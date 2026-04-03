Best Things to Do in Dallas/Fort Worth in April 2026

April is one of the most enjoyable months in Dallas–Fort Worth. The bluebonnets are in bloom, patio season is in full swing, and the calendar fills with everything from art festivals and food events to candlelit concerts and spring races.

One weekend might find you wandering through Dallas Blooms at the arboretum or tasting your way through Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival. The next, you could be watching world-class show jumping at Dickies Arena, listening to jazz in a hidden club, or settling into a seat beneath hundreds of flickering candles.