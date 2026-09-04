The State Fair of Texas opens September 25 at Fair Park in Dallas, bringing Big Tex, midway rides, livestock shows, live entertainment, and the fair’s famously over-the-top food lineup back for its annual run.
The Dallas Cowboys play two home games at AT&T Stadium in September, facing the Washington Commanders on September 20 and the Baltimore Ravens on September 27.
GrapeFest celebrates its 40th anniversary September 17–20 in Historic Downtown Grapevine, with wine tastings, live entertainment, food, and events built around Texas and international wineries.
Fall festival season starts early across the Metroplex, with Addison Oktoberfest September 17–20, Fort Worth Oktoberfest September 24–26, and Autumn at the Arboretum beginning September 19 at the Dallas Arboretum.
September’s concert calendar includes Brandi Carlile, Guns N’ Roses, Mötley Crüe, Tim McGraw, and J. Cole, while Fort Worth adds rodeo programming and Western-themed events at the Stockyards throughout the month.
September is when Dallas–Fort Worth starts to feel especially full, with the region’s biggest fall traditions arriving alongside a packed calendar of sports, concerts, rodeos, food events, and cultural festivals. Dallas leans into large-scale attractions like the State Fair of Texas and major arena shows, while Fort Worth brings a distinctly Western edge with Stockyards programming, rodeos, and Oktoberfest celebrations.
The second half of the month is particularly busy. GrapeFest takes over Historic Downtown Grapevine, Autumn at the Arboretum opens in Dallas, the Cowboys return to AT&T Stadium, and both Addison and Fort Worth host major Oktoberfest weekends. Add in stadium concerts, wine events, ballet, comedy, and one-off experiences, and September becomes one of the easiest months to build a full Dallas–Fort Worth itinerary around.
What follows is a guide to the best things to do in Dallas–Fort Worth in September 2026, with the biggest festivals, concerts, sporting events, seasonal attractions, and cultural experiences worth planning for.
Where: Fort Worth Stockyards, Fort Worth
When: September 3–7, 2026
Why Go: The Fort Worth Stockyards marks Labor Day weekend with several days of Western-themed programming, bringing together rodeo traditions, live entertainment, family activities, and the historic atmosphere that makes this part of Fort Worth one of the region’s most distinctive destinations.
Stockyards Championship Rodeo: September 4 | September 5 | September 6
Good to Know: The Stockyards can get especially busy over holiday weekends, so arrive early if you want time to explore the district before scheduled events begin. Rodeos and certain attractions may require separate tickets.
Where: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth
When: September 5, 2026
Why Go: Brandi Carlile brings The Human Tour to Fort Worth for a major arena night built around her powerhouse vocals, intimate songwriting, and expansive live sound.
Good to Know: Dickies Arena is one of Fort Worth’s largest entertainment venues, so allow extra time for parking, security, and entry before the show.
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
When: September 9, 2026
Why Go: Guns N’ Roses take over Globe Life Field for one of the biggest rock concerts in North Texas this September, bringing their catalog of arena anthems to a full-scale stadium setting.
Good to Know: Globe Life Field is located in Arlington’s entertainment district, near AT&T Stadium and Texas Live!, making it easy to build dinner or drinks around the concert.
Where: Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas
When: September 10, 2026
Why Go: Mötley Crüe returns to Dallas with the Return of the Carnival of Sins tour, revisiting the band’s glam-metal catalog in one of the city’s largest outdoor concert venues.
Good to Know: Dos Equis Pavilion is an outdoor venue, so check the forecast before heading out and plan for warm evening temperatures.
Where: Various venues across Dallas/Fort Worth
When: Select dates throughout September 2026
Why Go: Candlelight concerts are one of the area’s most atmospheric ways to hear live music. Set inside historic churches and intimate venues, the performances pair the glow of candlelight with beautifully arranged music that ranges from classical masterpieces to modern favorites.
September 2026 Candlelight Concerts in Dallas/Fort Worth:
September 10: Candlelight: The Lord of the Rings
September 11: Candlelight: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons
September 17: Candlelight: Tribute to Adele
September 18: Candlelight: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
September 25: Candlelight: Classic Rock on Strings
September 27: Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arrive early. Seating is assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas
When: September 11, 2026
Why Go: Tim McGraw brings decades of country hits to Dallas on the Pawn Shop Guitar Tour, making this one of the month’s standout country shows.
Good to Know: The pavilion is located inside Fair Park, and traffic can build quickly around major concerts, so arriving early is recommended.
Where: Historic Downtown Grapevine
When: September 17–20, 2026
Why Go: GrapeFest celebrates its 40th anniversary with four days of wine tastings, live entertainment, food, shopping, and special events throughout historic downtown Grapevine.
Good to Know: GrapeFest draws large weekend crowds, so arrive early for tastings and popular events. Some activities require separate tickets in addition to festival admission.
Where: Addison Circle Park, Addison
When: September 17–20, 2026
Why Go: One of North Texas’ best-known Oktoberfest celebrations returns with German food, beer halls, polka, dancing, stein-holding competitions, and the popular Dachshund Dash.
Good to Know: Weekend evenings are typically the busiest. Families may prefer daytime hours, while later sessions have more of a traditional beer-hall atmosphere.
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas
When: September 19–20, 2026
Why Go: J. Cole takes over American Airlines Center for two consecutive nights, making this one of the biggest hip-hop events on Dallas’ September concert calendar.
Tickets: September 19 | September 20
Good to Know: Ticket prices and availability can differ between the two performances, so compare both dates if you have flexibility.
Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, Dallas
When: September 19–November 1, 2026
Why Go: More than 100,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash transform the Dallas Arboretum for its signature fall festival. The 2026 theme, Harvest Hues, draws inspiration from artists including Basquiat, Rothko, Mondrian, Escher, Bourgeois, and Pollock.
Good to Know: Morning visits are usually more comfortable in September and offer better conditions for exploring the gardens before afternoon temperatures rise.
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington
When: September 20 & 27, 2026
Why Go: Few North Texas experiences rival a Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium. Dallas hosts the Washington Commanders on September 20 and the Baltimore Ravens on September 27, giving visitors two major NFL weekends to choose from.
Tickets by Game: Cowboys vs. Commanders | Cowboys vs. Ravens
Good to Know: AT&T Stadium game days bring heavy traffic throughout Arlington’s entertainment district, so plan to arrive well before kickoff.
Where: Trinity Park, Fort Worth
When: September 24–26, 2026
Why Go: Fort Worth’s three-day Oktoberfest brings Bavarian traditions to Trinity Park with German beer, food, live music, dancing, and festival entertainment.
Good to Know: The event takes place outdoors, and evening sessions tend to have the liveliest atmosphere. Some specialty activities and food or drink purchases cost extra.
Where: Krimson Park, 208 N Market Street, Downtown Dallas
When: September 25, 2026
Why Go: Part stand-up show, part guided wine tasting, An Idiot’s Guide to Wine pairs comedy with six different wine varietals from around the world. Written by Australian comedian Merrick Watts, who holds a WSET Level 3 qualification, the experience is designed to be approachable whether you know your vintages or barely know your cabernet from your chardonnay.
Good to Know: The experience is 21+ and performed in English by a local comedian. Wine tasting is included, while non-alcoholic drinks are available separately. Filming during the show is not permitted.
Where: Irving Arts Center, Irving
When: Select dates beginning September 26, 2026
Why Go: Sleeping Beauty gets a luminous reinterpretation in this 60-minute ballet, where six dancers perform in illuminated costumes that transform each movement into a display of color and light. The production combines classical dance with contemporary visual effects for a more immersive take on the familiar fairy tale.
Good to Know: Doors open 30 minutes before showtime and late entry is not permitted. Seating is first-come, first-served within each zone. The show is recommended for ages 5+, and children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Where: Fair Park, Dallas
When: September 25–October 18, 2026
Why Go: The State Fair of Texas is one of the biggest annual events in North Texas, filling Fair Park with Big Tex, midway rides, headline-making fried foods, livestock shows, live music, parades, and more than 100 daily attractions.
Good to Know: Weekends are the busiest, especially after sunset. For shorter food and ride lines, visit on a weekday or arrive close to opening time.
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