Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Judgment of Paris

Executive Chef Bastian Schenk has created a five-course menu that feels unmistakably springlike. The first course pairs lightly smoked green asparagus with apple tartare, cockles, and verjus sabayon alongside KARIA Chardonnay.

From there, the dinner moves into deeper, more layered flavors: pan-roasted lobster with black pepper shellfish civet and roasted bok choy paired with the 2013 S.L.V. Cabernet Sauvignon; confit beef ravioli with sweet spices, consommé, and spring vegetables paired with both the 2016 and 2008 vintages; and finally hazelnut-crusted pigeon with confit leg and vegetable mille-feuille alongside the newly released 2023 S.L.V.