feather in her cap, offering her creative control over the storytelling process. “I didn’t know I wanted to direct until I did it,” Tiffany admits. And, as it turns out, she’s quite good at it. The show’s success is proof that her behind-the-scenes talents are just as strong as her on-camera abilities.
I’ve learned that saying things out loud—verbalizing your goals—can lead to amazing opportunities. People want to help you when they know what you’re working toward.
Tiffany Smith
In a career as varied as Tiffany’s, it’s no surprise that she’s ventured into indie film territory. Her latest project, In Flight, was picked up by Gravitas Ventures and made its way to the Cannes Film Festival. The psychological thriller gave Tiffany the chance to explore a different kind of creative expression. “Indie films are so exciting because everyone is there for the love of the project,” she explains. “There’s this sense of urgency and collaboration that you don’t always get on bigger sets.”
Tiffany also speaks to the unique challenges of working on indie films, where actors often have more freedom but also more responsibility. “Indie films allow for more feedback and quick shifts on set,” she shares, “but it’s also a learning experience, especially when you’re working with actors who have such different styles.”
Her passion for indie filmmaking is palpable, and it’s clear that the experience of working on In Flight has left a lasting impression. “Seeing my name attached to a feature at the Cannes Film Festival was a dream come true,” she says, beaming.
I believe in small, impactful changes. Something as simple as gifting a glass straw can encourage eco-consciousness.
Tiffany Smith
In addition to her incredibly full life of acting and hosting, Tiffany is deeply committed to environmental and ocean conservation. A passionate advocate, she has curated partnerships with organizations like Earth’s Oceans and Lonely Whale, both of which work tirelessly to protect marine ecosystems. “I believe in small changes that can make a big impact,” she explains. Whether it’s gifting glass straws to encourage eco-consciousness or driving an electric car, Tiffany leads by example in her day-to-day life. Her commitment to sustainability is further reflected in her involvement with organizations like Operation Smile, UNICEF, and Operation Gratitude, causes that allow her to give back on a broader scale.
Her role on the MPTF Next Gen Board is also deeply personal. “What’s going to happen when I’m an older actor?” she recalls asking herself during the pandemic. Tiffany’s work with the Motion Picture Television Fund allows her to give back to retired industry professionals, ensuring they’re supported in their later years. “We even played mafia on Zoom with the residents during the pandemic,” she says with a smile, highlighting her passion for connecting across generations within the industry.
Outside of her advocacy work, Tiffany leads an adventurous and active lifestyle. From perfecting her aim at the firing range and earning her motorcycle license to sweating it out in hot yoga, she thrives on exploring new passions. Scuba diving and attending local vintage car shows are among her favorite pastimes, each offering a sense of balance and fulfillment. “Finding things that take you out of the industry and feed your soul is so important,” she shares. Whether she's scuba diving or working on stunt skills, Tiffany’s off-screen life is as dynamic and varied as her professional career.
With so many exciting projects in the pipeline, Tiffany’s future in Hollywood is bright. From moderating panels at San Diego Comic-Con to expanding her work as a voice actor and producer, she’s poised to continue making waves in the industry.
For now, fans can catch her in Masters of the Universe: Revolution, while eagerly awaiting the release of In Flight and new episodes of Curious Matter Anthology. And while she’s keeping a few projects under wraps for now, one thing is certain: Tiffany Smith is a force to be reckoned with.
Tiffany’s journey is a testament to resilience, creativity, and the power of staying true to oneself. Whether she’s lending her voice to iconic characters or championing important causes, she continues to inspire, entertain, and uplift. Stay tuned—there’s much more to come from this multi-talented star.
Join the Story on Instagram!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.