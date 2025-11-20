Dallas–Fort Worth comes alive during the holidays with a mix of big-Texas charm, sparkling light displays, seasonal concerts, festive walk-through attractions, and historic traditions that make the season feel special. From immersive botanical garden trails and dazzling drive-thru light parks to Christmas concerts, Stockyards celebrations, and family-friendly indoor adventures, the region offers countless ways to celebrate. Whether you're keeping yearly traditions or looking for something new, these are the best things to do in Dallas–Fort Worth for the holidays this year.
Where: Trinity Forest Adventure Park (1800 Dowdy Ferry Rd, Dallas, TX 75217)
When: Various dates in November and December
Why go: Step into a celestial dreamscape where starlight meets the forest floor. Returning to Dallas after a sold-out run, Astra Lumina transforms Trinity Forest Adventure Park into an ethereal pathway of cosmic light, sound, and imagination. Created by the award-winning studio Moment Factory, this immersive one-mile walk leads guests through glowing constellations, falling stars, and luminous fields in an unforgettable journey through the night.
Good to know: The experience lasts about one hour. Comfortable shoes are recommended, as portions of the path are unpaved. Parking must be reserved in advance for the best price. The event is all-ages, and cashless.
Where: Dallas Arboretum (8525 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218)
When: November 12 – January 4
Why go: Holiday at the Arboretum transforms the gardens into a festive winter escape filled with both beloved traditions and new experiences. Stroll past the illuminated 12 Days of Christmas gazebos, explore the European-style Christmas Village, and tour the historic DeGolyer House. New for 2025, Night Glow powered by AURORA brings the Arboretum to life after dark with radiant, artist-curated light installations, offering a completely fresh way to experience the gardens at night.
Good to know: Tickets sell out early for peak dates, especially evenings. Night Glow begins at sunset and showcases a completely different look at the gardens. Parking passes should be purchased in advance to guarantee availability.
Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76107)
When: Select dates November through January
Why go: The Fort Worth Botanic Garden transforms into a glowing holiday dreamscape during Christmas in the Garden. Follow a one-mile circular trail filled with illuminated displays, shimmering archways, the colorful Rainbow Path, the Candy Cane Tunnel, and a towering Christmas Tree Show. With festive treats, and photo ops with Santa, this seasonal experience is one of North Texas’ most magical winter outings.
Good to know: Parking at the garden must be purchased in advance, as availability at the door isn’t guaranteed. The trail takes about 90 minutes to enjoy.
Where: Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake (5610 Lake Ridge Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75052)
When: November 27 – December 31
Why go: Prairie Lights offers a two-mile drive-through experience illuminated by 4 million lights and hundreds of brand-new displays that line and arch over the roadway. Midway through the route, guests can step out at Holiday Village to explore a redesigned walk-thru forest, enjoy free carnival rides, shop holiday vendors, grab festive treats, and visit Santa.
Good to know: Tickets are sold per vehicle, and buying online ahead of time is recommended, especially for weekends. Arrive early to avoid long lines, and plan extra time to enjoy the walk-through forest and holiday village activities.
Where: Dallas Zoo (650 South R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75203)
When: November 14 – January 4
Why go: Dallas Zoo Lights returns as a magical walk-through experience, inviting guests to explore the zoo after dark as it glows with more than a million shimmering lights. Wander through sparkling pathways, encounter impressive illuminated animal sculptures, and enjoy themed displays spread across ZooNorth and the Wilds of Africa. Families can stop by Santa’s Workshop, snap photos in new light-filled scenes, and experience the zoo in a completely new way.
Good to know: The event covers a large portion of the zoo and involves a fair amount of walking, so comfortable shoes are recommended. Santa meet-and-greets, seasonal treats, and plenty of new glowing photo ops are available throughout the experience.
Where: Galleria Dallas (13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX 75240)
When: November 14 – January 4
Why go: Snowday Dallas transforms the Galleria into a whimsical indoor holiday adventure filled with imaginative sets, glowing tunnels, festive rooms, and interactive displays designed for playful exploration and creative photo ops. Guests can also choose a combined ticket that includes access to Santaland, a magical meet-and-greet with Santa featuring beautifully staged photo moments. It’s a fun, family-friendly escape perfect for anyone wanting to experience winter magic without the cold.
Good to know: It’s recommended to purchase tickets online in advance for a reserved arrival window, as walk-ins are not guaranteed and often sell out. Snowday typically takes around one hour to explore, with additional time needed if visiting Santaland. Check-in may take up to 30 minutes during peak times.
Where: The Artisan (2330 Flora Street #200, Dallas, TX 75201)
When: December 21
Why go: Enjoy an evening of timeless holiday charm as one of Dallas’s top jazz vocalists performs the Christmas songs Frank Sinatra made iconic. Set beneath The Artisan’s elegant outdoor tent, this intimate concert blends smooth vocals, festive classics, and relaxed holiday ambiance, perfect for a seasonal night out with friends or a cozy date night downtown.
Good to know: Doors open 60 minutes before showtime, and late entry isn’t permitted. The event requires a one-drink minimum, with a full bar and light bites available for purchase.
Where: Texas Motor Speedway (3545 Lone Star Cir, Fort Worth, TX 76177)
When: November 27 – January 4
Why go: Gift of Lights transforms Texas Motor Speedway into a glowing, drive-through holiday spectacular. Families can cruise a two-mile route lined with more than 3 million lights, glowing tunnels, and large-scale festive displays, all enjoyed from the comfort of your car. With holiday music playing and the Texas night sky overhead, it’s a warm, cozy, and convenient way to experience the magic of the season.
Good to know: This is a drive-through-only event, and tickets are purchased per vehicle. Weekends are the busiest, so visiting on a weekday can mean a shorter wait time.
Candlelight’s annual holiday concert is one of North Texas’s most enchanting winter traditions. Surrounded by hundreds of glowing candles, the Listeso String Quartet performs beloved Christmas carols, serene winter pieces, and iconic selections from The Nutcracker. Whether you choose the striking aviation backdrop of Dallas’s Frontiers of Flight Museum or the peaceful garden setting in Fort Worth, each experience delivers a warm, atmospheric celebration of the season.
Event Details & Tickets
· December 16: Fort Worth, Fort Worth Botanic Garden
· December 13, 14, 20, & 21: Dallas, Frontiers of Flight Museum
Good to know: The 65-minute performance begins promptly; late entry is not permitted. Doors open 45 minutes before showtime, and seating within each zone is first come, first served.
Where: Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District (131 East Exchange Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164)
When: December 6
Why go: Christmas in the Stockyards is one of Fort Worth’s most spirited holiday traditions, bringing Western charm and festive fun together for a full day of celebration. Families can enjoy photos with Cowboy Santa, story time with Mrs. Claus, reindeer games, a holiday ice rink, live entertainment, and a special matinee rodeo.
Good to know: Activities take place across the Stockyards district, so comfortable walking shoes are recommended.
Where: Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre (2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201)
When: November 28 – December 27
Why go: Dallas Theater Center’s beloved production of A Christmas Carol brings Charles Dickens’ timeless story to life with music, spirited choreography, and heartfelt performances. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge as he’s visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come in a moving retelling filled with magic, redemption, and holiday cheer.
Good to know: The show runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Not recommended for children under 5.
Dallas–Fort Worth celebrates the season with its own brand of holiday magic, from glowing garden trails and massive drive-thru light parks to indoor immersive worlds, festive concerts, and timeless local traditions. Whether you’re exploring the sparkling paths at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, enjoying a candlelit Nutcracker performance, or cruising past millions of lights at Prairie Lights or Gift of Lights, the region offers something for every kind of holiday celebration. For even more festive events and activities happening across DFW, visit Fever and keep the holiday fun going.
