The highest-energy viewing venue on South Beach, operating as a full-scale FIFA World Cup hub in partnership with Michelob Ultra and Nütrl throughout the tournament. More than 20 screens including a 20-foot LED centerpiece, DJs between matches, $25 beer buckets, and game-day platters served in World Cup souvenir cups. The World Cup stay package, available June 10 through July 19, offers 15 percent off hotel bookings and includes a complimentary Matchday Bag with a stadium-approved branded bag, sunglasses, two souvenir cups, and a welcome drink on arrival. For fans who want to stay directly in the center of South Beach's match-day celebrations, this is the most complete eat-drink-stay combination on the strip.