Best Things to Do in Dallas/Fort Worth in April 2026

April is one of the most enjoyable months in Dallas–Fort Worth. The bluebonnets are in bloom, patio season is in full swing, and the calendar fills with everything from art festivals and food events to candlelit concerts and spring races.
One weekend might find you wandering through Dallas Blooms at the arboretum or tasting your way through Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival. The next, you could be watching world-class show jumping at Dickies Arena, listening to jazz in a hidden club, or settling into a seat beneath hundreds of flickering candles.
Where: Dallas Children's Theater (5938 Skillman Street, Dallas, 75231)
When: April 4 and 24, 2026
This immersive courtroom drama places you in the jury box as a trial unfolds around a driverless car accident gone terribly wrong. Through witness testimony, evidence, and live voting, the audience must decide who is responsible: the programmer, the passenger, or the machine itself. Part theater, part social experiment, it is a fascinating evening that turns one of today’s most pressing questions about AI into a tense, thought-provoking experience.
Good to Know: The show lasts about 60 minutes and is recommended for ages 12 and up. You will need your phone during the performance to scan QR codes and vote on key moments of the case, so make sure it is charged before you arrive.
Where: Edison's (1724 Cockrell Ave, Dallas, TX 75215)
When: April 5, 2026
Step inside Edison's for an intimate evening devoted to two of the most enduring voices in American music. This live tribute concert revisits the effortless elegance of Frank Sinatra and the warm, unmistakable sound of Louis Armstrong, with a talented band performing classics like “Fly Me to the Moon,” “My Way,” and “What a Wonderful World.” The candlelit atmosphere and close-up setting make it feel less like a concert hall and more like a hidden jazz club from another era.
Good to Know: The performance lasts about one hour and is for guests 21 and older. Seating is assigned by section on a first-come basis within each zone, so arriving early is the best way to secure a good table.
Where: Various venues across Dallas/Fort Worth
When: Select dates throughout April 2026
Candlelight concerts offer one of the city’s most atmospheric ways to experience live music. Set inside historic churches and intimate venues, these performances pair the soft glow of candlelight with beautifully arranged music, ranging from classical masterpieces to modern favorites. Whether it’s Vivaldi, Adele, or film scores, each concert feels immersive, elegant, and quietly memorable, an easy choice for a refined evening out in Dallas/Fort Worth.
April 2026 Candlelight Concerts in Dallas/Fort Worth:
· April 10 and 11 – Candlelight: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons
· April 16 – Candlelight: 90s Hip-Hop on Strings
· April 16 – Candlelight Fort Worth: Tribute to Juan Gabriel on Strings
· April 16 – Candlelight Fort Worth: The Best of Hans Zimmer
· April 23 and 24 – Candlelight: Best of Bridgerton on Strings
· April 23 – Candlelight Fort Worth: Neo-Soul Favorites ft. Songs by Prince, Childish Gambino, & More
· April 23 – Candlelight Fort Worth: 90s Hip-Hop on Strings
· April 26 – Candlelight Jazz: The Best of Frank Sinatra & Nat King Cole
· April 30 – Candlelight: Queen vs. ABBA
· April 30 – Candlelight: Tribute to Bad Bunny
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arriving early is essential. Seating is typically assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: Various venues across Dallas
When: Throughout April 2026
Each April, Dallas celebrates its creative side with a month-long lineup of exhibitions, performances, film festivals, concerts, and community events across the city. From the galleries of the Arts District to the murals and music venues of Deep Ellum, Dallas Arts Month is a chance to experience the breadth of the city’s cultural scene. Highlights this year include the Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair, the Dallas Art Fair, the USA Film Festival, and the Dallas International Film Festival.
Good to Know: Many Dallas Arts Month events are free, though some exhibitions and performances require tickets. A few of the biggest events this year include:
• April 3–5 – Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair, a free neighborhood festival with hundreds of visual artists and live music throughout Deep Ellum
• April 16–19 – Dallas Art Fair at Fashion Industry Gallery (1807 Ross Ave), featuring modern and contemporary art from galleries around the world
• April 22–26 – USA Film Festival at Angelika Film Center (5321 E Mockingbird Ln #230), with screenings, tributes, and filmmaker Q&As
• April 23–30 – Dallas International Film Festival at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Victory Park (2365 Victory Park Ln), featuring films, documentaries, and special events throughout the week
Where: Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork (5000 Clearfork Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76109)
When: April 9–12, 2026
Fort Worth’s most delicious weekend returns with four days devoted to the city’s culinary scene. The festival unfolds across a series of events, from Tacos + Tequila and The Main Event to the newly reimagined Fork + Fire and a Texas-style Sunday brunch. Expect chef-driven tastings, wine and cocktail pours, open-fire cooking, live music, and a lively crowd that feels distinctly Fort Worth: polished, welcoming, and very enthusiastic about food.
Good to Know: Each event requires a separate ticket, with prices ranging from $75 to $229. All festival events are 21+, and most include unlimited food and drink tastings. The 2026 festival also introduces “Taste of Texas Row,” bringing chefs from festivals in Dallas, Austin, and Houston together in one place.
Where: Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX 76107)
When: April 8–12, 2026
For five days, Fort Worth becomes the center of the equestrian world as the FEI World Cup Finals arrive at Dickies Arena. The event brings together the best show jumping and dressage riders on the planet, along with their extraordinary horses, for one of the sport’s most prestigious competitions. Even if you have never attended an equestrian event before, there is something mesmerizing about watching these athletes and horses move with such precision, elegance, and power beneath the lights of the arena.
Good to Know: The finals include both show jumping and dressage competitions, with different sessions taking place throughout the week. All-session tickets are available, but if you only want to attend one part of the competition, single-session tickets are expected to go on sale closer to the event.
Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden (8525 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218)
When: Through April 12, 2026
Spring arrives in full color at the Dallas Arboretum during Dallas Blooms, the Southwest’s largest annual floral festival. Thousands upon thousands of tulips, daffodils, cherry blossoms, and azaleas spill across the gardens in a dazzling display that changes week by week as new flowers emerge. It is one of the loveliest ways to spend an April afternoon in Dallas, whether you come for the gardens themselves, the seasonal exhibits, or simply the feeling of strolling through a landscape in full bloom.
Good to Know: Weekday mornings tend to be the quietest time to visit, while weekends are considerably busier. Wear comfortable shoes, as the gardens are expansive.
Where: Levy Event Plaza (501 E. Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX 75039)
When: April 11–12, 2026
For one weekend in April, the sounds of reggae, dancehall, and Caribbean rhythms take over Levy Event Plaza in Irving. The Dallas Reggae Festival brings together live music, food vendors, local artists, and a marketplace in a lively outdoor setting just beyond downtown Dallas.
Good to Know: The festival runs from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Along with the music, there will be Caribbean food vendors, art, and family-friendly activities, making it an easy event to enjoy even if you are not already a reggae devotee.
Where: Downtown Fort Worth
When: April 16–19, 2026
For four days each spring, downtown Fort Worth is transformed into one of the largest and most beloved arts festivals in Texas. Spanning 18 square blocks along the city’s red-brick streets, the Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival brings together more than 200 artists, live music, local food, wine and craft beer, and family-friendly activities. You can spend the afternoon wandering between sculpture, photography, jewelry, and painting exhibits, then stay into the evening for concerts and a lively street-festival atmosphere.
Good to Know: Admission is completely free, though some food, drinks, and special experiences cost extra. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Where: Fair Park (3809 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210)
When: April 17–19, 2026
For one delicious weekend, Fair Park becomes a sprawling celebration of food, music, and culture as FoodieLand returns to Dallas. More than 250 vendors fill the grounds with everything from international street food and inventive desserts to artisan goods, games, and live music. It feels a little like wandering through a night market, with the scent of grilled skewers, fried treats, and spices drifting through the air as you move from one stall to the next.
Good to Know: Tickets must be purchased online in advance, as there are no ticket sales at the gate and the festival often sells out.
Where: Post Race Party at Trinity Groves (3030 Gulden Ln, Dallas, TX 75212)
When: April 18, 2026
This annual race is one of the most scenic runs in Dallas, with the course winding across bridges and through West Dallas before opening onto sweeping views of the downtown skyline. Whether you choose the half marathon, 10K, or 5K, the route offers a rewarding challenge and a memorable backdrop. Afterward, runners gather at Trinity Groves for an after-party with music, beer, and skyline views.
Good to Know: The races begin early, with the first wave starting around 7 a.m., so plan to arrive before sunrise. Registration includes a race shirt, finisher medal, and access to the post-race celebration.
Where: Eataly Dallas (8687 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75225)
When: April 19, 2026
For one afternoon, Eataly Dallas becomes a celebration of all things pizza, gathering more than 25 of the best pizzerias in Dallas–Fort Worth under one roof. From Neapolitan pies and New York-style slices to creative local favorites, Pizza Fest is a chance to sample your way across the city without ever leaving the building. Italian wines, local beers, live music, chef demonstrations, and hands-on pizza-making add to the atmosphere, making it feel part food festival, part lively Italian street party.
Good to Know: The festival runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and tickets are all-inclusive, covering unlimited tastings from every participating pizzeria as well as drinks and entertainment. Come hungry, as there is far more pizza than anyone could reasonably eat in one afternoon.
Where: Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium (1600 Lone Star Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75050)
When: April 24 and 25, 2026
As darkness settles over Grand Prairie, hundreds of illuminated drones rise into the sky and begin to move in perfect rhythm to live classical music. Inspired by Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, the performance transforms the night into a shifting canvas of stars, flowers, and sweeping patterns suspended above the stadium. It is part concert, part light show, and entirely mesmerizing.
Good to Know: The show begins at 8:45 p.m. and lasts about 65 minutes, but doors open two hours earlier if you want time to enjoy food and drinks before the performance. Even after a warm Dallas day, it can cool off quickly once the sun goes down, so bringing a light jacket is a good idea.
Where: Edison's (1724 Cockrell Ave, Dallas, TX 75215)
When: April 26, 2026
Step inside Edison's and the spirited atmosphere of 1920s New Orleans, where jazz first found its voice. This live performance brings together talented musicians and vocalists for an evening of brass, blues, ragtime, and improvisation, with classics like “When the Saints Go Marching In,” “Basin Street Blues,” and “Hello Dolly” filling the room. With cocktails in hand and the music unfolding just a few feet away, it feels wonderfully close to the French Quarter itself.
Good to Know: The performance lasts about one hour and is open to guests 18 and older. Seating is assigned on a first-come basis within each section, so it is worth arriving early if you want one of the tables closest to the stage.
Dallas in April the weather is warm without yet feeling heavy, evenings stretch a little longer, and the city seems to come alive after winter. Across Dallas and Fort Worth, festivals spill into the streets, gardens are at their most beautiful, and nearly every weekend offers something worth planning around. Whether you are visiting for a few days or simply looking for new things to do close to home, April is one of the best times of year to experience the energy, creativity, and flavor of North Texas.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.