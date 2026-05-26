FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas: The Complete Guide to Matches, Hotels & Things to Do

The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex covers a wide geography and knowing how it fits together makes a material difference in how you plan. Dallas Stadium sits in Arlington, roughly 20 miles west of downtown Dallas and 30 miles east of downtown Fort Worth. Arlington is its own city, home to the Entertainment District with its hotels, restaurants, and venues clustered around the stadium. Downtown Dallas is the transit hub and hotel corridor. Uptown Dallas, just north of downtown, is the luxury neighborhood of choice. Fort Worth, 30 miles west, is a full city in its own right with museums, the Stockyards, and one of the finest dining scenes in Texas. What follows is a complete guide to the matches, the Fan Festival, getting to the stadium, and where to stay and eat across North Texas.