Tiffany Smith on Career, Voice Acting, and Indie Film Success

From a young age, Tiffany Smith knew she wanted to be an entertainer. “I always knew I wanted to be a performer,” she recalls, with the kind of clarity that suggests her path was always set in the stars. Growing up, she was surrounded by inspiration. Her sister dabbled in commercial work, and Tiffany quickly became fascinated with the entertainment industry. But despite her enthusiasm, her parents encouraged her to delay her pursuit of a career until she was older. As Tiffany explains, “I remember many nights asking, ‘When can I start auditioning? When can I get an agent?’”

Her path took a detour when her family moved from California to the East Coast during her formative years. Still, her dreams of stardom didn’t wane. Tiffany recalls attending modeling school, taking voice lessons, and imagining a career in music. “I thought my career was going to lead into music and being a pop singer,” she shares. But as the industry presented its unique demands—such as a request to lie about her age—Tiffany made a bold choice to pivot.

It was during her time at Syracuse University, where she studied broadcast journalism and minored in the music industry, that Tiffany’s trajectory took its next significant turn. Armed with skills that would later help her navigate the complexities of entertainment contracts, she was ready for what came next.