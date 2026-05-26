FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas: The Complete Guide to Matches, Hotels & Things to Do

Dates: June 11 – July 19, 2026
Venue: Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Arlington, Texas
Total Matches: 9, the most of any host city in the tournament
Marquee Matches: England vs. Croatia (June 17), Argentina vs. Austria (June 22), Semi-Final (July 14)
FIFA Fan Festival: Fair Park, Dallas, free general admission, 34 days
Best neighborhood bases: Uptown Dallas, Downtown Dallas, Arlington
Best Hotel to Stay in: Live! By Loews in Arlington is directly across the street from Dallas Stadium
For 2026, Dallas is not just a host city. It is the host city with the most matches. Dallas Stadium, the renamed AT&T Stadium in Arlington, will stage nine matches, more than any other venue in the tournament, including one of only two Semi-Finals taking place anywhere in the world. The stadium seats 94,000 and opened in 2009 as home to the Dallas Cowboys.
The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex covers a wide geography and knowing how it fits together makes a material difference in how you plan. Dallas Stadium sits in Arlington, roughly 20 miles west of downtown Dallas and 30 miles east of downtown Fort Worth. Arlington is its own city, home to the Entertainment District with its hotels, restaurants, and venues clustered around the stadium. Downtown Dallas is the transit hub and hotel corridor. Uptown Dallas, just north of downtown, is the luxury neighborhood of choice. Fort Worth, 30 miles west, is a full city in its own right with museums, the Stockyards, and one of the finest dining scenes in Texas. What follows is a complete guide to the matches, the Fan Festival, getting to the stadium, and where to stay and eat across North Texas.
All nine Dallas matches are played at Dallas Stadium, located at One AT&T Way in Arlington, Texas. For the tournament, FIFA has officially renamed the venue Dallas Stadium.
June 14, 2026 — Netherlands vs. Japan
June 17, 2026 — England vs. Croatia
June 22, 2026 — Argentina vs. Austria
June 25, 2026 — Japan vs. Sweden
June 27, 2026 — Jordan vs. Argentina
June 30, 2026 — Round of 32
July 3, 2026 — Round of 32
July 6, 2026 — Round of 16
July 14, 2026 — Semi-Final
Get your FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets here. For multi-city itineraries, Dallas pairs naturally with Houston, which hosts its own slate of group stage matches approximately three and a half hours south by car.
Houston hosts 7 matches total, five Group Stage, one Round of 32, one Round of 16. The venue is NRG Stadium, officially renamed Houston Stadium for the tournament.
The FIFA Fan Festival Dallas runs for 34 days at Fair Park. The festival is free and open to the public, with capacity capped at 35,000 per day. All guests must secure a free digital general admission ticket in advance. Get your free ticket here.
The festival features live match broadcasts across two stages, world-class music performances, local and international food, and interactive experiences throughout the venue.
For fans who want more comfort, two upgrade tiers are available. The GA+ Ticket ($50 per person, per day) provides dedicated premium entry lanes, preferred viewing access near the Main Stage, first-come pavilion seating in a designated premium section, and access to the Starplex Lounge, an air-conditioned environment with casual seating, a private bar, mobile charging stations, and upgraded restroom facilities.
The Legend Ticket ($250 per person, per day) includes all GA+ benefits plus reserved shaded box seating with in-seat waiter service, and access to both the Pegasus Lounge in Lot 10 and the Pavilion Lounge inside the Pavilion, each offering enclosed air-conditioned spaces, complimentary light snacks, additional match screens, and private bars.
Dallas Stadium sits in Arlington, roughly 20 miles from the hotel corridors of Uptown and Downtown Dallas. The right base depends on what you want from the hours around your matches. Proximity to the stadium is one factor. Access to fine dining, nightlife, the FIFA Fan Festival, and the city's cultural institutions are others. What follows is a neighborhood-by-neighborhood guide to the best bases.
Uptown is Dallas's premier luxury neighborhood, a walkable stretch of high-end restaurants, rooftop bars, and boutiques running north along McKinney Avenue from downtown. The free McKinney Avenue Trolley connects Uptown to the Arts District, and Klyde Warren Park forms the green bridge between the two.
Hotel Crescent Court sits in the heart of Uptown Dallas with residential-style rooms and suites, thoughtful service. Dining is led by Nobu Dallas, the acclaimed Japanese restaurant on-site, and Beau Nash, the hotel's classic lounge in the Great Hall known for its craft cocktails and elegant atmosphere. The hotel offers concierge and valet service throughout the tournament window.
The Ritz-Carlton Dallas is set in Uptown, steps from McKinney Avenue's restaurants and nightlife. The 21-story property has 218 guest rooms and suites with skyline views, a 12,000-square-foot spa with 12 treatment rooms, and a rooftop saline pool with poolside dining service. The anchor restaurant is Fearing's, celebrity chef Dean Fearing's flagship spread across seven dining settings, from a lively patio to an intimate bar program at the Rattlesnake Bar.
Hotel ZaZa Dallas brings a distinct personality to Uptown, a vibrant pool scene, the Dragonfly signature restaurant, ZaSpa, and Magnificent Seven Suites that have made it one of the most recognizable luxury hotels in Dallas. It's a strong base for fans who want to be in the middle of Uptown's energy between matches.
Downtown Dallas puts you at the center of everything. The Dallas Arts District, 68 acres and the largest contiguous urban arts district in the United States is walkable from most Downtown hotels, with the Dallas Museum of Art, the Nasher Sculpture Center, and the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center all within a few blocks of each other.
HALL Arts Hotel sits in the Dallas Arts District at 1717 Leonard Street, approximately 19 miles from Dallas Stadium. The hotel carries a curated collection of world-class art throughout its public spaces and guest rooms, alongside a rooftop pool, expansive fitness studio, and a dedicated dining and drinks program celebrating the tournament.
Hôtel Swexan is one of Downtown Dallas's most social hotels, with three restaurants, a rooftop nightclub, an outdoor pool, and a bar program that keeps the property busy well past midnight. It is the right base for fans who want the tournament energy to continue after the final whistle.
For fans whose priority is walking distance to the stadium and maximum match-day convenience, Arlington's Entertainment District delivers. Hotels here are surrounded by Texas Live!, Globe Life Field, and the full cluster of venues and restaurants built around AT&T Stadium.
Live! By Loews is directly across the street from Dallas Stadium, making it the single most convenient match-day hotel option in the entire tournament geography. The rooftop pool, pillow menu, and on-site dining make it a legitimate comfort base for fans who want proximity and ease above all else.
Fort Worth sits 30 miles west of Dallas and runs its own shuttle service to Arlington on match days. It is a full city with a distinct identity, the Stockyards National Historic District, the Kimbell Art Museum, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Billy Bob's Texas (the world's largest honky-tonk), and a daily cattle drive down Exchange Avenue. The standout hotel here is Hotel Drover, an Autograph Collection property housed in a restored mule barn in the Mule Alley development of the Stockyards.
Dallas has a dining scene that surprises people. The city's neighborhood dining corridors, Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, Uptown, and the Arts District, cover enough range that a month-long stay would not exhaust them.
Tatsu Dallas
Tatsu is one of Dallas's two Michelin-starred restaurants, an edomae-style omakase from chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi at 3309 Elm Street in Deep Ellum. The 10-seat restaurant runs two seatings per evening. Reservations book quickly even before the World Cup window, so secure a table the moment your match schedule is confirmed.
Lucia
Lucia is the James Beard-nominated Italian restaurant in the Bishop Arts District that Dallas food professionals consistently cite when asked to name the restaurant they're proudest of. Chef David Uygur's kitchen runs a precise, ingredient-driven menu that has made it one of the most critically admired restaurants in the DFW metro.
Pecan Lodge
Pecan Lodge is the most nationally recognized restaurant in Dallas and the standard bearer for the city's BBQ reputation. Texas Monthly's Top 50 list has included it consistently. The beef rib and brisket have appeared in more national food coverage of Dallas than any other single dish. Lines are a given during the tournament.
Tei-An
Chef and owner Teiichi Sakurai opened Tei-An in the Dallas Arts District and has become one of the most influential figures in the city's dining landscape. The soba noodles here are among the finest in the country.
Carbone
Carbone Dallas is the Design District outpost of the Mario Carbone-led group, serving the same red-sauce Italian format that has made the brand a reservation target in every city it occupies. The Design District location puts it among the galleries and showrooms of one of Dallas's fastest-evolving neighborhoods.
The tournament window in Dallas runs from June 14 through July 14, a full month of summer in a city that offers considerably more than its sports venues. The days around your matches are worth planning as carefully as the matches themselves.
The Dallas Arts District
At 68 acres, the Dallas Arts District is the largest contiguous urban arts district in the United States. The Dallas Museum of Art offers free general admission to its permanent collection, spanning ancient artifacts to contemporary works. The Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, designed by I.M. Pei, anchors the cultural programming. The AT&T Discovery District nearby is free to enter and features a media wall, light installations, and rotating performances.
Perot Museum of Nature and Science
The Perot Museum is running a specially timed exhibition, Soccer: More Than a Game, through September 7, 2026, a 10,000-square-foot interactive exhibit connecting the science of soccer with stadium design, athletic performance, and the game's global reach. It is open to all ages and sits just northwest of downtown.
Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza
The Sixth Floor Museum chronicles the life, presidency, assassination, and legacy of President John F. Kennedy from within the former Texas School Book Depository, with a direct view of Dealey Plaza below. It is one of the most visited historical sites in Texas and a meaningful stop for any international visitor to Dallas. Book a JFK Assassination and Sixth Floor Museum Tour
Klyde Warren Park
Klyde Warren Park is the green space built over the Woodall Rodgers Freeway connecting Downtown and Uptown, and it runs free programming throughout the summer, fitness classes, food trucks, cultural events, and lawn space. It is one of the most useful free destinations in the city for days between matches.
Deep Ellum
Deep Ellum is Dallas's live music and arts neighborhood, east of downtown along Elm Street and Main Street. The mural corridor, independent venues, Pecan Lodge, Tatsu, and a dense concentration of late-night bars make it the neighborhood with the most energy after matches. The DART Green Line's Deep Ellum station connects the neighborhood directly to the broader transit network.
Day Trip: Fort Worth
Fort Worth is 30 miles west and a full day's excursion in its own right. The Stockyards National Historic District stages the world's only twice-daily cattle drive down Exchange Avenue. The Kimbell Art Museum, designed by Louis Kahn, holds one of the finest collections in the American Southwest. Goldee's BBQ in Fort Worth has earned Texas Monthly's top BBQ ranking. The TRE train connects downtown Dallas and downtown Fort Worth directly, making it a car-free day trip option.
What matches are being played in Dallas at the 2026 World Cup?
Dallas hosts nine matches at Dallas Stadium in Arlington between June 14 and July 14, 2026: June 14, 2026 — Netherlands vs. Japan, June 17, 2026 — England vs. Croatia, June 22, 2026 — Argentina vs. Austria, June 25, 2026 — Japan vs. Sweden, June 27, 2026 — Jordan vs. Argentina, June 30, 2026 — Round of 32, July 3, 2026 — Round of 32, July 6, 2026 — Round of 16, July 14, 2026 — Semi-Final
How do I get to Dallas Stadium from downtown Dallas?
The recommended public transit route is the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) from Victory Station in downtown Dallas to CentrePort/DFW Airport Station, then a complimentary charter bus to Dallas Stadium. A valid match ticket is required for the charter bus. Service begins five hours before kickoff. Plan for approximately 1.5 hours travel time from downtown. Use the GoPass app for tickets and trip planning.
Is the FIFA Fan Festival Dallas free?
Yes. The FIFA Fan Festival Dallas at Fair Park runs for 34 days and is free and open to the public. All guests must secure a free digital general admission ticket in advance at dallasfwc26.com. Capacity is limited to 35,000 per day. A free ticket does not guarantee entry once capacity is reached. Paid upgrade options (GA+ at $50/day and the Legend Ticket at $250/day) are also available with enhanced amenities.
What is the best neighborhood to stay in Dallas for the World Cup?
Uptown Dallas and Downtown Dallas are the two strongest bases. Uptown offers the city's best luxury hotels, a walkable dining and nightlife scene, and good transit connections to the stadium via TRE from Victory Station. Downtown provides the broadest range of hotels and the strongest DART rail access to both DFW Airport and Fair Park. For maximum proximity to Dallas Stadium, Arlington's Entertainment District, including Live! By Loews directly across the street, is the closest you can get.
Can I attend World Cup events in Dallas without a match ticket?
Yes. The FIFA Fan Festival at Fair Park is free to the public with a digital general admission ticket and runs for 34 days with live match broadcasts, music, food, and interactive programming. No match ticket is required for Fan Festival entry.
How far is Dallas Stadium from DFW Airport?
DFW International Airport is approximately 14–16 miles from Dallas Stadium in Arlington, typically a 20–25 minute drive in normal traffic. On match days, allow considerably more time due to road closures and event congestion around the stadium. The DART Orange Line runs from DFW directly to downtown Dallas, where TRE connections to CentrePort Station provide match-day charter bus service to the stadium, the recommended route for fans who want to avoid match-day traffic entirely. Use the GoPass app for tickets and trip planning.
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