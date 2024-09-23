Pat Monahan and Train: A Journey Through Music, Wine, Philanthropy, and Legacy

A

PM: I just remember writing 80 songs for "Save Me, San Francisco". It had been after a failed attempt at a solo album, being very frustrated with some of the choices that we had made in the band train, and wanted to get back to our roots. And so 80 songs still didn't complete the album. There may have been five or six that made it, and then we had to continue to write.

One standout memory is of our recording sessions in London, which was a fantastic experience. We had the pleasure of working with my friends Butch Walker, Greg Wattenberg, Sam Hollander, and many others to find the right sound. Another magical moment was working with Espionage, the Norwegian duo who helped me write "Hey, Soul Sister" and several other songs. Collaborating with Espen Lind and Amund Bjørklund, was a real pleasure. Maybe we’ll do that again.