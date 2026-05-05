The Best Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth in May 2026

Before the summer heat sets in and while the gardens are still in bloom, the Metroplex offers a month of events that span every interest and every corner of the region. Whether you find yourself at the Dallas Arboretum after dark, front row at Dos Equis Pavilion, or wandering through Oak Cliff with a book in hand, there is something worth getting out for every weekend this month.
Where: Oak Cliff neighborhood, Dallas
When: May 6–9, 2026
Why Go: Now in its fourth year, Dallas Is Lit! is a four-day celebration of literature and community anchored in the Oak Cliff neighborhood. Authors, slam poets, community leaders, creatives, and book lovers gather for readings, performances, panels, and workshops across the festival.
Good to Know: The festival runs across multiple venues in Oak Cliff, so checking the individual event schedule ahead of time is worth doing.
Where: Dallas Market Hall, Dallas
When: May 7–10, 2026
Why Go: The Other Art Fair takes a different approach to the traditional art fair format. One hundred and thirty-five independent artists show affordable, original work alongside immersive installations, live performances, and DJs, with a fully stocked bar running throughout.
Good to Know: Weekend ticket discounts are available when booked by May 5
Where: Various locations across Dallas and Fort Worth
When: May 9–10, 2026
Why Go: Dallas-Fort Worth has a genuinely good range of Mother's Day options this year. Brunch at The Adolphus or Hôtel Swexan, afternoon tea in the garden at Hotel Crescent Court, a candlelit concert at The Joule, a morning wandering through the Dallas Arboretum when the spring gardens are at their peak, or a day at the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth. For something more hands-on, cooking and art classes are running all weekend, and the city's spas, particularly The Joule and The Ritz-Carlton, are worth booking well ahead of time.
Good to Know: Mother's Day weekend is one of the busiest in Dallas for brunches, spas, and ticketed experiences. Book everything in advance.
Where: Various venues across Dallas/Fort Worth
When: Select dates throughout May 2026
Candlelight concerts offer one of the city’s most atmospheric ways to experience live music. Set inside historic churches and intimate venues, these performances pair the soft glow of candlelight with beautifully arranged music, ranging from classical masterpieces to modern favorites. Whether it’s Vivaldi, Adele, or film scores, each concert feels immersive, elegant, and quietly memorable, an easy choice for a refined evening out in Dallas/Fort Worth.
May 2026 Candlelight Concerts in Dallas/Fort Worth:
May 10 & 23 - Candlelight: Tribute to Taylor Swift
May 14 - Candlelight: 90s Hip-Hop on Strings
May 14 & 31 - Candlelight: Tribute to Bad Bunny
May 15 - Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer
May 23 & 24 - Candlelight: Tribute to Drake
May 24 - Candlelight: Tribute to Coldplay
May 28 - Candlelight: 90s Hip-Hop on Strings
May 31 - Candlelight: Queen vs. ABBA
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arriving early is essential. Seating is typically assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas
When: Throughout May 2026
Why Go: One of Dallas's best outdoor venues has a strong May lineup, with four shows worth planning around before the summer season kicks into full gear. The open-air setting makes any of these an easy, enjoyable night out.
May 9 - Dave Matthews Band
May 23 - Pitbull with special guest Lil Jon
May 24 - MGK: Lost Americana Tour
Good to Know: Dos Equis Pavilion is an outdoor venue, so check the weather before you go. Parking fills up fast on show nights, so arriving early is worth it.
Where: Latino Cultural Center (2600 Live Oak St, Dallas)
When: May 9, 2026
Why Go: Now in its 25th year, the Folklorico Festival of Dallas brings together over 3,000 attendees for an evening of Latin American dance, music, and cultural celebration. The night opens with dance workshops in Salsa, Cumbia, and Afro-Peruvian styles, followed by performances from Grupo Sumak Kawsay from Ecuador, BombazoDFW, and The Flame Foundation. Arts and crafts round out the evening alongside the performances.
Good to Know: The festival runs 6–10pm.
Where: The Artisan (2330 Flora Street, Dallas)
When: May 21, 2026
Why Go: The Artisan's rooftop terrace is a great settings in Dallas for an evening like this. Live musicians work through a Sinatra set, Fly Me to the Moon, New York New York, Mack the Knife, That's Life, and more, with cocktails available throughout and the Dallas skyline as a backdrop.
Good to Know: Ages 21 and up with valid ID. Doors open 60 minutes before showtime and late entry is not permitted. The venue has a one-drink minimum. Shows may be rescheduled in the event of rain.
Where: Various locations across Dallas
When: Throughout May 2026
Why Go: Dallas has a good selection of hands-on classes running through May, whether you're looking for an evening out or a weekend activity.
Art Classes
Mosaic Art: Turkish Lamp Workshop — Create your own glowing mosaic lamp using traditional Turkish techniques.
Resin Art Class — Design and pour your own resin coasters or wall art with expert guidance.
Ceramic Painting Class — Paint your own ceramic plates or bowls with step-by-step instructor guidance.
Cooking Classes
Make Your Own Sushi — Roll California, Spicy Salmon, and Veggie rolls with expert guidance. Residence Inn Dallas Downtown. May 9 & 23.
Handmade Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli — Make fresh pasta from scratch, finished with sage brown butter sauce. Vector Brewing. May 7 & 23.
Asian Dumplings Class — Learn to fold and cook traditional Japanese gyoza from scratch. Residence Inn Dallas Downtown. May 16 & 30.
Hands-On Dumplings: Fill, Fold & Savor — Master pork and cabbage dumplings in a communal class setting. Hampton Inn & Suites Dallas Downtown. May 22 & 29.
Good to Know: All art classes are suitable for ages 6 and up with no prior experience required. Cooking classes are 21+ unless otherwise noted. Drinks are available for purchase at the cooking venues but are not included in the ticket price.
Where: Various locations across Dallas
When: Throughout May 2026
Why Go: Dallas has a solid lineup of immersive experiences running through May, from sensory art installations to high-energy escape rooms.
Bubble Planet — More than 10 themed rooms filled with oversized bubbles, VR technology, and interactive installations at Grapevine Mills.
Harry Potter Experience — Authentic props, interactive challenges, and detailed recreations of Hogwarts locations including the Great Hall and Hagrid's Hut.
Glow or Go — Five vividly colored rooms combining laser mazes, puzzles, physical challenges, and a color-exploding grand finale.
SENSAS Dallas — A team-based sensory challenge experience that takes place in darkness and colored rooms, using all five senses to solve tasks.
Good to Know: Most experiences run between 60 and 90 minutes. Comfortable shoes are recommended for the more active options. Advance reservations are worth making, especially on weekends.
Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, Dallas
When: Throughout May 2026
Why Go: The Dallas Arboretum has a full month of programming running alongside its headline exhibition, Hunt Slonem: Bunnies, Birds & Butterflies, which transforms the garden into an open-air gallery with 37 large-scale installations and over 100 works by the internationally recognized neo-expressionist. The sculptures are included with general admission and run through September, but May offers the added bonus of several distinct events worth planning around.
Twilight Nights (Fridays–Sundays, May 8–17): The garden after dark, with Slonem's mirrored sculptures catching the fading light, specialty cocktails, live music, and curated bites.
Cactus Show and Sale (May 9–10): A weekend market in the Pecan Grove featuring rare and sculptural cacti and succulents from vendors across Texas.
Black Heritage Celebration (May 16): A full day celebrating Black culture, fashion, and community. A vendor market and fashion show run 10am–3pm, included with garden admission, followed by an evening of live performances from LaRon Hearst, Kelvin Thomas-Edebe, and RC & the Gritz from 6–10pm.
Memorial Day Family Fun Weekend (May 23–25): Live music daily, a petting zoo, historical tours of the DeGolyer House, a Garden Chef Series on Saturday and Sunday, and hands-on STEM activities in the Children's Adventure Garden.
Good to Know: Hunt Slonem: Bunnies, Birds & Butterflies is included with general garden admission or membership. Twilight Nights tickets are separate and sell out.
Where: Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium (1600 Lone Star Pkwy, Grand Prairie)
When: July 24–25, 2026
Why Go: One thousand two hundred synchronized drones recreate iconic moments from the Harry Potter films above an open-air stadium, set to live electric violin performances of the film's legendary soundtrack. Each guest receives an LED wristband that makes them part of the spectacle. Themed food, Butterbeer, and exclusive merchandise are available from doors open at 7pm before the show begins at 9pm.
Good to Know: It's coming in July, but this one sells out well in advance and May is the right time to book.
From Oak Cliff to the Arboretum, Uptown to Grand Prairie, May spreads itself across the whole Metroplex. Pick your weekends, book what needs booking, and let the month take care of the rest.
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