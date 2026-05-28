The Best Things to Do in Dallas in June 2026

Dallas in June means long evenings, open-air venues, and a city that knows how to fill a summer calendar. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex spans a wide geography, from the Arts District and Uptown neighborhoods of Dallas to the entertainment corridor of Arlington and the Stockyards of Fort Worth, and the events spread across all of it. June brings the FIFA World Cup to Dallas Stadium, a full slate of concerts at American Airlines Center, Juneteenth celebrations rooted deep in the city's community, and the kind of warm Texas evenings that make rooftop bars and outdoor festivals feel exactly right.
Where: Downtown Dallas
When: June 6, 2026
Why Go: The Festival of Rainbows kicks off at 11 a.m. across four connected downtown parks, with music, vendors, and programming running through the afternoon. This year marks a historic first for the event, with the Dallas Pride Parade moving to sunset for the first time, parade is on Main Street at 7 p.m. and running through 9 p.m. The theme is Rainbows Don't Wash Away.
Good to Know: Advance festival tickets are available online. VIP packages with enhanced access are also on offer. Parking fills quickly in the downtown core on event day, and SpotHero reservations are recommended well in advance.
Where: Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie, Texas)
When: June 6, 2026
Why Go: Martin Lawrence brings his stand-up to Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie for one night. Few comics working today command a room the way Lawrence does, and a live set from him is worth the drive.
Good to Know: Showtime is 8:00 p.m.
Where: Various venues across Dallas/Fort Worth
When: Select dates throughout June 2026
Candlelight concerts offer one of the city’s most atmospheric ways to experience live music. Set inside historic churches and intimate venues, these performances pair the soft glow of candlelight with beautifully arranged music, ranging from classical masterpieces to modern favorites. Whether it’s Vivaldi, Adele, or film scores, each concert feels immersive, elegant, and quietly memorable, an easy choice for a refined evening out in Dallas/Fort Worth.
June 2026 Candlelight Concerts in Dallas/Fort Worth:
June 4 - Candlelight: Queen vs. ABBA
June 4 - Candlelight: 90s Hip-Hop on Strings
June 5 - Candlelight: Vivaldi's Four Seasons
June 7 - Candlelight: Tribute to Gojira
June 11 - Candlelight: Mozart vs. Beethoven
June 12 - Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arriving early is essential. Seating is typically assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: The Artisan (2330 Flora Street #200, Dallas)
When: June 10, 2026
Why Go: The rooftop terrace at The Artisan sets the scene well for an evening of Sinatra standards, Fly Me to the Moon, New York New York, I've Got You Under My Skin, performed live by a full band. The 65-minute set moves through the American Songbook at a pace that feels easy and unhurried, with the Dallas skyline doing its part in the background. Full bar and light bites are available throughout.
Good to Know: Shows run at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Doors open 60 minutes before showtime and late entry is not permitted, so plan to arrive with time to settle in. The venue has a one-drink minimum. Ages 21 and up with valid ID. Rain dates will be rescheduled.
Where: American Airlines Center
When: June 13, 2026
Why Go: Don Toliver brings his Octane Tour to the American Airlines Center in Dallas in support of his Billboard 200 number-one album, the first hip-hop record of 2026 to go platinum. His sound sits at the intersection of melodic rap, psychedelic trap, and moody R&B, built for a big room and a crowd that knows every word.
Good to Know: Doors open typically 90 minutes before showtime. Check the venue website for bag policy and entry details before you go.
Where: Various locations across Dallas
When: June 13, June 19, and June 20, 2026
Why Go: Dallas marks Juneteenth with a full week of community events spread across the city and into Fort Worth. Three standouts worth putting on the calendar:
June 13 – Juneteenth 4K Freedom Walk & Festival: registration opens at 8:30 a.m., the opening ceremony at 9 a.m., and the 4K walk stepping off at 9:30 a.m. The morning wraps into a free community festival with live entertainment, local vendors, and family activities running through 1:30 p.m.
June 19 - Opal's Walk for Freedom is a 2.5-mile community walk alongside Opal Lee, the activist who spent decades campaigning to make Juneteenth a federal holiday and earned a Nobel Peace Prize nomination in 2022.
June 20 - The Juneteenth Flavor Fest brings cultural food, local vendors, live performances, outdoor games, and giveaways to a free afternoon celebration.
Good to Know: All three events welcome all ages. Opal's Walk is free. The Flavor Fest is free. The Freedom Walk charges a registration fee for walkers only; the festival that follows is open to all at no cost.
Where: Dallas Stadium (One AT&T Way, Arlington, Texas)
When: June 14 through July 14, 2026
Why Go: Dallas is hosting nine matches this summer, more than any other city in the tournament, including a Semi-Final on July 14.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Schedule in Dallas
June 14, 2026 — Netherlands vs. Japan
June 17, 2026 — England vs. Croatia
June 22, 2026 — Argentina vs. Austria
June 25, 2026 — Japan vs. Sweden
June 27, 2026 — Jordan vs. Argentina
June 30, 2026 — Round of 32
July 3, 2026 — Round of 32
July 6, 2026 — Round of 16
July 14, 2026 — Semi-Final
Good to Know: The FIFA Fan Festival at Fair Park runs for 34 days alongside the tournament, free to the public with a digital general admission ticket secured in advance, with live match broadcasts, music, and food programming throughout.
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas
When: June 18, 2026
Why Go: A$AP Rocky brings the Don't Be Dumb World Tour to American Airlines Center, the Dallas stop on a 42-date global run in support of Don't Be Dumb, his fourth studio album and first full-length release in eight years.
Good to Know: Showtime is 7:30 p.m.
Where: Various locations around Dallas
When: June 21, 2026
Dallas has everything you need to give dad a Father's Day worth remembering. Catch World Cup game Argentina vs. Austria at Dallas Stadium for one of the marquee group stage matches of the entire tournament, head to the Fort Worth Stockyards for Rising Voices Live Music and Open Mic for a fun evening out, or pull up a bench at Terry Black's BBQ for brisket that needs no occasion to justify it. Whatever the plan, dad is going to have a good day.
Where: American Airlines Center
When: June 23, 2026
Why Go: Shakira brings her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour to Dallas for one night at American Airlines Center. The tour draws from her album of the same name and has been one of the most talked-about stadium shows of the year.
Good to Know: Showtime is 7:30 p.m. The show is expected to sell out, so securing tickets in advance is worth it.
Where: Various locations across Dallas
When: Throughout June 2026
Why Go: Dallas has a solid lineup of immersive experiences running through June, from sensory art installations to high-energy escape rooms.
Bubble Planet — More than 10 themed rooms filled with oversized bubbles, VR technology, and interactive installations at Grapevine Mills.
Glow or Go — Five vividly colored rooms combining laser mazes, puzzles, physical challenges, and a color-exploding grand finale.
SENSAS Dallas — A team-based sensory challenge experience that takes place in darkness and colored rooms, using all five senses to solve tasks.
Good to Know: Most experiences run between 60 and 90 minutes. Comfortable shoes are recommended for the more active options. Advance reservations are worth making, especially on weekends.
Where: Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium (1600 Lone Star Pkwy, Grand Prairie)
When: July 24–25, 2026
Why Go: One thousand two hundred synchronized drones recreate iconic moments from the Harry Potter films above an open-air stadium, set to live electric violin performances of the film's legendary soundtrack. Each guest receives an LED wristband that makes them part of the spectacle. Themed food, Butterbeer, and exclusive merchandise are available from doors open at 7pm before the show begins at 9pm.
Good to Know: It's coming in July, but this one sells out well in advance and June is the right time to book.
World Cup tickets for marquee matches like England vs. Croatia and Argentina vs. Austria move quickly, and the major concert runs at American Airlines Center are expected to sell out. The FIFA Fan Festival at Fair Park is free and runs the full length of the tournament, making it one of the most accessible event experiences in the city all month. Securing tickets early is worth it for the events that matter most on your list.
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