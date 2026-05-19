Miami FIFA World Cup 2026: Matches, Hotels & Where to Eat

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium (officially Miami Stadium for the tournament), Miami Gardens, FL
Tournament dates in Miami: June 15 – July 18, 2026
Matches hosted: 7 (four group stage + Round of 32 + Quarterfinal + Bronze Final)
FIFA Fan Festival: Bayfront Park, June 13–July 5, free admission
Marquee fixtures: Scotland vs. Brazil (June 24), Colombia vs. Portugal (June 27), Quarterfinal (July 11)
Best neighborhood bases: Brickell (Fan Festival access + stadium logistics), South Beach (nightlife + full Miami experience)
Tickets: FIFA World Cup 2026 Tickets
Miami has hosted Super Bowls, Formula One grands prix, and the Miami Open, but nothing in the city's history compares to what arrives this summer. From June 15 through July 18, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens hosts seven FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, group stage through the Bronze Final, making Miami one of the most consequential venues in the entire tournament.
Downtown, Bayfront Park transforms into the official FIFA Fan Festival for 23 straight days of free, waterfront celebration. And South Beach, Brickell, Wynwood, and the neighborhoods in between bring the kind of after-match energy no other host city on the roster can match. Here is how to plan the trip.
Hard Rock Stadium, officially called Miami Stadium for the duration of the tournament, is located in Miami Gardens about 20 miles north of South Beach, Miami Stadium holds more than 65,000 fans and comes equipped with a partial canopy roof, a meaningful detail when June and July temperatures regularly push into the high 80s.
June 15: Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay
June 21: Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde
June 24: Scotland vs. Brazil
June 27: Colombia vs. Portugal
July 3: Round of 32 - 1J vs. 2H
July 11: Quarterfinal - W91 vs. W92
July 18: Third-Place Match (Bronze Final)
The marquee fixtures are Brazil vs. Scotland on June 24 and the Colombia vs. Portugal evening kickoff on June 27, both expected to draw enormous traveling fan bases and sell out the surrounding neighborhood long before the opening whistle. The Quarterfinal on July 11 and the Bronze Final on July 18 round out a knockout-stage slate that makes Miami one of only a handful of cities hosting matches deep into the tournament.
Get Your FIFA World Cup tickets here, with remaining inventory selling on a first-come, first-served basis.
HeliXperience Miami's 20-minute helicopter tour passes directly over Hard Rock Stadium before tracking the coastline from Hollywood Beach north through Sunny Isles and Haulover to the Miami Beach skyline. Book at Tour and see The Hard Rock Stadium from above.
You do not need a match ticket to feel the full force of this tournament in Miami. From June 13 through July 5, Bayfront Park in downtown Miami becomes the FIFA Fan Festival, a free, open-air gathering spanning along the waterfront. live match broadcasts, electrifying entertainment, cultural performances, food, games, and interactive fan experiences.
Bayfront Park sits in the heart of downtown, accessible via Metromover and a short walk from Brickell, Bayside Marketplace, and the waterfront hotel corridor. Admission is free every day.
Just steps away, Bayside Marketplace operates as a central hub for fans throughout the tournament, with waterfront dining, live entertainment, and its own watch parties running alongside the Fan Festival next door.
Hard Rock Stadium is in Miami Gardens, so where you base yourself shapes the entire trip. South Beach delivers the full Miami experience, beach recovery between matches, world-class nightlife after the final whistle, and the densest concentration of international fan energy in the city. Brickell puts you walking distance from the Fan Festival at Bayfront Park with cleaner stadium logistics
Faena Hotel Miami Beach is the most prestigious address on the beach during the World Cup. This Mid-Beach icon occupies an entire city block on Collins Avenue, with Five-Star service, the Tierra Santa Healing House spa, bold Alan Faena-designed interiors, and dining and nightlife. After Colombia vs. Portugal on June 27, there is no better place to land.
The original South Beach landmark, home to LIV nightclub, one of the most important post-match destinations in the city, and a pool scene that draws an international crowd all summer. Twelve restaurants and lounges, the Lapis Spa, and the BleauLive concert series round out a full-service resort stay that matches the energy of the tournament itself.
The best option for groups making a serious commitment to the tournament. Set directly on the sand with a sustainability-forward design of reclaimed wood and linen tones, the hotel has built dedicated World Cup packages bundling Club Level match tickets, multi-bedroom ocean-view suites, spa treatments, private dining, and round-trip transfers to Hard Rock Stadium. The quarterfinal package, designed for groups, is the most complete match-day hospitality offering on South Beach.
The strongest base for fans who want to live inside the Fan Festival. Sitting directly adjacent to Bayfront Park at 100 Chopin Plaza in Downtown Miami, the InterContinental is steps from the FIFA Fan Festival headquarters, with Biscayne Bay and Miami skyline views from every room. During the tournament, the hotel hosts watch parties at Toro Toro, chef Richard Sandoval's award-winning Pan-Latin steakhouse, with drink specials tied to each competing country, themed poolside cabanas, and the SkyLawn Shoot the Shot, where guests can play pickup soccer on the rooftop greenspace.
An urban oasis in the heart of Brickell with 146 guest rooms, each with a private balcony overlooking the city. The 15th-floor TULUM Rooftop Bar and Restaurant serves a modern American menu with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay, a natural post-match landing spot between the stadium and South Beach.
The best overall pick for logistics. EAST Miami sits inside Brickell City Centre with modern luxury, excellent dining, and strong transit access to Hard Rock Stadium. Brickell's highway connectivity makes match-day departures predictable, and the return to one of Miami's best neighborhood dining corridors makes the post-match easy.
For fans whose priority is stadium proximity without sacrificing full-service luxury, the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is the answer. Eight miles from Hard Rock in Aventura, with Michael Mina's BOURBON STEAK, championship golf, the âme Spa, and Tidal Cove, the resort's five-acre water park hosting its own match-day viewing parties for the Scotland vs. Brazil game with themed décor and à la carte food and drink specials. Walking distance to Brightline's Aventura Station for event-day shuttles.
The highest-energy viewing venue on South Beach, operating as a full-scale FIFA World Cup hub in partnership with Michelob Ultra and Nütrl throughout the tournament. More than 20 screens including a 20-foot LED centerpiece, DJs between matches, $25 beer buckets, and game-day platters served in World Cup souvenir cups. The World Cup stay package, available June 10 through July 19, offers 15 percent off hotel bookings and includes a complimentary Matchday Bag with a stadium-approved branded bag, sunglasses, two souvenir cups, and a welcome drink on arrival. For fans who want to stay directly in the center of South Beach's match-day celebrations, this is the most complete eat-drink-stay combination on the strip.
Miami's dining scene runs deep across every neighborhood, from Brickell's waterfront terraces to Wynwood's open-air patios and the storied rooms of South Beach. During the World Cup, the best tables in the city fill weeks in advance.
On June 27, Komodo hosts the ultimate watch party for Colombia vs. Portugal, in partnership with The Hungry Post. From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., guests watch the game alongside a full sushi bar and handcrafted custom cocktails in one of Brickell's most striking dining rooms.
On July 3, Gekkō partners with The Hungry Post for an elevated Round of 32 watch party. Crispy Wagyu dumplings, Lobster XO Fried Rice, and Japanese Milk Bread arrive alongside the first knockout-round drama of the tournament.
The legendary Ball & Chain the Calle Ocho music venue that once hosted Billie Holiday and Count Basie brings the World Cup into Miami's most culturally vibrant neighborhood. Cheer on your team, sip a world-famous mojito or a Pastelito Daiquiri, and join the midnight conga line when the final whistle blows. No other watch venue in the city puts the game in a room with this much soul.
One of Miami's most scenic watch party settings, Bayshore Club and The Hangar at Regatta Harbour sit on the Coconut Grove waterfront with big screen screenings running across the full tournament. The setup is tiered, general admission, VIP per match, or table and bottle service for groups of up to eight. DoorDash DashPass members get a three-day head start on reservations before tickets open to the public.
Miami's only private beachfront Joia Beach restaurant screens every match with the skyline as a backdrop and a European-inspired menu of freshly sourced seasonal ingredients and signature cocktails in hand. There is no more purely Miami way to watch the World Cup.
Lincoln Road operates as Miami Beach's official soccer destination throughout the summer under the campaign "Feel Every Goal. Feel Every Moment." The eight-block pedestrian promenade hosts South Florida's official tournament retail store at 1006 Lincoln Road alongside Adidas, Nike, Pelé Soccer, and Culto Fútbol.
Concacaf House Miami opens on select dates June 11 through July 19 as a free fan destination with interactive challenges, gaming stations, children's activities, live match viewing, and limited-edition merchandise.
From June 14 through July 11, 720 Lincoln Road transforms into a CONMEBOL takeover celebrating South American soccer culture through a museum-style gallery, a living tree installation, interactive soccer zones, and daily pop-ups. Oversized inflatable soccer balls representing Colombia, Germany, Japan, and Saudi Arabia line the promenade from June through late July.
Cafés and restaurants across the district, Andrés Carne de Res, Havana 1957, Oh! Mexico, and more, run live match screenings, jersey discount promotions, and themed menus throughout the full tournament window.
How many World Cup matches does Miami host?
Miami hosts seven FIFA World Cup 2026 matches at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, running from June 15 through July 18. The schedule includes four group stage games, a Round of 32, a Quarterfinal, and the Third-Place Match (Bronze Final).
Where are the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches played in Miami?
All seven matches are played at Hard Rock Stadium, located at 347 Don Shula Drive in Miami Gardens, Florida. FIFA officially refers to the venue as Miami Stadium for the duration of the tournament.
Is the FIFA Fan Festival Miami 2026 free?
Yes. The FIFA Fan Festival Miami at Bayfront Park is free to attend every day. It runs June 13 through July 5, 2026, in downtown Miami, with live match screenings, concerts, food activations, and interactive experiences open to all ages.
What is the best hotel to stay at for the World Cup in Miami?
It depends on priorities. For Fan Festival access and stadium logistics, the InterContinental Miami (adjacent to Bayfront Park) and EAST Miami (Brickell) are the top choices. For the full South Beach experience, Faena Hotel Miami Beach and Fontainebleau Miami Beach lead the field. For stadium proximity with resort amenities, JW Marriott Turnberry in Aventura is eight miles from Hard Rock Stadium.
How do I get to Hard Rock Stadium for the World Cup?
The most reliable options are Brightline train to Aventura Station followed by an event-day shuttle, or a pre-booked private transfer from your hotel. Rideshare runs $40–$60 from central Miami under normal conditions but expect surge pricing after matches.
Does Miami host the 2026 World Cup Final?
No. The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19. Miami hosts the Third-Place Match (Bronze Final) on July 18, one day earlier.
What are the best matches to see in Miami during the World Cup?
Scotland vs. Brazil on June 24 and Colombia vs. Portugal on June 27 are the two highest-profile group stage fixtures. The Quarterfinal on July 11 is the deepest knockout-round match hosted in Miami and will feature two of the tournament's top eight remaining sides.
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